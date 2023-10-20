WATCH: Deshaun Watson Unveils New Change While Throwing at Friday Practice
New Deshaun Watson video has emerged from Browns practice on Friday, and the QB1 has unveiled a change on account of his shoulder injury.
The "will he, won't he?" drama around Deshaun Watson returning in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts is all but settled. He's back at practice taking reps with the first team, and throwing passes.
Video has emerged of Watson throwing the ball on Friday, but it's evident that he's made a change on account of his shoulder injury.
Notice anything different? How about in these ones:
Give up?
The sleeve on his throwing arm is a new wrinkle for Watson, and you should expect to see it on Sunday as well. Friday walkthrough is about simulating what's going to happen during the game, and that includes what gear you're wearing.
It makes sense, too. Watson's shoulder doesn't seem like it's 100% yet, so the added support should help keep any potential pain at bay. As long as he doesn't find the sleeve messes with his throwing motion then there's no reason not to roll with the added layer of safety.
It's great to see QB1 getting off some passes to the starters. These don't look like full-power throws quite yet, but they're closer than he was throwing earlier this week, and I have no issues watching him take a cautious approach rather than risking a setback in practice.
At this point, I'm fully expecting to see Watson (and his new sleeve) starting against the Colts on Sunday.
