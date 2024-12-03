Where Jerry Jeudy's Monster MNF Game Ranked in Browns All-Time History
Cleveland Browns fans weren't happy with the result of the game, and they especially weren't happy with what it showed us about Kevin Stefanski's decision making. But Monday's 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos was also an incredibly fun game on the whole.
Seeing a team that failed to eclipse even 300 yards of offense in any of its first six games (thanks, Deshaun Watson) put up 552 yards in a shootout? It doesn't get much more exciting than that. And while Jameis Winston's 497 yards get a lot of the headlines, you can't overlook Jerry Jeudy.
Jeudy took full advantage of his chance at a revenge game against his former team, erupting for a career high 235 yards — 99 more than his previous best. The performance was especially wild when you consider the fact that the Browns didn't even hit 235 yards passing as an entire team until Week 7, when Watson got injured.
The performance was so great that it had a lot of Browns fans wondering about how it held up in historical context. Let's take a look.
Most Receiving Yards in a Game for the Cleveland Browns (All-Time)
Rank
Player
Yards
Receptions
Date
1
Amari Cooper
265
11
12/24/2023
2
Josh Gordon
261
10
12/1/2013
3
Josh Gordon
237
14
11/24/2013
4
Jerry Jeudy
235
9
12/2/2024
5
Ozzie Newsome
191
14
10/14/1984
6
Webster Slaughter
186
8
10/23/1989
7
Webster Slaughter
184
4
10/29/1989
8
Pete Brewster
182
7
12/6/1953
T9
Eric Metcalf
177
5
9/20/1992
T9
Reggie Rucker
177
9
11/18/1979
T9
Gern Nagler
177
10
11/20/1960
12
Brian Brennan
176
7
12/21/1986
13
Andre Rison
173
7
10/29/1995
14
Derrick Alexander
171
7
12/4/1994
15
Jarvis Landry
167
8
9/29/2019
So Jeudy's Week 13 performance stacks up as the fourth most receiving yards in a single game in Cleveland Browns history, also becoming the fourth player to eclipse even 200. What stands out even in that group is that he's the only player to get over the 200-yard mark in Cleveland while doing it on single-digit receptions.
Now, wondering where that stacks up in NFL history?
Jeudy's 235 yards on 9 catches were the 14th most in NFL history for a player with fewer than 10 receptions in a single game. The last player to beat his mark was DeAndre Hopkins back in 2014, when he had 238 on 8 receptions.
The Jeudy trade received its fair share of criticism when the Browns brought him in, but it's clear now that they absolutely made the right move. Whoever ends up starting at quarterback in 2025 will have the luxury of an elite weapon on the outside in Jeudy.
More Cleveland Browns news and analysis: