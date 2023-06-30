5 players the Cleveland Cavaliers may have interest in during free agency
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers are being linked to these five players.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to head into free agency hoping to find some key contributors for their squad in 2023-2024. They need at least three different types of players and the Cavs will look to attract some of them as soon as free agency beings. Those three types are a big man who can come off the bench and spell Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. A shooter who can play alongside Ricky Rubio and the second unit, and lastly a two-way small forward who can start for the squad.
Admittedly, not an easy feat to land all three of them this offseason. At least not all at the same level. They can likely find a starter who can come in for the mid-level exception, or even a shooter and a center who can come off the bench. They aren’t likely to find all three who are of the same quality and caliber.
They’re going to have to just accept a warm body at some point as opposed to a genuine starting caliber player.
And with that in mind, the names we’re seeing that the Cavs have the most interest in, at least according to rumors, are not bench players. So it seems like the Cavs are going to really make a concerted effort to land a starter for the squad and fill out the other two needs in less conventional ways.
So it’s likely that a center and three-point shooter come in via a trade somehow or through minimum-level deals, while the starter gets the full mid-level exception. At least, that’s how it looks like it’ll shake out. So who are the Cavs interested in?
Let’s take a look at the rumor mill.
(As of publishing, all players mentioned are unsigned)