Steelers Star Suddenly at Risk of Missing Browns Game Hours After Fueling Rivalry
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their showdown against the Steelers on Sunday. At 3-9, the Browns don't have much left to play for this season. Going up against their bitter rivals, however, will provide extra motivation for the Browns.
In Week 12, the Browns pulled off the upset win against the Steelers. After the game, wide receiver George Pickens called the Browns a bad team and blamed the snow for the loss.
In preparation for the rematch, he added more fuel to the fire. First, he reiterated his claim that the Browns are not a good team, then pretended not to know who Greg Newsome was. Considering that he was brawling with him at the end zone at the end of the game only two weeks ago, this is a little difficult to believe.
While Pickens was publicly beefing with the Browns, the star receiver was added to Pittsburgh's injury report, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. The 23-year-old was a limited participant in Friday's practice with a hamstring injury and is questionable to play against the Browns.
NFL News: George Pickens Could Miss Browns Game After Latest Smack Talk
Newsome and the Browns have an excellent chance of spoiling the Steelers' season. Another loss for Pittsburgh will hurt their chances of a first-round bye and put their AFC North title at risk. The talented cornerback would love to face Pickens again after shutting him down in their previous matchup, holding him to four catches and 48 yards.
Even though Pickens' potential absence would give Cleveland a better chance on Sunday, Browns fans would prefer to see him out there on the losing side once again. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are 6.5-point underdogs on the road, suggesting an uphill battle for Newsome and the Cleveland defense.
More Browns news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER