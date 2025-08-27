Veteran WR the Browns Just Cut Sends Immediate Message to Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns' 2025 roster is locked into place, with the only surprising change being the departure of quarterback Kenny Pickett. After spending all of camp telling anyone who would listen of the intention to carry four quarterbacks into the year, Pickett was dealt to the Raiders, and Tyler Huntley was cut. This left Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel as the trio of options on Cleveland's active roster.

It is exactly the expectation headed into the season and was only changed at Cleveland's behest. However, one could argue that it was all a front to create possible trade value. Regardless, there were few surprise cuts, including veteran receiver Diontae Johnson, who continues his uneven search for a reliable landing spot.

Johnson handled his exit with grace, but clearly wasn't going to factor into Cleveland's top options. It made more sense to move forward with more established pieces and move away from the struggling veteran. As frustrating as his career has been to watch, there is still reason to believe we haven't quite reached the end despite how things have ended in Cleveland.

Appreciate the opportunity regardless 🙏🏾💯 — Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) August 26, 2025

Former Browns Receiver Diontae Johnson Chooses a Graceful Exit from Cleveland

After what had to be a disheartening roster cut, the receiver tweeted a simple message that he was appreciative of the opportunity. Having the grace to accept the setback and still show love to the franchise that just cut you would indicate a level of growth. Johnson has faced a lot of scrutiny throughout his career, and much of it was deserved. However, there is no argument against how humbling of a path the receiver has been on.

Johnson will now hit free agency yet again with no team clearly in need of the veteran's limited skillset. The receiver position is loaded with talent, with each of the past four drafts bringing in a new wave of impact players. Add in the established veterans, and it has never been more difficult to make a roster at the position.

This includes Johnson, who only two years ago was an interesting addition for any team looking to take a flyer on a player in need of a change of scenery. What the last two years have illustrated is the fact that the struggles have followed the receiver to each new landing spot. Cleveland was no different, with the Browns making the correct decision moving on from the struggling receiver.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: