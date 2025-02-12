Top QB Prospect Confirms Browns Interest With Latest Decision
The Cleveland Browns had a disaster season in 2024. They finished with a 3-14 record and have huge questions to answer regarding their offense.
One of the biggest question marks is around the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles twice and his status for the 2025 season is in doubt. Cleveland owns the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could have the option to select a franchise QB.
Shedeur Sanders is one of the top QB prospects in this class. During an appearance on "Well Off Media", Sanders revealed that his first Top 30 visit will be with the Browns. He said, "Browns. I have the Browns, then the Giants. That’s the only two right now.”
Browns News: Shedeur Sanders Will Visit Cleveland for Top 30 Visit
There have been reports that Sanders won't be interested in going to certain cities, but his willingness to meet with the Browns shows that isn't the case with them.
Sanders owns outstanding accuracy to all three levels on the field with great touch. He has shown the ability to stand tall in the pocket and deliver a strike. The Texas native can even extend plays with his legs while keeping his eyes downfield.
Over the last two seasons at Colorado, Sanders has completed 71.8% of his throws for 7,364 passing yards with 64 passing touchdowns.
He will now get a chance to impress the Browns brass and potentially gain an edge over other prospects.
Cleveland also met with Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl and GM Andrew Berry shared some positive thoughts on the young signal caller.
Berry said, "Shedeur is a really impressive young man. He’s poised, he’s calm, he’s smart and you can tell that he’s been raised by - quite honestly - a Hall of Fame dad. We’re going to get to know him even more over the course of the spring but he’s really impressive."
The Browns also met with Deion Sanders, indicating their interest in his son.
There's still a lot of time left in the draft process but the interest in Sanders is real.