The Cleveland Cavaliers have an apparent interest in a few major names
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers have interest in a few names, apparently.
By now everyone knows about the drama and uphevil that Brian Windhorst caused when he went on ESPN 850 here in Cleveland and talked about rumors that the Cleveland Cavaliers were looking to make a major move. A move he deamed “outlandish”.
Well, whether or not Windhorst meant to or not (and he likely did), he caused an uproar in the Cavaliers community and got people fearing the worst (or hoping for the best depending on your perspective). It got so out of hand, Windhorst had to come back to 850 AM again, and update what he meant.
Despite the craze of rumors, Windhorst tried assure fans that the Cavs weren’t trying to trade Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell, but instead acquire a major name. A major name that they don’t have the assets to acquire. That last part was what Windhorst thought was “outlandish”.
Is it plausible that’s what he meant? Sure, but is it possible he’s wrong? Yes.
But let’s play the game. Who could the Cavs be looking at?
Who could hte Cleveland Cavaliers be looking to acquire
Most people think that someone like Max Strus is the best option for the team this offseason, but what if the Cavs have grander ideas? Well, the Cavs could go out and try and land a big fish. Those big fishes could be Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, and maybe Paul George.
Other names could include Brandon Ingram, or maybe even LeBron James himself. All are possible, and maybe even more so.
And yes, if those are the level of names that the Cavs are looking at, it’s not likely for them to land one of them. That said, the new collective bargaining agreement may shake things up. We’re seeing major players get dealt for next to nothing, just to shed owed money.
There exists a possibility that the Cavs could swing a major trade and not have to give up much in return. It all depends on what owners are most worry about the new CBA and it’s restrictive guidelines.
- Published on 06/29/2023 at 01:13 AM
- Last updated at 06/29/2023 at 01:13 AM