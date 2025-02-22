Recently Traded Browns Player Could Soon Be Kicked to Curb by New Team

The 2025 offseason is going to pick up over the next few weeks. Free agency and the new league year start in March before the NFL Draft rolls around in late April.

The Cleveland Browns are one of the teams that have their hands full this offseason. After going 3-14 and owning the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns need to make some solid additions.

While that is the focus in Cleveland, a former defender was listed as a potential cap candidate. The Athletic's NFL Staff compiled a list naming possible cap casualties for all 32 teams in the league. Za’Darius Smith was named as the option for the Detroit Lions.

Potential NFL salary-cap cuts for all 32 teams: From Cooper Kupp to Davante Adams and more - The Athletic https://t.co/UxET5N6CGn — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) February 17, 2025

Za’Darius Smith Could Be Cut by Lions

Nick Baumgardner wrote, "It’s certainly possible Smith finds his way back to Detroit next season, but it’s hard to see it happening on the contract Detroit inherited via last year’s trade with Cleveland. Cutting Smith prior to June 1 would give the Lions nearly $6 million in cap savings without any dead-money penalties."

Back in November, the Browns shipped Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Detroit Lions for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

As Baumgardner mentioned, the Lions could save $6 million dollars if they cut Smith. The 32-year-old was productive for the Lions in the eight games he played. Smith finished with 12 total tackles and four sacks.

They were ravaged by injuries and Smith gave them a lifeline. Despite being solid for them, there's a chance Detroit attempts to bring him back on a reduced contract.

With free agency slated to open up on March 12, teams are taking deep dive looks at their rosters to see where they can save money. Smith's 2025 salary cap number could be an area the Lions look at to part ways with.

