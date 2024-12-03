Factory Of Sadness
Where Jerry Jeudy's Monster MNF Game Ranked in Browns All-Time History

A look at the Browns' single-game receiving yard record leaderboard in the wake of Jerry Jeudy's 235-yard performance on Monday Night Football.

By Jason Schandl

Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) reacts following his touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) reacts following his touchdown reception in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns fans weren't happy with the result of the game, and they especially weren't happy with what it showed us about Kevin Stefanski's decision making. But Monday's 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos was also an incredibly fun game on the whole.

Seeing a team that failed to eclipse even 300 yards of offense in any of its first six games (thanks, Deshaun Watson) put up 552 yards in a shootout? It doesn't get much more exciting than that. And while Jameis Winston's 497 yards get a lot of the headlines, you can't overlook Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy took full advantage of his chance at a revenge game against his former team, erupting for a career high 235 yards — 99 more than his previous best. The performance was especially wild when you consider the fact that the Browns didn't even hit 235 yards passing as an entire team until Week 7, when Watson got injured.

The performance was so great that it had a lot of Browns fans wondering about how it held up in historical context. Let's take a look.

Most Receiving Yards in a Game for the Cleveland Browns (All-Time)

Rank

Player

Yards

Receptions

Date

1

Amari Cooper

265

11

12/24/2023

2

Josh Gordon

261

10

12/1/2013

3

Josh Gordon

237

14

11/24/2013

4

Jerry Jeudy

235

9

12/2/2024

5

Ozzie Newsome

191

14

10/14/1984

6

Webster Slaughter

186

8

10/23/1989

7

Webster Slaughter

184

4

10/29/1989

8

Pete Brewster

182

7

12/6/1953

T9

Eric Metcalf

177

5

9/20/1992

T9

Reggie Rucker

177

9

11/18/1979

T9

Gern Nagler

177

10

11/20/1960

12

Brian Brennan

176

7

12/21/1986

13

Andre Rison

173

7

10/29/1995

14

Derrick Alexander

171

7

12/4/1994

15

Jarvis Landry

167

8

9/29/2019

So Jeudy's Week 13 performance stacks up as the fourth most receiving yards in a single game in Cleveland Browns history, also becoming the fourth player to eclipse even 200. What stands out even in that group is that he's the only player to get over the 200-yard mark in Cleveland while doing it on single-digit receptions.

Now, wondering where that stacks up in NFL history?

Jeudy's 235 yards on 9 catches were the 14th most in NFL history for a player with fewer than 10 receptions in a single game. The last player to beat his mark was DeAndre Hopkins back in 2014, when he had 238 on 8 receptions.

The Jeudy trade received its fair share of criticism when the Browns brought him in, but it's clear now that they absolutely made the right move. Whoever ends up starting at quarterback in 2025 will have the luxury of an elite weapon on the outside in Jeudy.

