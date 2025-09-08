Ravens' Flaws Give Jerry Jeudy Chance to Redeem Himself in Week 2

Despite getting an exceptional performance from their defense on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns suffered a tough 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland gave Cincinnati everything it could handle in Week 1, but they couldn’t overcome a missed field goal, two interceptions, and key drops from wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy will be looked upon to help carry the passing game this season, no matter who is under center for the Browns.

Jeudy led the Browns with a game-high five receptions (eight targets) for 66 yards. However, the veteran wide receiver wasn’t pleased with his performance and held himself accountable, especially for the pass that bounced off his hands and turned into an interception.

While things seem bad for one week, the Browns and Jeudy have a chance to right the ship in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeudy Gifted Golden Opportunity to Bounce Back vs. Ravens

The Ravens suffered a heartbreaking loss on national TV, as the Buffalo Bills came back from a 15-point deficit to win 41-40. Baltimore’s pass defense left much to be desired, as reigning MVP Josh Allen threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills’ top three wide receivers all had at least 60 receiving yards, including Keon Coleman, who led the way with eight receptions (11 targets) for 112 yards and a touchdown.

With all that being said, Browns fans shouldn’t expect a 100-yard performance from Jeudy, as he doesn’t have the luxury of playing next to a Khalil Shakir. But he does have two tight ends that are good pass-catching threats in David Njoku and rookie Harold Fannin Jr., who could give the Ravens something to think about in the middle of the field.

Last year against the Ravens, the veteran wide receiver had five receptions (eight targets) for 79 yards in an exciting Week 8 win. However, in the regular season finale, Jeudy only had six receptions (13 targets) for 63 yards.

Given that the Ravens’ cornerback room features Jaire Alexander, Marlon Humphrey, and Nate Wiggins, Browns fans will take 5-6 catches between 60-80 yards, and hopefully a touchdown from Jeudy.

Baltimore isn’t going to give a lot of respect to Tillman; they will try to limit the targets for Jeudy and Njoku. The veteran receiver has to make sure that doesn’t happen because Cleveland can’t depend on their running game, which was lackluster in Week 1 (49 yards on 24 carries and a TD).

