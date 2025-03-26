The Cleveland Browns' search for a starting quarterback this offseason has been interesting. The offseason began with Cleveland trading a fifth-round pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles for Kenny Pickett. Then, the Browns had discussions with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson about bringing him in for 2025.

Unfortunately for Cleveland, Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter. As a result, Cleveland isn't left with many veteran options at quarterback for 2025.

That said, on Wednesday, a surprising name surfaced as a potential addition at quarterback for the Browns. On the latest episode of Bonus Time with Bruce Drennan, the host claims sources within the organization have told him that Cleveland is negotiating a deal for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. If this is true, Cleveland would be making yet another move for a quarterback that could cripple them.

.@Bruce_Drennan has a #Browns source with some MAJOR news...



"The Browns are negotiating as we speak with the Dallas Cowboys for a trade with Dak Prescott."



Browns Seemingly Interested in Blockbuster Trade for Dak Prescott

While there is no inherent reason not to believe Drennan's claim given how long he's been in the industry, it's a preposterous trade idea that hasn't been substantiated by any credible national reporters. Not only has Prescott not been successful in the playoffs throughout his career (2-5), but he is also under contract for three more seasons at the price tag of $60 million.

Adding Prescott's price tag with what Cleveland still owes Deshaun Watson would be allocating way too much money to the quarterback position. On top of that, the 31-year-old is coming off a hamstring injury, which could hamper him, especially with a Browns offensive line that wasn't great last season.

Even with all of the negatives a trade for Prescott would bring, it still remains an intriguing prospect. Throughout his nine-year career, he has thrown for over 3,500 yards five times and crossed 4,000 yards three times. If Prescott were to join the Browns, he would become one of the most prolific passers the franchise has ever seen.

Nonetheless, the likelihood of this trade happening is slim to none. If it were to happen, though, Cleveland could be making another big mistake at the most important position in the game.

