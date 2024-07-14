VIDEO: Zhaire Smith Throws Down Poster Dunk in Summer League Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers officially kicked off play at the Las Vegas Summer League over the weekend, giving fans their first glimpse of No. 20 overall pick Jaylon Tyson. However, there's a number of smaller names on the SL roster that are looking to make an impact in Sin City and earn an NBA contract as well.
One of those hopefuls is wing Zhaire Smith, a first-round pick in 2018 who hasn't suited up during the regular season since 2020.
Even though Smith may have been mostly forgotten heading into Vegas, he surely just put himself back on the map with an incredible dunk on Sunday,
After Cavs guard Hunter Cattoor came up with a steal, Smith went streaking down the court looking for a bucket in transition. Cattoor hit him in stride and the former No. 18 pick took off, throwing down a monstrous slam over Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaylin Galloway.
Cleveland's bench and the entire gym at large erupted after the highlight-reel dunk, which caused the Bucks' coaching staff to call for a timeout following this momentum-shifting play.
Smith's athleticism is one of the strengths he's relying on to get him back into the NBA. The ex-Philadelphia 76er continuously made plays above the rim this past season playing for the Cavaliers' G League affiliate, and now he's done it again with a much bigger audience at Summer League.
After signing a pair of short-term contracts with Cleveland in the past, and the experience with the organization's G League team, Smith has established some trust within the Cavaliers. A strong Summer League showing could be exactly what he needs to get a legitimate shot at catching on with this squad.
