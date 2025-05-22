Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders faced great criticism heading into the 2025 NFL Draft for his attitude and approach to the game. Since arriving in Cleveland, Sanders has looked and acted like a great teammate rather than any diva or distraction.

With Deshaun Watson likely to miss the bulk, if not all, of the 2025 season, it is still anyone's guess who will line up under center for the Browns when they take the field in Week 1. Sanders is doing his best to be a great teammate, no matter where he is on the depth chart.

During a recent interview with FanDuel TV's Kay Adams, Sanders put the notion that there is any bad blood within the quarterback room to rest. Blocking out the noise from the outside world to focus on the task at hand is a huge part of being a successful professional athlete, especially at a position as important as quarterback. Sanders and his teammates are doing just that.

Shedeur Sanders Takes Mature Step Amid Browns QB Uncertainty

"Everybody's cool," Sanders said at this past weekend's NFLPA event in Los Angeles, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "Outside the room, people try to pit us against each other, but inside the room, we know we're one."

There are no guarantees that Sanders sees the field for meaningful snaps this coming season; that decision will be left up to Cleveland's coaching staff. What he can control, though, is the work he does on the practice field and in the quarterback room. If Sanders prepares the right way, he will be ready whenever his number is called.

The former University of Colorado standout will likely be the most overanalyzed rookie in the league this season. There is nothing he or his teammates can do about that. Keeping that team-first attitude in the quarterback room will set Shedeur up for success as he acclimates to the professional game.

Browns fans have to hope that remains the case and Sanders' approach to being a good teammate will translate to success on the field once he gets an opportunity to play.

