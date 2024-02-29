BetRivers Ohio Sportsbook Review
Everything you need to know about BetRivers Sportsbook in Ohio.
BetRivers Sportsbook is live in 14 states in the United States, one of the fastest-growing operators in the country, including Ohio. BetRivers offers fantastic prices, a wide variety of odds and options for sports bettors.
BetRivers is operated by Rush Street Interactive and began operating as a sportsbook in 2018 and added mobile betting to their plans in 2019.
Here are the states that BetRivers is active in:
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Ohio
- New Jersey
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- Virginia
- West Virginia
BetRivers is available both online and through Apple and Android app stores with daily promotions, odds boosts and same-game parlay features.
BetRivers Ohio promo and bonus
BetRivers Ohio Sportsbook overview
Welcome bonus details
$100 in second chance bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
Minimum payout
$10
Maximum payout
N/A
Launch date
Launched in Ohio on January 1, 2023
App availability
Apple and Google Play
Ohio legal requirements
N/A (Must be 21)
Official Partner
Hollywood Casino
Licenced by
Ohio Casino Control Commission
Last verified
September 8, 2023
How does the BetRivers Sportsbook welcome offer works
New users at BetRivers can claim a $100 second chance bet, which will be paid out in bonus bets if they lose their first wager!
New users must deposit at least $10, the minimum amount to deposit at BetRivers.
How do I sign-up for BetRivers Sportsbook and claim the welcome offer
- Click on this link and sign up for the BetRivers Sportsbook
- Fill out personal information that includes name, address, phone number and date of birth
- Create a password and two security questions for account protection
- Provide last four digits of your social security number
- Provide welcome bonus code “SPORTS” upon deposit and deposit money to play!
Now, you're ready to bet!
Other BetRivers Ohio promotions
Football Parlay Promo
Bet a 4+-leg parlay on either NFL or NCAAF and get your money back if one leg loses! Maximum bet of $25
Soccer Same Game Parlay Promo
- Receive a 50% matched Bonus Bet on any Soccer SGP with 5+ Legs,
- Receive a 25% matched Bonus Bet on any Soccer SGP with 4+ Legs,
- Receive a 10% matched Bonus Bet on any Soccer SGP with 3+ Legs.
Maximum bet of $25
BetRivers is one of the emerging sportsbooks in the United States. With a wide offering and plenty of bonuses that enable users to receive odds boosts for its Same-Game Parlays,
BetRivers provides competitive odds to its peers in the sports betting space, but is still working to increase its limits to match the bigger sportsbooks in the space.
However, BetRivers began operating in 2019. The growth over the last three years, now operating in 14 states, is a sign that this is one to watch in the space moving forward.
BOOK Pros
- Same-Game Parlay capability
- Timing of odds posting
- Easy Accessibility on mobile app
BOOK Cons
- Player prop offering
- Maximum limits
BetRivers Sportsbook Promotions
BetRivers has a ton of options when it comes to its promotions, and most allow sports bettors to engage in plenty of games with boosted odds on the action!
BetRivers offers more Same-Game Parlay bonuses than any other sportsbook, including on the likes of the NFL, soccer and tennis.
Our score: 5/5
Odds quality versus other sportsbooks
BetRivers is still a growing sportsbook, behind the likes of FanDuel, DraftKings and Caesars, so it is a step behind the competition when it comes to posting its odds and offering the array of odds that others post.
BetRivers doesn’t post odds as quickly as the aforementioned bigger name sportsbook posts, but does get up a full host of offerings including player props and Same-Game Parlay features by kickoff. Further, there are times when BetRivers does take an enhanced vig on games, including -112 on both sides.
- Our score: 3/5
BetRivers Sportsbook odds comparison: Monday Night Football Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
BetRivers Sportsbook: Over 39.5 (-112), Under 39.5 (-112)
FanDuel Sportsbook: Over 39.5 (-105), Under 39.5 (-115)
DraftKings Sportsbook: Over 39.5 (-110), Under 39.5 (-110)
As seen above, BetRivers takes an extra two cents on a standard line on this Monday Night Football game over/under between the Panthers and Saints. While there are some differences in odds, betting into a -112 market on both sides isn’t standard protocol.
BetRivers Sportsbook Features
BetRivers gives users a unique experience for smaller sports leagues. While it’s affiliate deals are not as robust as other sportsbooks, BetRivers allows you to stream the likes of the Korean Baseball Organization, Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional (Mexican professional basketball league) and South American soccer leagues, among others.
With this unique feature, BetRivers gives sports bettors the chance to bet on less covered sports, but also watch them through the online sports betting app.
Further, as the sportsbook continues to focus on Same-Game Parlay features, there are computer generated SGP’s for you that are sometimes available for profit boosts and sportsbook bonuses, making the user interface easier to navigate and create bets.
- Our score: 4/5
BetRivers Sportsbook Ohio betting types & markets
BetRivers offers all the standard set of odds that all sportsbooks offer. The Sportsbook lists all in chronological order with an easy way to choose a sports league on the top, typically listing the most popular sports at the top.
- Our score: 4/5
- Moneylines: Pick the winner of the event with a translated implied probability of who will win with the favorite listed by a - sign and an underdog indicated by a + sign. Point Spreads: Similar to a moneyline, but this is betting on a team to win or lose by a specific amount, also known as the point spread. The favorite must win by more than the listed spread and the underdog must lose by less than the spread or win the game outright.
- Totals: The total, also known as the over/under is used to bet on the combined amount of points scored by each team. Scoring more than the total would be going “over” while less is “under.”
- Player Prop Bets: These types of bets allow you to bet on a player to achieve a certain statistic such as points in an NBA game or passing yards in an NFL game.
- Futures: Long term bets that span the entire season, such as betting on the winner of the Super Bowl
- Parlays & multi-leg bets: Combining multiple bets into one for an enhanced payout at bigger odds.
Can I bet on the Cincinnati Bengals or Cleveland Browns at BetRivers Sportsbook Ohio?
You can bet on all major market sporting events at BetRivers, including professional sports teams that play in Ohio.
In addition, you can bet on all other professional teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.
Can I bet on Ohio State sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Ohio?
While some states prohibit betting on in-state college teams, Ohio doesn’t restrict sports bettors from betting on schools in the state, which includes Ohio State University on sports like college basketball and football.
What sports can I legally bet on in Ohio with BetRivers Sportsbook?
You can bet on the following sports at BetRivers: Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Golf, Hockey, MMA, Soccer, Tennis and Auto Racing
BetRivers Ohio (mobile) app
BetRivers Sportsbook’s mobile app is available in both the Apple and Google Play Store. It’s a super easy to use platform that gives sports bettors options to scroll through the most popular and timely games at the top with a circling carousel of promotions at the top of the home page.
Further, the most popular sports sit at the top, giving users easy access to most notable sports and event that are coming up.
- iOS App user rating - 4/5
- Android App Rating - 4/5
- Our score: 4/5
BetRivers Sportsbook Ohio app user reviews
- Clean interface with easy layout to navigate through the different sports betting options
- Rotating promotions at top of home page, allowing sports bettors to take advantage of the wide array of options offered at that time
- Placing bets very simple and all on the same page as a pop-up window upon clicking
- Customer support tab easy to find in case users need help
Download the BetRivers Sportsbook
You can download the BetRivers app for iPhone or Android through the App Store.
BetRivers Sportsbook desktop website
The BetRivers Sportsbook desktop website looks similar to its app, but is a bit slower and less sleek on the desktop. However, it is still easy to navigate, browse player props and place bets with the customer service tab easy to find.
You can access the BetRivers Sportsbook desktop website at
https://oh.betrivers.com/?page=landing
- Our score: 3/5
BetRivers Sportsbook Payments & Withdrawals
BetRivers has a very easy-to-use deposit and withdrawal system. When users login, click the tab on the top right for a drop-down menu. At the bottom of that page, you can find the tab to withdraw and deposit more money. -
- Our score: 4/5
Deposit Payment Methods
You can use the following methods to deposit into BetRivers Sportsbook: Credit or debit cards, Online banking transfer, ACH/VIP Preferred e-check, PayPal, Play+ Prepaid Card, PayNearMe, Vanilla, Cash at Casino Cage with a BetRivers sponsored casino
The minimum deposit is $10 for BetRivers Sportsbook
Withdrawal & payment methods
You can use the following methods to withdraw from BetRivers Sportsbook: Check by Mail, Online Banking Transfer, ACH/VIP Preferred e-check, PayPal, Play+ Prepaid Card, Cash at Casino Cage at a Betrivers sponsored casino
The minimum withdrawal amount is $20
How long do withdrawals & payouts take?
The fastest option is in person at a BetRivers sponsored casino or a Play+ card while the next fastest is online banking transfer, preferred e-check and PayPal which will take 2-5 days. A check by mail will take about 10-14 days.
BetRivers Ohio minimum payout
BetRivers Ohio maximum payout
The minimum withdrawal amount is $10 with no listed maximum payout
BetRivers Ohio Loyalty Rewards & Programs
BetRivers Sportsbook’s reward program is under the title iRush Rewards.
If you place wagers with BetRivers, you will generate both Loyalty Level Points and Bonus Store Points that can be used at a later date for exclusive offers and rewards. With more points accumulated, the bigger the rewards that will be available to sports bettors, including VIP dinners, swag and dedicated playing devices.
- Our score: 4/5
In review, here are some of the perks of using BetRivers while also noting some of the drawbacks that this emerging sportsbook has as it continues to grow in the space and take up market share. Make sure to use this guide to help you decide where to place your sports bets!
BetRivers Sportsbook Ohi Pros
- Same-Game Parlay capability
- Promotions
- Easy Accessibility on mobile app
- Rewards Program
BOOK STATE Cons
- Timing of odds posting
- Odds quality
Review scores
Promotions
5/5
Odds offering
3/5
Sports betting features
4/5
Betting types and markets
5/5
Total
4/5
Is BetRivers in Ohio trustworthy?
Yes, BetRivers Sportsbook has been certified to accept wagers in Ohio by the Ohio Gaming Commission
Getting help at BetRivers Sportsbook in Ohio
BetRivers Sportsbook Ohio Customer Support
Keep reading for how to get in contact with betRivers customer service
Telephone number
1 (800) 658-1071
ohsupport@betrivers.com.
Website
https://helpcenter.oh.betrivers.com/hc/en-us/articles/9810998658835-How-do-I-contact-customer-support-
Live Chat
Yes, available on website
Responsible gambling
BetRivers is committed to promoting responsible gaming, as noted here: https://oh.betrivers.com/?page=eula
The Sportsbook has a responsible gaming page on all of its pages when users scroll through both the app and website. BetRivers also allows you to set spending limits, time limits and gives you the ability for a “Cool-Off Period” where you can suspend services for at least 72 hours.
BetRivers Sportsbook Ohio FAQ
Is BetRivers Sportsbook legal in the state of Ohio?
Yes, BetRivers is certified by the Ohio Gaming Commission to accept sports bets
Is BetRivers Sportsbook legitimate?
Yes, BetRivers is a legitimate sportsbook in dozens of states, including Ohio
Who owns BetRivers Sportsbook?
Rush Street Interactive
What is BetRivers Sportsbook
BetRivers Sportsbook is a fully operational sportsbook that is live in 14 states, including Ohio
What's the BetRivers Sportsbook new customer offer?
BetRivers gives its new users a matched bet up to $100
Can I bet on college sports with BetRivers Sportsbook?
Yes, you can bet on college sports at BetRivers, including on games in Ohio.
Can I have multiple BetRivers Sportsbook Ohio accounts?
No, you can only have one account with BetRivers Sportsbook.
Can I bet in person with Caesars Sportsbook Ohio?
There is one in-person sportsbook that partners with BetRivers: Hollywood Casino in Dayton.
Is BetRivers Sportsbook limited to Ohio residents?
No, BetRivers Sportsbook is active in 14 states, including Washington D.C, giving plenty of users access.
Can I place a bet on BetRivers Sportsbook outside of Ohio?
Yes. However, if you are only registered in Ohio to bet at BetRivers, you can’t use the app in other states.
Where can I download the BetRivers Sportsbook app in Ohio?
You can download the BetRivers app for iPhone or Android through the App Store.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER