Traded Browns Stud's Season Just Ended on a Major Whimper
By Joe Summers
The Cleveland Browns may have been sitting at home during the playoffs this week, yet they still came away big winners when the Detroit Lions lost to the Washington Commanders in a surprising NFC Divisional Round result.
Once it became clear that the Browns weren't a competitive team, the front office started looking to the future. Former All-Pro DE Za'Darius Smith was traded to the Lions for a draft capital and though he's a talented edge rusher, he threw up a clunker on Saturday night.
Smith hoped to compete for a Super Bowl yet was ushered out of the postseason with the same number of playoff wins that Cleveland had: Zero.
Armed with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and additional future picks thanks to the trade, the Browns essentially had their cake and ate it too with the transaction.
Former Browns DE Za'Darius Smith Makes No Impact in Lions' Playoff Loss
The Lions traded a 2025 fifth-rounder and a pair of 2026 sixth-rounders for Smith while receiving back a seventh. This was in November and Smith is a pending free agent, so Detroit exclusively paid all of these picks for the promise of how Smith could perform in the playoffs.
In 40 snaps against the Commanders, Smith had no tackles, no sacks, and one deflected pass. Detroit had no answer for Jayden Daniels or Washington's potent offense, leading to the unexpected defeat. Since the Lions lost in the Divisional Round, the fifth-round pick is more valuable than the Browns likely thought it would be.
Even at 32 years old, Smith should have his fair share of suitors in the offseason. He had nine combined sacks this year between the two teams, ranking 33rd out of 211 qualified edge rushers at Pro Football Focus.
Assuming he still wants to compete for a ring, Smith has opportunities left to raise a Lombardi Trophy. Whether that comes with the Lions or not remains to be seen, though he'll likely rue his disappointing playoff performance until he gets another chance.
