Steelers' QB Blunder Will Be Best News Possible for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns are embroiled in a quarterback saga, trying to figure out who will start under center for them in 2025. Yet, they are not alone on that boat. Plenty of teams, including one of their AFC North rivals, are also in the midst of QB uncertainty.

In fact, one of them is about to make a big blunder. According to Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh met with Aaron Rodgers on Friday at the team facilities. A deal between the sides "could be forthcoming," according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter. This would undoubtedly be a big win for the Browns.

BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers is at the Steelers facility today, an indication a deal with the team could be forthcoming, per sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 21, 2025

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Close to Signing With the Steelers

First of all, this weakens a division rival. The Steelers made the postseason with a 10-7 record in each of the past two seasons. They had Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in their QB room last season. Choosing Rodgers over either of those signal-callers after the season he just had with the Jets is a questionable decision. Not only does the 41-year-old have a ton of baggage with his off-field drama, but he is also not an elite QB at this stage of his career.

Plus, this takes the Steelers off the market for Wilson, arguably the best quarterback left on the market. The Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants remain as the top two suitors for Wilson if the Steelers are out of the picture. The Giants have an advantage with the market they are in, but the Browns presumably provide a better chance for Wilson to win.

Once Rodgers and Wilson are off the market, the Browns may turn to the Falcons for a Kirk Cousins trade. Otherwise, a bridge quarterback like Carson Wentz or a rookie signal-caller through the draft will be the only viable paths.

