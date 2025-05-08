Recently Signed Browns Playmaker Already on Roster Bubble Ahead of OTAs

After an offseason full of speculation and transactions, the Cleveland Browns still have a ton of questions to answer before next season. Who the starting quarterback will be in Week 1 remains the biggest question on Browns fans' minds, but other decisions need to be made on the roster.

One of those pertains to the wide receiver group. The Browns made a few changes in the WR room, parting ways with Elijah Moore and signing DeAndre Carter and Diontae Johnson. There are currently eight receivers on the roster hoping to be included in the final 53-man roster. While Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, and DeAndre Carter are locks to make the team, there are a few WRs who need to prove themselves in the OTAs and training camp to make the cut.

WR Diontae Johnson is Firmly on the Roster Bubble in Cleveland

One of those names is Diontae Johnson. The 28-year-old pass-catcher signed with the Browns following the NFL Draft after spending the 2024 season bouncing around between the Panthers, Ravens, and the Texans.

The former Steelers standout is looking to have a bounce-back season in Cleveland after having a lost campaign last year. However, Johnson needs to beat out David Bell, Michael Woods II, and Kaden Davis to make the roster.

Bell is a recent third-round draft pick who the Browns are high on. He was showing intriguing flashes before suffering a season-ending hip injury last season. While being less proven than Johnson, the Browns may see him as a higher upside player.

While Davis or Woods also have a chance of impressing the team and making the roster as a WR5, the training camp competition should be considered between Johnson and Bell.

It would certainly be disappointing for Johnson if he fails to stick with his fourth team in a little over a year. Unless he proves that he is back to his Steelers form, however, the former Pro Bowler should be considered firmly on the roster bubble.

