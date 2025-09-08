It Took Browns Rookie Harold Fannin 1 Game to Make NFL History

The Cleveland Browns came up short in Week 1 against their instate rivals, as they suffered a heart-breaking 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns had numerous chances to take the lead over the Bengals, but could not get out of their own way. Whether it was key drops from wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, Joe Flacco throwing an unfortunate interception, or a missed field goal from Andre Szmyt, the Browns could not get past those mistakes.

That said, all wasn’t gloom and doom from the opening season home loss. There were a couple of takeaways such as the Browns’ defense standing tall in the second half and rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. emerging as a playmaker.

Cleveland could use another pass catcher besides David Njoku, Cedric Tillman, and Jeudy, given the unproven depth at WR. Fannin Jr. played well in the regular season opener, as he made NFL history.

Browns Rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. Makes History in NFL Debut

According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, the former Bowling Green standout’s seven receptions were the most by a rookie tight end in Week 1 in NFL history. Fannin also recorded 63 yards and had nine targets in the one-point loss.

If you are a Browns fan, you got to be excited about the potential of Fannin, who was viewed as one of the better tight ends in college football last season. In Sunday’s game, the Browns used Fannin in multiple ways across the formation, which included lining him up in the slot and out wide.

During the pre-draft process, Fannin was lauded for his receiving skills and excellent hands. He isn’t the most athletic tight end, but he’s good on the move with blocking, which will help him see the field more.

Also, having the rookie tight end work and learn from Njoku, who has become one of the better pass-catching tight ends over the last few years isn’t bad.

The sky is the limit for Fannin, who went to work against a mid Bengals’ defense and now will play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. It won’t be easy as the Ravens’ back seven on defense is pretty stout.

However, the Ravens’ defense allowed seven receptions (seven targets) for 97 yards and a TD to Buffalo Bills’ tight ends on Sunday night. Therefore, Fannin might have a chance to make more history in Week 2 after a good rookie debut.

