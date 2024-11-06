Just-Released Browns Defender Already Signs With New Team on Wednesday
With the 2024 season not going at all to plan, the Cleveland Browns became one of the most active teams on the trade market ahead of this year's deadline. Cleveland not only shipped off star wide receiver Amari Cooper in October, but also dealt EDGE Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.
However, the Browns' roster moves didn't stop there, as they opted to release defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson after the Smith deal as well. And it turns out Jefferson has already found his next home following the split.
The veteran DT is signing with the Buffalo Bills, according to Wednesday's reports. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted Cleveland entertained trade talks for Jefferson, but after nothing came to fruition, he was released and allowed to sign where he pleased.
This news actually marks a reunion between Buffalo and the 31-year-old. The NFL journeyman made a stop with the Bills before, suiting up for head coach Sean McDermott for the entirety of the 2020 season. Jefferson contributed 3.0 sacks and 23 total tackles to a 13-3 squad that went all the way to the AFC Championship Game.
Although it hurts to say, this is definitely an upgrade in situation for the defensive tackle. The Browns' season has been an outright disaster, and they're now focused on attaining a high draft pick to begin a possible rebuild in 2025.
Instead, Jefferson heads to the 7-2 Bills who sit comfortably atop the AFC East and look primed for another deep playoff run. The prospect of contending for a title surely had to play a role in Jefferson's decision, as the end of the line is approaching for the nine-year vet.
