Wild Video Emerges of George Pickens-Greg Newsome Fight During Hail Mary
If you thought Week 8 brought one of the worst Hail Mary moments ever, you underestimated how much a Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver could take things to the next level. You're never expecting a miracle on a Hail Mary, but you're certainly hoping for one. And everyone on your team is doing everything they can to make it happen. Usually. Last night, the Pittsburgh Steelers had one exception, and I'm sure it wouldn't take you too many guesses to figure out who that exception was.
George Pickens is probably their best bet to catch a game-winning touchdown as time expires — something they desperately needed in Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns. But a wild fan video has emerged showing that Pickens wasn't even trying to do that.
Instead, Pickens was focused on a skirmish with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome.
It was a quiet night for Pickens, with 48 receiving yards being his fewest in a game since Week 5, and with two other Steelers (Calvin Austin III and Pat Freiermuth) beating him in receiving yards. The weather played a factor for sure, as Russell Wilson only threw 28 passes for Pittsburgh, but Pickens doesn't seem to have taken well to the fact that he couldn't make an impact.
Newsome will, of course, get some big credit from Browns fans for this. Often someone whose play they're lamenting after the game (Pro-Football-Reference credits him with allowing a 113.3 passer rating when targeted in coverage in 2024, and PFF has that mark at 127.1), he gets to be a hero for today.
Not only keeping Pickens out of position to make a play, but making him mad enough that he completely ignored the football? It may not be the traditional way to record a good rep in coverage, but you can't argue with results.
