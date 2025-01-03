Three Browns’ Seasons Officially Over Before Week 18 With Latest Injury Update
The Cleveland Browns 2024 season has been a massive disaster. After going 11-6 last season and earning a Wild Card spot, things took a massive turn for the worse.
The production across the board took a big-time nose-dive, and the Browns were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14. Going into Week 18, Cleveland has an AFC North battle against the Baltimore Ravens.
With the season coming to a close, the Browns placed three players on IR, officially ending their campaign.
Browns News: Three Players Get Placed on IR Before Week 18
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns put RB Jerome Ford, TE David Njoku, and RB Pierre Strong Jr. on IR.
Njoku injured his knee in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, forcing him to miss last week's contest against the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this season, he also missed time with an ankle sprain. This year, the Miami product had 64 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the backfield took some more hits on Friday. Nick Chubb is already on IR after breaking his foot in Week 15. Now Ford and Strong Jr. are right behind him.
Ford hurt his ankle in last week's game against the Miami Dolphins. This season, he leads the team in rushing yards (565) while reeling 37 catches for 225 receiving yards.
Strong Jr. also got hurt in the loss to Miami. The 26-year-old suffered a concussion and is now out for the last week of the campaign. In 2024, he has compiled 108 rushing yards and 104 receiving yards.
With these guys missing Week 18, D'Onta Foreman and John Kelly will handle the bulk of the carries in the backfield.
The Browns are looking to get out of the final game healthy as they prepare for a critical offseason that lies in front of them.
