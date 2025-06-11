Young Browns QB Making an Impression on 42-Game Starter

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of mandatory minicamp. This is a great time for players to get in reps with their team ahead of training camp.

The biggest battle that will take place for the Browns will be under center at quarterback. Even though minicamp started on June 10, rookie Shedeur Sanders has already impressed cornerback Greg Newsome.

He said, "He’s been amazing. A sponge. It’s just crazy a guy this young with this much notoriety can just handle media and things like that," during an appearance on Good Morning Football.

Newsome added, "I think his dad has really taught him how to be that guy in the spotlight and understand what comes with it."

This is a great sign for the young signal-caller, considering he's in the thick of a battle when Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders has already been making some eye-popping plays in practice, including a beautiful deep bomb to WR Gabe Larvadain in Tuesday's practice. All he can do is take advantage of the reps he's been given while being a top-notch teammate.

Sanders has been given a negative rap by some members of the media, painting him out to be a bad teammate or even a player who isn't all about the team. Newsome's comments clearly show that not the case.

Despite being a fifth-round pick, Sanders will get the chance to be a starter this season if he keeps up his solid outings in practice. Having teammates already publicly backing him is a great step and highlights the kind of guy he is.

Minicamp wraps up on June 12, and players will get a couple of weeks off before returning for training camp. Sanders will get the next two months to continue showing what he can do on the football field and in the locker room with his teammates.

