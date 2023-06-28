3 trades the Cleveland Cavaliers can offer for Paul George
By Chad Porto
The Los Angeles Clippers are rumored to be listening to offers on Paul George, and the Cleveland Cavaliers should hop in and make an offer.
Who knows what’s real anymore? There’s a new rumor going around that the Los Angeles Clippers are listening to offers for Paul George. Does that mean they’re going to trade him? No, but does that mean the Cleveland Cavaliers shouldn’t reach out and see anyway? Of course, they should reach out. George is the team’s missing piece and would be a great compliment to the squad.
But, what would it take to land George? A lot, no doubt. Unless things have broken down so badly in Los Angeles that George just wants to get out and the Clippers want to get him out, then who knows? The problem, however, is that the Cavs are already lacking depth and another huge trade to swing George just wouldn’t work.
So more than likely any George trade would need a third team. So with that in mind, we’re going to look at three trades that we think could work. One will focus on a straight-up trade, one will feature a third team to try and get the deal done without blowing up the squad too much, and the other will be a go-for-broke type of deal.
The goal is different with each trade, the first is to just get George a part of the Cavs while keeping most of the core. The second is to keep most of the core and not get gutted. The third, however, is a whole different animal.
So with that, let’s take a look.