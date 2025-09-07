Years of Mismanagement at WR Doomed the Browns in Week 1

The Cleveland Browns came out of their Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the losing end. There were a lot of reasons why that happened. The Browns' defense was ineffective in the first half, the special teams failed to deliver on routine plays, and the offense just didn't have the oomph you'd want them to have.

Yet, the biggest issue, arguably, is the lack of talent at receiver. The Cleveland Browns proved time and time again that they don't have the talent needed at the receiver position to really compete with better teams. The Browns, who were in the game all day, had a real chance of not only expanding the lead at one point, but taking it back after the Bengals snuck ahead by a point. Yet, each time the Browns started driving down the field, it was the drops by the receivers that doomed them.

Costly Drops Sealed Browns' Fate vs. Bengals on Sunday

The team had at least three huge drops throughout the game. One by rookie Harold Fannin on a crucial third-down play in the third quarter, another by Jerry Jeudy (right after Fannin's drop), and later on down the line, a drop (maybe more of a deflection) by Cedric Tillman Jr., which actually led to an interception.

A daunting and annoying situation to find yourselves in, one that the Browns found themselves in twice. Both of Joe Flacco's interceptions actually came due to Browns players being unable to secure the ball. Passes to Jeudy and David Njoku resulted in interceptions, simply because the ball was tipped by Flacco's own teammates.

Yes, the missed extra point and missed field goal didn't help the Browns' attempts to win the game, but the lack of reliability by just about the entire receiving corps not only doomed the Browns against the Bengals, but it also puts a serious doubt against the team going forward.

The Browns are not deep at the position. While Jeudy had over 1,000 yards last year, he led the league in drops. An issue he's bringing into the 2025 season. If you're unreliable and you're dropping easy passes, then things will unravel all season. Flacco doesn't have one receiver he can realistically rely on not to drop a ball.

Making all of this even more maddening is that Tillman and rookie running back Dylan Sampson both had great days. Tillman caught a touchdown, and Sampson had over 60 yards receiving on the day. You'd think there was a lot of potential in today's loss, yet the constant drops and all-around issues receiving the ball highlighted an issue that hasn't been solved, dating back to GM Andrew Berry's arrival in 2020: the receiving room.

Despite the years to fix this issue, the Browns have somehow just found themselves in an even worse situation than ever before under this regime. The Browns are going to need to make some serious changes if they hope to compete this year, because this crop of talent has major issues.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: