Browns FA Signing Reveals How Cleveland Saved His Career

It seems the Cleveland Browns were the only team willing to give receiver Diontae Johnson yet another chance. The veteran receiver has bounced around the league since leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers and has done little to improve his reputation. There were questions about Johnson's willingness to block and fight for his team when he wasn't getting the football.

Questions that have only grown over the last years of Johnson's career. The latest frustration was a report that the veteran refused to enter a game when asked by the Baltimore Ravens. All of this added up to the receiver having an extremely limited market.

Perhaps the Browns being the only team to call will finally drive home the urgency of the situation Johnson finds himself in. Teams have run out of patience, and the veteran is quickly running out of opportunities. However, production changes everything, and if the receiver can find a way to put a great season together for Cleveland, how much interest the team offers will next offseason.

Browns Serve as a Wake-Up Call For Diontae Johnson

Pro Bowl WR Diontae Johnson admits he was "humbled" that only the #Browns called in the offseason, and that's exactly what it will take for him not to blow this last chance ---> https://t.co/PDA0y1OYQ9 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 26, 2025

A big piece of Cleveland giving Johnson a chance is the fact that they aren't the most attractive landing spots for top free agents. It is hard to attract star receivers when you don't know who your quarterback of the future will be. Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel are all contending for the starting spot. While having so many options is ideal considering the team's recent history at the position, it makes it difficult to attract established targets.

For Johnson, this has to serve as a reminder of what his lack of production and iffy choices have resulted in. The veteran's career is very quickly reaching its end if the receiver isn't able to put together improved production in Cleveland. The league has grown shockingly crowded at the position, leaving little room for question marks.

There cannot be any more drama or questions about how hard the receiver is willing to play. This is Johnson's last chance to prove he still belongs at this level and is willing to do whatever it takes to hold a roster spot.

