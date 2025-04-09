The Cleveland Browns have desperately needed to transform their roster this offseason following the disastrous Deshaun Watson acquisition that seemingly torpedoed multiple seasons for a once-promising team.

Thanks to the well-documented issues with the salary cap, the Browns have to make some difficult decisions while still trying to keep the core of the roster together. It'll take time to turn things around, yet this is a team still just one year removed from a playoff appearance under Joe Flacco at quarterback.

As the front offices continues to address the issues, it's become clear that a pair of veterans won't be with the organization once May rolls around, with one in particular being more painful than the other.

1. Nick Chubb, RB

The writing has been on the wall for star running back Nick Chubb's potential exit for quite some time, and the Browns are seemingly already looking at replacement options in the NFL Draft later this month.

Chubb has spent his entire seven-year career in Cleveland, earning Pro Bowl honors four times and an All-Pro nod once, though he's been widely regarded as a top-three halfback in the NFL since coming into the league. Unfortunately, injuries and an increasing price tag have made him expendable, despite how much fans want to keep him with the franchise.

#Browns offseason workouts begin in exactly 2 weeks (April 22nd)



It would be nice if the teams heart and soul was present



Re-sign Nick Chubb#DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/W6IfIXQ3BR — Mac🦬 (@tha__buffalo) April 8, 2025

Should the Browns ultimately not re-sign Chubb, as looks increasingly more likely, it'll be a hard pill to swallow for fans who have already been punched in the mouth with far too much frequency. Hopefully, Jerome Ford and company can fill the void, yet Chubb will always be a special player in the hearts of the Cleveland faithful.

2. Elijah Moore, WR

On the other side of the coin, wide receiver Elijah Moore is significantly less popular than Chubb and represents a player that fans wouldn't be upset to see move on. He's appeared in all 34 games during his two years with the Browns, showcasing an impressive connection with Flacco, yet inconsistency has plagued his tenure.

Moore has 120 catches on 206 targets with 1,178 yards and three TDs in Cleveland. Surprisingly, he's been one of the more consistent receivers during that stretch despite Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy's respective dominance at times, but it seems that the organization isn't overly interested in bringing him back.

Elijah Moore is still a Free Agent



He wasn't necessarily productive here, but also had like 8 QBs, BRING HIM BACK 🎱



pic.twitter.com/bZFhW6eMUb — 𝘾𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙃𝙌 (@clehqsports) April 3, 2025

Originally a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Moore's flashes make him a high-upside swing given his relatively youthful 24-year-old age. Beggars can't be choosers and the Browns certainly qualify as beggars at this stage.

For the Browns' sake, hopefully they change their minds and keep Moore in a system that he's familiar with as they try to build for the future.

