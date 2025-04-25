Shedeur Sanders vs. Tyler Shough: Which QB Should the Browns Draft in Round 2?

Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft is over, wrapping up quite the exciting night for the Cleveland Browns. After holding the second overall selection to begin the evening, the Browns traded back with the Jacksonville Jaguars to No. 5, acquiring a stockpile of draft picks in the process — including a 2026 first-rounder.

The Browns ended up selecting Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick, all but guaranteeing they'd look to draft a quarterback on Day 2. Several promising signal-callers are still on the board at the moment, with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Louisville's Tyler Shough being two of the top available names.

With two early second-round picks (No. 33, 36, 67, 94) currently at their disposal, one question remains for the Browns: Should they open Day 2 by drafting Sanders or Shough?

Should the Browns Draft Shedeur Sanders or Tyler Shough in Round 2?

Although Sanders and Shough are both potential second-round selections, each quarterback brings something different to the table.

Sanders, 23, is coming off a two-year run with the Colorado Buffaloes, played under his father and head coach Deion. The 2024 campaign saw the talented QB prospect take his game to the next level as he paced the Big 12 in completions (353), passing yards (4,134), and touchdowns (37) while leading his team to a 9-4 record, winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award along the way.

Having said that, Sanders has often come under fire for his off-field personality. He doesn't hide the fact that he has somewhat of an ego and loves the spotlight, which is a potential reason why he's slid to Round 2. Still, some time and maturity under head coach Kevin Stefanski could be what Sanders needs to iron out any issues.

As for Shough, he's one of the draft's elder statesmen, set to turn 26 years old in September. The Chandler, AZ native has started games for Oregon, Texas Tech, and, most recently, Louisville, completing 63.0% of his passes for 7,820 passing yards with 59 touchdowns to 23 interceptions. He isn't the most athletic QB, however, he still mustered 733 rushing yards and 11 TDs on 246 career carries.

Although Shough won't bring off-field drama to Cleveland, his age is something that's turning some fans off of him. The fact that he's already in the second half of his 20s means his ceiling might not be as high as other QBs, making him someone the Browns don't need based on their recent quarterback-related failures.

The Verdict: Browns Must Draft Shedeur Sanders in Round 2

If it comes down to the two aforementioned quarterbacks, going with Sanders would be the better choice for the Browns.

At the end of the day, despite his off-field issues, Sanders has the better upside of the QB duo, especially when age is factored in. Joining a quarterback room with the likes of Joe Flacco could be what the Colorado product needs to mature and become the franchise signal-caller that the Browns (and other teams) believe he can be.

It won't be long before Browns fans find out if Sanders (or another QB prospect) is on his way to Cleveland. Round 2 of the 2025 NFL draft begins Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors: