What Time Do the Browns Play Today? Browns-Jets Kickoff by Time Zones for Hall of Fame Game
Browns football is officially back! Well, sort of. Cleveland begins its preseason schedule with Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Jets. Though this contest isn't traditionally full of excitement, fans are still eager for the first look at this team in action.
With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the start time for Browns vs. Jets today.
What Time Do the Browns Play Today?
The Browns will play the Jets in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The contest is held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and serves as an early spotlight for the upcoming HOF class.
Teams with a notable player being inducted into the Hall are often chosen to participate. It's no surprise, then, the Browns and Jets were selected to take part in this year's contest. Cleveland is hyped to see beloved former offensive Joe Thomas receive his gold jacket. Meanwhile, New York boasts two inductees in Joe Klecko and Darelle Revis.
The 2023 event will mark the Browns' sixth time playing in the Hall of Fame Game after previously appearing in 1963, 1967, 1981, 1990 and 1999. Cleveland's gone 2-3 so far in this exhibition, posting wins against the Falcons in 1981 and Cowboys in 1999.
New York is returning to the Hall of Fame Game for the third time in 2023. They've gone 1-1 in this affair, losing in 1977 to the Bears and winning in 1992 against the Eagles.
How to Watch Browns vs Jets Preseason Game
For those in Cleveland looking to catch the game, there's several different broadcasts available tonight. Browns-Jets is airing on NBC, but can also be streamed on Peacock or NBCSports.com (subscription required).
On the radio side, 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK and 98.5 WNCX are all carrying this preseason clash, starting at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN Cleveland and WNCX will provide pregame coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET as well, while The Fan is hosting the postgame show.
Browns vs Jets Hall of Fame Game Kickoff by Time Zones
Time Zone
Browns vs. Jets Start Time
Start of Pregame Radio Coverage
Eastern Time
8 p.m.
4 p.m.
Central Time
7 p.m.
3 p.m.
Mountain Time
6 p.m.
2 p.m.
Pacific Time
5 p.m.
1 p.m.