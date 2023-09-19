WATCH: Steelers Fans Were All Class After Nick Chubb's Horrible Knee Injury
The Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry is intense. Most of the AFC North rivalries are, but this one always seems to get particularly heated. But some things are bigger than on-field rivalries.
Nick Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury on Monday Night Football, and sometimes things can get really ugly when a star gets hurt in a rival's stadium. But the Acrisure Stadium crowd in Pittsburgh was absolute class. Chubb and the Browns couldn't have asked for a better response.
I'll update this with more video of the situation as they become available, but a brief overview of how things went down:
- Chubb went down with the injury, it was obviously bad right away and the crowd went dead quiet.
- The replay was shown, and the entire stadium groaned. There was no cheering or joy in seeing a rival get hurt.
- The Steelers fans cheered Chubb as he got his air cast on from the on-field medical team.
- Steelers fans chanted Chubbs name as he was carted off the field.
Even the online fanbase had no room for trying to make light of the situation:
Everyone may be ready to go right back to the intense competition, but Browns fans made sure to show their appreciation for the classiness of the Steelers faithful:
Fans of both teams will be right back at each other's throats. We'll go back to hating the players on the other team and wanting to completely dominate them. We'll get plenty mad at each other and eventually get right back to decrying the entire fanbase of the other team.
But nobody likes to see injuries, and it's always a breath of fresh air to see fans keep some humanity when the situation really calls for it.
We'll all be wishing Chubb a healthy and full recovery, and that includes fans in both PIttsburgh and Cleveland.