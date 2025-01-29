Top QB Prospect's Trainer Pressuring Browns to Draft Him at No. 2
By Chris Schad
The debate surrounding which quarterback the Cleveland Browns should take in the 2025 NFL Draft is starting to heat up.
Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are the frontrunners to go to Cleveland with the second overall pick. But if Cleveland is set on taking a quarterback at No. 2 and doesn’t like Ward or Sanders, a random name could pop up, just like Baker Mayfield did before he was the first overall pick in the 2018 draft.
Jalen Milroe’s Coach Urges Browns to Take Him With No. 2 Pick, Compares Him to Lamar Jackson
Alabama’s Jalen Milroe is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft but isn’t as highly regarded as Sanders or Ward. Pro Football Focus’s Max Chadwick didn’t list Milroe in his latest mock draft and PFF also has Milroe as its No. 4 quarterback prospect behind Ward, Sanders and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel on its big board for the 2025 draft.
Milroe’s quarterback coach Jordan Palmer doesn’t agree with that assessment, claiming the Browns should select his client with the second overall pick in April’s draft.
“With Jalen, I see what we all see, right? An incredibly high ceiling,” Palmer told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “I think people think they’re going to be blown away by his athleticism and leave getting blown away with his personality and how he’s just a magnet, and how he has just an honest, great spirit about him. I think that’ll be a big takeaway.”
Palmer also believes Milroe’s athleticism makes him comparable to Lamar Jackson when he came out of Louisville in 2018. While Milroe’s 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns last season pale in comparison to Jackson’s 1,601 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2017, it’s the skill set that has caught Palmer’s eye and makes him believe there’s plenty of untapped potential.
“The difference is that Jalen’s got 20 pounds on him,” Palmer said. “This guy’s a little bit faster, a little bit bigger, but they’re comparable at this evaluation stage. And Jackson’s probably going to win his third MVP. The guy that they’re comparing him to is not just good. He’s literally one of the best players in the entire world. In fact, two or three times now, he’s been the No. 1 player in the world.”
If there’s one similarity between Jackson and Milroe, it’s that both could fall further than expected in the draft. Jackson was a top prospect in the 2018 class but went behind Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen before he was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft.
Whether Palmer is wrong or not, he’s officially thrown another name into the ring for the Browns' next quarterback of the future. There’s a good chance it won’t be the last name either, as the Browns continue to decide what they should do with the No. 2 overall pick.