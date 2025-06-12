2 Browns Playmakers Finally Return to Practice After Absences

The Cleveland Browns have their last day of mandatory minicamp running on Thursday. These practices are important in terms of getting valuable reps in before stepping away for a couple of weeks.

Some players haven't been practicing, but two receivers have returned to the field. According to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, WRs Cedric Tillman and Michael Woods II are practicing on Wednesday after missing the previous two days with undisclosed injuries.

Browns Had 2 Receivers Return to Practice

The Browns are expecting Tillman to take a jump this season as he heads into his third year. Over 25 career games, Tillman had 50 catches for 563 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Woods has been around for the last three seasons, playing the majority of his snaps on special teams. He has reeled in 12 catches for 110 yards and 9.2 yards per reception in his career with the Browns.

Getting back on the field before being away from the team for a few weeks is a nice step. While this isn't much considering we're in June, the Browns only have Jerry Jeudy penciled in as a starter at WR.

They also signed Diontae Johnson, but he had a disaster of a season in 2024, making stops with the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and Houston Texans. Cleveland gave him just a one-year, $1.17 million deal.

He will have to fight in order to make the team, so Tillman and Woods getting back on the field will benefit them.

The Browns are also having a QB battle, and Shedeur Sanders has wasted no time making a positive impression on cornerback Greg Newsome this early in the offseason.

Cleveland had an underwhelming season in 2024, so they are doing everything in their power to turn things around. They will need to get better years from everyone on the team, and hopefully, Tillman or Woods can be one of these guys.

