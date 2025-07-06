2 Browns Wide Receivers Already on the Chopping Block Ahead of Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns have hopes of a better-performing receiver corps this season. Jerry Jeudy has seemingly come into his own as the team's go-to option. Whether that continues to be the case as the team moves from Jameis Winston to Joe Flacco is anyone's guess, but that's the hope. The team is also hoping that David Bell, Michael Woods II, or Cedric Tillman could finally figure out how to take the next step as players.

The Browns have five undrafted rookie wide receivers: Gage Larvadain, Kisean Johnson, Jaelen Gill, Cade McDonald, and Luke Floriea. All five of whom are hoping to make the roster, with many hopeful that Floriea can do just that. The Kent Alum is from Mentor, OH, making his arrival in Cleveland a storyline many locals are paying attention to.

Lastly, the team went out and got a few veterans to help improve things. They acquired Diontae Johnson and DeAndre Carter to help bolster their ranks. Johnson is aiming to become the team's number two (or three) wide receiver option, while Carter looks mostly to be a return specialist at this point in his career.

Diontae Johnson & DeAndre Carter Have Uncertain Futures in Cleveland

Yet, both Johnson and Carter have proven to be mediocre players at best. With Johnson, 28, and Carter, 32, both near the end of their respective careers, it's likely that one or both of them end up getting cut. Especially if one or more of the undrafted free agents start to make noise.

While the team does have Jamari Thrash and Kaden Davis as well, it's very likely that no one's projected depth chart for this position is going to be accurate. It's very likely that some wild combination of five other names will join Jeudy on the roster for the 2025 season.

Sure, that type of unpredictability may hold well for Carter or Johnson to make the team, but if one of the younger players makes huge strides, then it's likely they'll be some of the first names out the door to make way for a younger player.

The receiving room, however, will be the position with the most to prove in 2025, regardless of who's on the field for the Browns.

