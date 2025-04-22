Veteran Cut on Monday is Perfect Pre-Draft Signing for Browns

The Cleveland Browns didn’t make many signings in free agency last month as they continue to figure out how to build their roster ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns will use the NFL draft later this week to fill out their roster. They have 10 selections, including four within the top 100. After last year’s debacle, Cleveland will likely try to build off the trenches, which need a lot of work.

This offseason, the Browns signed veteran offensive guard Teven Jenkins and veteran offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas. However, there’s nothing wrong with more depth on the offensive line. One veteran lineman could make sense for the Browns if they want competition this summer.

On Monday, Jonathan M Alexander reported that the Houston Texans released guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

In signing TE Irv Smith Jr., the #Texans have released G Tremayne Anchrum Jr. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) April 21, 2025

The 26-year-old Anchrum Jr. spent part of the 2024 season with Houston after the New Orleans Saints cut him ahead of the 53-man roster deadline last August. Before joining the Saints, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent but was cut at the start of training camp.

Anchrum didn’t appear in any games with the Texans, who signed him to the practice squad in November and to a reserve/future deal in January.

The former Los Angeles Rams draft pick has 31 career appearances on his NFL resume, which could be worth a look for other teams that need more offensive line depth. Anchrum only started in one game over his three-year tenure with the Rams, as he had a couple of injured reserve trips in 2021 and 2022.

Given that he hasn’t played much in the regular season, it's hard to gauge what Anchrum is good at. However, we have stats from last preseason when the young o-lineman was with the Saints to go off of.

According to Pro Football Focus, Anchrum had a 51.0 run blocking grade (147th among 182 qualified guards) and an 85.0 pass blocking grade (15th) in 99 preseason offensive snaps. If the Browns were to kick the tires on signing Anchrum, they wouldn’t expect him to win the backup job over Jenkins, for example.

However, having an offensive lineman with tackle and guard versatility could be worth adding to the roster.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: