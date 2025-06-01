WR’s Absence Leaves Browns Scratching Their Heads

Diontae Johnson inked a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns last week for what could be his last chance to establish himself in the league. As a surprise to many, though, he is yet to appear at this offseason’s OTAs; a move that might place his professional future in jeopardy.

His career started out well enough, selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2019 draft, Johnson went on to put up some impressive numbers during his five seasons in Pittsburgh. Despite his burgeoning success as a Steeler, the team traded him to Carolina in March of last year. Since then, Johnson has struggled to find steady employment as a professional pass catcher, becoming something of a journeyman over the course of a single season.

Johnson only played seven games for the Panthers last season before being traded to Baltimore on October 29, where things went from bad to worse. Citing conduct detrimental to the team, Johnson was suspended for one game for his refusal to enter the Ravens’ critical week 13 matchup on December 1st against the Philadelphia Eagles. Without Johnson’s output, the Ravens ended up losing that game 24–19. Just a short time later, on December 20, the team waived Johnson and showed him the door.

Three days later, the Texans claimed Johnson and gave him an opportunity to bounce back in a new setting. Unfortunately for the receiver, he only suited up for one game and was waived again on January 14. In an ironic turn of events, Johnson found himself being reclaimed by the Ravens a day later, but never got a chance to play before their season ended with a playoff loss to the Bills.

Returning to the present, Johnson is currently listed as WR3 on the Browns’ depth chart behind Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. Given the tumultuous year Johnson just stumbled through, one would think that he would be eager to involve himself with the team that believed in him enough to pay him $1.17 million and prove that he is worth their investment. Strictly speaking, Johnson is not required to attend OTAs, but considering his situation and the course his career has taken lately, his absence makes little sense from an optics standpoint.

Some players who are present at OTAs, able to impress coaches and build chemistry with teammates, include DeAndre Carter, a versatile wide receiver and returner who can bring added value to the team as a gadget player. There’s also David Bell, another wide receiver that the Browns used a third-round pick to acquire in 2022, who is coming back from an injury and eager to earn a spot on the roster.

Even Luke Floriea, an undrafted rookie from just down the road in Mentor, Ohio, is out there getting more reps than Johnson. With all these young, talented receivers grinding through OTAs while he remains elsewhere, Johnson should be concerned that one of them could leap up in the depth chart and replace him.

If a receiver already on the Browns payroll doesn’t eventually nudge Johnson out for playing time, there are plenty of free agents still floating around who would love to take his place. Proven producers like Gabe Davis, Nelson Agholor and Tyler Boyd are still up for grabs, all of whom can boast better stats than Johnson. Also, don’t count out former Browns making a return to Cleveland such as Amari Cooper and Odell Beckham Jr., both of whom are looking for landing places.

It's unclear what exactly is keeping Diontae Johnson off the field and away from the Browns but his future as a wide receiver in the NFL would certainly look a whole lot brighter if he made his way to Cleveland before someone else does.

