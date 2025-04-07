Browns Eyeing Local Prospect as Potential Nick Chubb Replacement

The Cleveland Browns need to use this offseason to add more juice to the roster. The 2024 season was a massive disaster and the team will look different going forward.

Nick Chubb is one player who likely won't be back after spending the first seven years of his career with the Browns. Chubb is going to become an unrestricted free agent, opening the door to add more talent to the running back room.

The Georgia product has suffered some grueling knee injuries in his career and the Browns may look to turn the page on that chapter.

The 2025 NFL Draft is a little over two weeks away and teams are racking up as much information as possible. Many prospects are taking visits with different teams and one prospect with local ties is set to visit with the Browns.

According to Jordan Schultz, Cleveland is set to host RB Quinshon Judkins in Berea.

RB Quinshon Judkins is Meeting With Browns Ahead of NFL Draft

Judkins spent the first two years of his career with Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State in 2024. He played a pivotal role for the Buckeyes en route to winning the National Championship. As a member of the Buckeyes, Judkins had 1,060 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores. He added 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Alabama native has exceptional contact balance with great vision to find the open hole. Judkins runs behind his pads and uses his size to his advantage in short-yardage situations.

The Browns badly need to upgrade the running back room and Judkins would be the perfect pick. Cleveland owns the No. 33 overall pick in the second pick and could use that selection to bring in Judkins.

The Browns were 29th in the league in rushing offense (94.6) during the 2024 season and that isn't good enough. Adding Judkins could help spell some of those troubles and give this group a young workhorse they can build around.

