Very Positive Amari Cooper-Browns Contract Update Surfaces After Holdout
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns were dealt a curveball last week during mandatory minicamp as star wide receiver Amari Cooper was absent as he’s looking for a new contract. The 29-year-old receiver is entering the final year of a five-year, $100 extension he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was reportedly not caught off by Cooper’s absence, as he said there had been communication between the Browns and the veteran wide receiver’s camp. Stefanksi also told reporters in attendance that Cooper’s absences weren’t excused.
That said, the latest reporting coming out of Cleveland bodes well for Cooper as both sides appear on the same page.
Browns Rumors: Cleveland Wants to Get Deal Done With Amari Cooper
On Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Cooper’s holdout during minicamp for a contract extension hadn’t changed Cleveland’s “affinity” for him. Cabot adds that “both parties would like the issue resolved by the start of training camp July 24th so Cooper doesn’t miss a beat.”
“It might not happen until closer to the start of camp or shortly thereafter,” she writes. “But the two sides should be able to reach an agreement that keeps Cooper here and happy for at least the next year or two.”
If you are a Browns fan, you can take a huge sigh of relief as it appears they want Cooper with the team at least for the next two years. The Browns understand that they need a happy Cooper on the field to make a run at the AFC North crown.
Cooper had an outstanding 2023 campaign despite dealing with different quarterbacks under center. The former Cowboys receiver had 72 receptions (128 targets) for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. It was the second straight season that the veteran wide receiver recorded at least 1,000-plus receiving yards.
Based on Cooper’s performances over the last two years, plus the abundance of wide receivers getting paid this offseason, it’s only right that the veteran wideout gets paid. Cleveland did bring in Jerry Jeudy, which should bolster the wide receiver unit. However, Cooper and veteran tight end David Njoku are the top two receiving options in the Browns’ offense.
More Browns news and analysis: