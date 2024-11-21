1st Details of Browns' Offseason QB Plan Possibly Leaked
The Cleveland Browns are sitting with a 2-8 record as we roll into Week 12. It's been a season of complete disaster and disappointment.
The team and many fans are looking ahead to the 2025 season as they plan to retool this roster for next season. The Browns are going to miss the postseason and have multiple holes on this team.
One of the biggest question marks going into next season is at quarterback after Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles. ESPN's Matt Miller released an article mocking all 32 picks of the first round. In that piece, he revealed a tidbit about Cleveland's QB plans.
Browns News: Cleveland Doesn’t Plan On Drafting QB in Round 1 as of Now
Miller had the Browns taking Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter with the second overall pick, even with Miami QB Cam Ward on the board. Miller added that Cleveland plans on bringing in a veteran QB this offseason.
"The Browns' front office must decide if it should draft a quarterback early in Round 1 to compete with Deshaun Watson once he returns from the Achilles' injury that shut down his season, a decision that's complicated by Watson's contract situation and struggles before he was injured (league-low 22.4 QBR). But NFL decision-makers who I've talked to expect Cleveland to bring in a veteran to compete while using the draft to upgrade the roster at other spots."- Matt Miller
While this may be surprising to Browns fans, as they may want a new QB, it's easier said than done. Watson has a $72 million cap hit in both 2025 and 2026. If Cleveland decided to move on this offseason, it would cost the Browns $172 million in dead cap money.
That's a tough pill to swallow and increases the likelihood that the team takes a different approach. That appears to be adding a veteran QB this offseason and allowing him to compete for the starting job.
Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson are some free agents in 2025. None of these guys have been linked to Cleveland but could be options.
As for getting a player like Hunter, that would be huge. He's the only two-way player in college football that plays both WR and CB at a high level. This season at Colorado, he 911 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Meanwhile, at cornerback, he has 23 tackles, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions. The Georgia native is an elite talent and would bring a lot of excitement to the Dawg Pound.
More Browns news and rumors: