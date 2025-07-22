RB the Browns Cut in February Finally Finds a New Team

The Cleveland Browns’ backfield will look completely different this upcoming season after they parted ways with a couple of vets in the offseason.

The most notable vet that Cleveland did not bring back was Nick Chubb, who ended up signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans last month. In addition to not bringing back Chubb, the Browns also cut ties with veteran Nyheim Hines in February, whom they signed to a one-year, $1.9 million deal last offseason.

Hines didn’t play in a single game with the Browns because of a torn ACL he suffered in July 2023. However, just like Chubb, Hines has finally joined a team after missing the last two years due to an ACL injury.

Former Browns RB Nyheim Hines Signs With Los Angeles Chargers

On Monday evening, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the former Browns running back reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers. Hines reportedly worked out with the team before signing a contract.

Former Colts and Bills RB Nyheim Hines, who hasn’t played in the NFL for two seasons due to a knee injury, reached agreement today with the Chargers, per source. pic.twitter.com/wfApa0w6oA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2025

This is a monumental step for the veteran, who hasn’t played in two years but worked out for the Houston Texans in May. Earlier this month, Hines told Schefter he believes his knee is ready for action as he looks for a new opportunity.

Nearly two years to the date that he tore his ACL in a jet-ski accident, Nyheim Hines is looking for a chance to play in his first NFL game since 2022, when he returned two kicks for touchdowns in the same game for the Bills. Hines believes his knee finally is ready for a return… pic.twitter.com/kLKZ54t3AA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 7, 2025

That opportunity has popped up for the veteran running back, who is joining a crowded backfield in Los Angeles that features Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton (rookie), Kimani Vidal, Hassan Haskins, Jaret Patterson, and Raheim Sanders.

With Harris and Hampton locked in at RB1/2, Hines has a solid chance to compete for the RB3 job, especially with his special teams skills. The veteran running back is averaging 11.4 yards per punt return and 25.5 yards per kick return for his career, while contributing four special team scores (2 – punt return, 2 – kickoff return).

The 28-year-old running back also has 2,980 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns on his resume. Browns fans will be peeking in to see how the veteran running back performs over the next several weeks as he tries to make the Chargers’ 53-man roster.

