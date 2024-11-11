Za'Darius Smith Explains Controversial Tweet After Trade From Browns
By Jovan Alford
After weeks of rumors and speculation, the Cleveland Browns traded veteran defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions. The Lions heavily linked to Smith in the days leading up to the deadline, so it was only a matter of time before the two sides agreed to a deal.
Smith took to social media and posted “SMH” on X after the trade officially went through. The veteran defender deleted the social media post not too long after. As you can imagine, fans came up with different meanings and interpretations of Smith’s tweet.
Smith spoke with the Detroit media on Friday and was asked about his deleted social media post. The former Browns pass-rusher played it off and said he’s happy to be in the Motor City.
“It was just taking too long, man," Smith told a reporter with a laugh (h/t Spencer German of Cleveland Browns on SI). "It was taking too long. But obviously, after they'd got it down I deleted it man. Sorry for the fans that was thinking otherwise. But like I said, happy to be here, man. Happy to be with this football team."
Smith’s answer makes a ton of sense as his name was floated out there in rumors for weeks. He likely didn’t know if he was getting traded or staying in Cleveland.
The 32-year-old defensive lineman didn’t play in the Lions’ Sunday night matchup against the Houston Texans. However, he’ll likely make his debut very soon. This season with the Browns, Smith had 10 QB pressures, seven quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, and five sacks in nine games.
The veteran pass rusher will try to help the Lions get back to the NFC title game and fill the void left by Aidan Hutchinson.
