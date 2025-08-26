Whopping 4 Undrafted Rookies Make Browns' 53-Man Roster

The Cleveland Browns will rely heavily on their youth movement this season. They were one of the biggest winners of the 2025 NFL Draft, but they didn't stop adding young players to the mix after that.

While everybody was focused on the quarterback competition and No. 5 pick Mason Graham, multiple undrafted free agents worked their hearts off. Now, as pointed out by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, four of them will make the cut.

Some #Browns undrafted free agents making the 53-man roster are WR Gage Larvadain, S Donovan Mitchell, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, and CB Dom Jones — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 26, 2025

Browns to Keep Four Undrafted Free Agents

The Browns will keep WR Gage Larvadain, S Donovan McMillon, LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, and CB Dom Jones on their 53-man roster. Notably, WR Luke Floriea was also a strong candidate to make the roster before his hamstring injury.

Larvadain turned heads with his play in the preseason, hauling in nine receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown. He also showed he can contribute on special teams by returning ten punts for a 10.4-yard average. Still, the Browns will roll with Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Jamari Thrash to start the year.

McMillon logged seven tackles and two passes defended in the preseason, and he gives this team some much-needed depth in one of the thinnest positions on the roster. He could be a rotational piece behind Grant Delpit and Rayshawn Jokins.

Mascarenas-Arnold ranked in the top ten in both tackling grade (82.5) and coverage grade (72.6, according to PFF. Rookie Carson Schwesinger will be one of the starters, but Mohamoud Diabate is still dealing with an injury, so the USC product could get some snaps behind Jerome Baker.

Last but not least, Dom Jones will be a welcome addition for a thin CB corps that has already lost Martin Emerson Jr. Greg Newsome II also missed some time with an injury, and with him being a potential trade candidate, this was an easy decision for Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: