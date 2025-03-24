RB Coming Off Career Season is Perfect Signing for Browns in 3rd Week of Free Agency

We are officially in Week 3 of free agency and the Cleveland Browns still have a ton of unanswered questions about their 2025 roster. While the QB situation understandably receives most of the attention, the Browns have holes in other areas as well.

One of those is the running back room. After struggling immensely on the ground last season, the Browns failed to make any moves addressing their RB rotation. Nick Chubb and D'Onta Foreman remain unsigned. The only running backs currently on the roster are Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr.

It is obvious that the Browns need to add more talent and depth to their running back rotation. Fortunately for them, the perfect fit is still available in free agency.

J.K. Dobbins a Possible Target for Browns After Free Agency Rush

JK Dobbins, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, is arguably the best rusher left on the market. The 26-year-old, who has been dealing with serious injuries his entire career, just finished his healthiest season since his rookie campaign, playing in 13 games for Jim Harbaugh.

He put up 905 yards and nine touchdowns in these games while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also added 32 catches for 153 yards in the passing game.

As a result, Dobbins finished second in the Comeback Player of the Year award. The Chargers decided to replace him with Najee Harris of the Steelers in free agency. Harris is a more reliable and durable option but he doesn't provide the upside Dobbins does.

Dobbins has been a huge difference-maker when he has been healthy throughout his career. His 5.2 yards per carry average for his career is an elite mark. Considering that he finished the season healthy and will be ready for training camp, Dobbins is worth a flyer for a team like the Browns that is desperate for playmaking.

