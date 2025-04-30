Shedeur Sanders Already Winning Over Browns Fans in First Days With Team

The Cleveland Browns came away from the 2025 NFL Draft with the most polarizing prospect in the entire class on their roster in former University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. For a wide variety of reasons, Sanders went from a projected first round pick to the No. 144 overall selection by the Browns.

Regardless of what was said about Sanders leading up to the NFL Draft, the fact of the matter is that Shedeur is officially a member of the Browns and whatever success he enjoys will be a byproduct of the work he has put in. Well, it hasn't taken long for Sanders to get to Cleveland and get going and he is doing so in a rather humble way. As you can see from the video clip below, Sanders has opted to forego the fancy gyms and workout routines in favor of an outdoor training session.

Shedeur Sanders since arriving in Cleveland:



- Browns Fit gym in the Flats

- Training outside in the suburbspic.twitter.com/emfREzYNFx — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) April 29, 2025

Sanders now has the opportunity to get out of his father's shadow and forge his own path in Cleveland as a professional football player. The NFL is a different animal altogether than the Big XII and these offseason training sessions show that the Browns rookie signal caller is well aware of that fact and willing to put whatever type of work in that he can.

While Deshaun Watson is unlikely to have much, if any, impact on Cleveland's offense during the 2025 campaign as he continues to work his way back from an Achilles injury, the Browns depth chart at the quarterback position is as wide open as any position battle in the NFL.

With Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the roster, conventional thinking would point to one of them being the starter for Week 1. However, if Sanders is able to maneuver his way into that QB2 role then he stands a better than good chance of seeing the field during the regular season.

All of those questions will play themselves out in due time. What matters for Sanders in the here and now is making sure he is putting himself in the best position possible to not only enter training camp in great shape but also to arrive with a command of the offensive playbook.

Even though it is just a clip of a private workout in a public setting, Sanders is off and running in the right direction now that he has arrived in Cleveland.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: