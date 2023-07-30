Best NBA betting sites in Ohio
Sports betting is now legal in Ohio, which means NBA fans can wager on their favorite games in The Association all season long.
With the Cleveland Cavaliers making the playoffs this season for the first time since LeBron James was with the team in the 2017-18 season, Cleveland bettors and fans have a lot to look forward to with their young core.
Whether it is betting on Donovan Mitchell prop bets, or picking a few teams to win on a given night, there are a variety of bets that you can place on the NBA.
Here’s a look at some of the top sportsbooks in Ohio, and what they have to offer for NBA bettors:
Best NBA betting sites in Ohio
NBA Ohio Betting Guide
- Cleveland Cavaliers betting partnerships
- Tips for those new to NBA betting
- Reading NBA odds
- Calculating your payouts
- Ohio NBA betting markets
- NBA playoff betting
- NBA Finals betting
- NBA live in-game betting
- Ohio NBA TV and Radio coverage
- Ohio NBA players (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Greatest Ohio (Cleveland Cavaliers) NBA players of all time
Cleveland Cavaliers betting partnerships
The Cavaliers officially partnered with Caesars Sportsbook as the organization’s official sports betting and casino partner. Caesars is one of the biggest names in the United States, and has other partnerships in the NBA.
The team has also opened a sportsbook inside their home arena, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans can bet on games across the NBA while at a Cavs game.
Tips for those new to NBA betting
Betting on the NBA is not easy, as there is a lot of variance from night to night. Any team can win on any given night, even when some teams are set as double-digit favorites.
Here are a few tips that I have for betting on the NBA:
- Follow the schedule and injury reports: With players sitting out back-to-backs more than ever, it’s important to check the schedule and injury reports before betting on any game. The last thing you want to do is wager on a team only to find that their star player will miss the game.
- Track line movement for games: Sometimes it is good to bet on a matchup early if it opens at a favorable line, but NBA lines can move significantly with one injury update. It’s important to follow the line throughout the day to attempt to get the best number.
- Don’t wager on games for the sake of betting: Like I mentioned, betting on the NBA is tough. If you don’t have the best read on the game, don’t just wager on it because you feel like you have to. Pick your spots.
Reading NBA odds
There are a bunch of different bets that one can place on the NBA, but it’s key to learn how to read these odds as well.
First, let’s start with spread bets. In each game there will be a favorite (minus points) and an underdog (plus points). Here’s an example:
- Cavs -5.5 (-110)
- Magic +5.5 (-110)
In this game, bettors need the Cavs to win by six or more points to win their bet, while a Magic bettor would need them to win outright or lose by five or fewer points. The (-110) on either side are the odds for the game. American odds show how much money you need to risk, in this case $110 to win $100.
There are also moneyline bets that are very common in the NBA. This example may look like:
- Cavs -200
- Magic: +160
In this scenario, you need to risk more on the Cavs to win $100 since they are favored to win the game. The Magic, who are underdogs, would net a bettor $160 on a $100 bet if they win since they are getting points on the spread.
For totals and prop bets, there will be a number with OVER and UNDER odds.
- Total bet example: 220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Prop bet example: Donovan Mitchell Points: 27.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
The corresponding odds match up with the prop, whether Mitchell scores 28 or more points or 27 or fewer points.
Calculating your payouts
When you place a bet, it’s natural to want to know how much money you’ll make if the wager wins. The amount will depend on the odds and the actual wager amount. but it’s pretty easy to calculate with American odds.
The bright side for bettors is Ohio sportsbooks will do these calculations for you, but here’s how you can do it on your own as well.
Let’s look at a moneyline example between the Cavs and the Chicago Bulls:
- Cavs -145
- Bulls +115
Here’s how to calculate the payout if you bet on the Cavs in this game:
Cavs (negative odds): With negative odds, you need to risk the amount, in this case $145, to profit $100. So, if the Cavs end up winning this divisional showdown, a $145 bet would win $100. Here’s the formula to calculate this bet if you bet a flat rate, say $10 on the game:
- Calculation for negative odds: Bet amount/(odds/100) = Potential profit
In this case, it would look like: 10/(145/100), which comes to 10/1.45 = $6.89.
Bulls (positive odds): Calculating bets with positive odds is much easier in American odds, since they show how much money one would win when risking $100. So, if the Bulls win this game, a $100 bet would net the bettor $115.
- Calculation for positive odds: Bet amount * (odds/100) = Potential profit
In this case, for a $100 bet: 100 * (115/100), which comes to 100 * 1.15 = $115.
Ohio NBA betting markets
There are a ton of different bets to place on NBA games, starting with your standard, moneyline, spread and total picks.
However, the NBA is home to some fun prop markets, such as first basket scorers, and allows bettors to place wagers on quarters, halves, specific players and more.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the betting markets available for betting the NBA in Ohio:
Spread bets
A spread bet is one of the most common bets to place in the NBA. The spread is used by oddsmakers to make a game “even” giving the lesser team points to allow bettors to pick a side.
For example, if the Cleveland Cavaliers are playing a struggling team like the Detroit Pistons, they are likely going to be favored. A spread for that game may look like:
- Pistons +8.5 (-110)
- Cavaliers -8.5 (-110)
In this instance, the Cavs are favored (minus sign) by 8.5 points. This means they need to win by nine or more for a bet on them to cash. For the Pistons (underdogs, plus sign) bettors need them to either win outright or lose by eight or fewer points to cover the spread in this instance.
Moneylines
Another common bet in the NBA in the moneyline, which is simply a bet on who is going to win the contest.
Using the Pistons-Cavs example from above, the Cavs would likely be major favorites in that game on the moneyline since they are 8.5-point favorites. It may look like this:
- Pistons: +310
- Cavs: -400
Bettors are simply wagering on the winner of the game, but the odds are much different than the spread. In this example, a bettor needs to wager $400 on Cleveland to profit $100. While a bettor on the Pistons would profit $310 from a $100 wager.
Since Cleveland is expected to win, bettors won’t get as much return on the payout as they would if they bet on Detroit.
Over/Unders (Total bets)
OVER/UNDER or total bets are wagers on the total number of points scored in an NBA game.
With pace of play, 3-point shooting and offense in general increasing in recent seasons, totals have risen for the average NBA game. A total that could be seen for a game may look like this:
- Total: 222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
To hit a bet on the OVER, 223 points need to be scored between the two teams. So, going back to our Cavs-Pistons example, here are some final scores that would cash an OVER bet:
- Cavaliers 120, Pistons 107
- Cavaliers 133, Pistons 98
- Cavaliers 118, Pistons 115
For UNDER bettors, the opposite needs to happen. The game needs to have 222 or fewer points scored for the bet to cash. So, scores would have to look like:
- Cavaliers 98, Pistons 96
- Cavaliers 110, Pistons 100
- Cavaliers 105, Pistons 86
If the total is set on a whole number (say 224), it is possible to PUSH a bet (where the original bet is returned) if the game finishes with that exact number of points.
Parlays
A parlay is when a bettor groups multiple bets together to improve the payout and increase the odds. However, for a parlay to hit, all of the different bets, or legs, must be correct.
NBA parlay bet example
- Cleveland Cavaliers Moneyline (-150) vs. Chicago Bulls
- Donovan Mitchell 25+ Points (-200)
- Milwaukee Bucks -2.5 (-110) vs. Philadelphia 76ers
In this parlay, the odds are going to be much higher than simply betting one of these plays alone, but all three bets need to happen for it to win. Parlays are not a long-term win to becoming a successful sports bettor, but they can be a fun way to put a little money down to hope for a bigger win.
It’s important to practice bankroll management with parlays.
Futures
Futures are bets that are long-term plays and that will convey at the end of a season or down the line from when they are placed.
Here are examples of futures markets in the NBA:
- NBA Champion
- Conference Winners
- Division Winners
- Regular Season Win Totals
- To Make or Miss the Playoffs
- NBA Finals MVP
- NBA Awards (MVP, DPOY, 6MOY, ROY etc.)
- Season-Long Player Props
Usually, futures bets have some more favorable odds depending on the market, but they are hard to predict. The odds for these bets will also fluctuate throughout the season based on a team or player’s performance.
Prop bets
Player props are one of the best ways to bet on the NBA.
You can wager on a players’ points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, combination props, first basket and more. This is a great way to wager on your favorite players or find a player in the midst of a hot streak.
An example of a player prop would be Donovan Mitchell’s points:
- Donovan Mitchell Points: 28.5 (Over -130/Under +105)
The odds on either side of a player prop will fluctuate based on line movement and how likely sportsbooks believe the player is to hit the prop. Sometimes they will be the normal -110, but not always.
NBA playoff betting
Betting on the NBA playoffs is more exciting than it has ever been with the addition of the league’s play-in tournament.
During the regular season and prior to the start of the season, bettors can wager on various futures markets including:
- NBA Champion
- Conference Winners
- Division Winners
- To Make or Miss the Playoffs
- To Make the Play-In Tournament
- Exact NBA Finals Matchup
The NBA Playoffs consist of eight teams from each conference, with the No. 7 through No. 10 seeds battling in the play-in tournament for the final two spots in each conference.
Once the postseason starts, bettors can still wager on conference and NBA Finals winners, as well as series props:
- Series Winner
- Exact Series Outcome (Winner and Number of Games)
- Series Handicap (Ex. Cavs -1.5 vs. Knicks)
- NBA Finals MVP
The playoffs are a great time to bet on matchups, as teams face off multiple times in a row, which can give bettors a strong read on how they match up and how specific players perform as well for those interested in the prop markets.
Each NBA playoff series is a best of seven games, finishing with the NBA Finals in June.
NBA Finals betting
The NBA Finals usually have a set start date in June.
One team from each conference makes the NBA Finals to compete in a Best of 7 series.
During the NBA Finals, bettors can wager on:
- Spreads, Moneylines, Totals and Props for Each Game
- NBA Finals MVP
- Series Winner
- Series Exact Outcome (Winner and Number of Games)
- Series Handicap
The NBA Finals is usually a great series, which makes it fun for bettors who like to wager game to game.
NBA live in-game betting
There are a bunch of ways to wager on NBA games while they are in action.
Some of those wagers include:
- Live Spread/Moneyline/Total of Quarters
- Live Spread/Moneyline/Total of Halves
- Next Basket (Team or Basket Outcome)
- Will a Game Go to Overtime
- Live Player Props
Similar to pre-game betting, there are a bunch of markets available. Live betting, however, gives bettors a chance to get a read on the game before deciding to place a wager. Live odds are changing with each possession in the NBA.
Ohio NBA TV and Radio coverage
How to watch NBA in Ohio
There are several ways to watch the NBA in Ohio, but let's start with Cavs games first.
The Cavs are broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio and you can also stream games through the Bally Sports App.
For nationally televised games, the Cavs will play on TNT, ESPN or ABC. NBA fans can watch the Cavs and any other teams on national TV throughout the season.
If you’re out of market and looking to watch the Cavs, you can watch games by getting an NBA League Pass subscription. League Pass gives access to all out of market games for any team throughout a season, so it’s a great way to catch games from teams all across the country.
How to listen to NBA in Ohio
There are various ways to listen to Cleveland’s games on the radio, including the Cavs’ flagship stations WTAM, Cleveland 1100 AM and 106.9 FM. Games will also air on 100.7 WMMS, Cleveland.
League Pass also allows for an audio option for games, even if they are in market.
Ohio NBA players (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Guards
Donovan Mitchell
The Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell in a deal with the Utah Jazz prior to the 2022-23 season. Mitchell shined in his first season in Cleveland, averaging 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
He was an integral part of leading the Cavs to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and was named an All-Star and to the All-NBA Second Team in the 2022-23 season.
Darius Garland
The No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Darius Garland has developed into one of the NBA’s best young guards.
Playing alongside Mitchell, Garland averaged 21.6 points, 7.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season while shooting career-high percentages from the field and beyond the arc.
A one-time All-Star Garland figures to be a staple in the Cavs’ backcourt for years to come.
Caris LeVert
Caris LeVert is a pending free agent, but he played a big role as a scorer for Cleveland in the last two seasons.
A proven shot creator, LeVert may be a tough player for the Cavs to replace in the rotation if he signs with another team this offseason.
Forwards
Evan Mobley
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Evan Mobley has developed into a star on the defensive end of the floor in just his second season in the NBA.
A finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year Awards in the 2022-23 season, Mobley led the NBA in defensive win shares. He’s also looked solid on the offensive end, averaging 15.6 points per game across his first two seasons.
There’s a chance Mobley can become a perennial All-Star for the Cavs in the future.
Isaac Okoro
A top-five pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Isaac Okoro is a great defensive player on the wing for the Cavs.
The team is still waiting for his offense to come along, but he fits well alongside Mitchell and Garland who are elite scorers that are a bit undersized defensively.
Cedi Osman
The longest-tenured Cavalier, Osman has been a rotation piece for Cleveland since the 2017-18 season. He took a bit of a step back as a scorer in the 2022-23 campaign with Mitchell in the fold, but Osman is a solid 3-and-D option for Cleveland.
Centers
Jarrett Allen
Jarrett Allen came to the Cavs as part of the James Harden trade a few seasons ago, and he’s become a staple at center for the team, making the All-Star team in the 2021-22 season.
Allen finished the 2022-23 season averaging 14.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for the Cavs. He and Mobley form one of the NBA’s best shot-blocking duos.
Greatest Ohio (Cleveland Cavaliers) NBA players of all time
Greatest Players in Cleveland Cavaliers History
- LeBron James, Forward (2003-2010, 2014-2018)
- Mark Price, Guard (1986-1995)
- Brad Daughtery, Center (1986-1994)
- Larry Nance, Forward (1988-1994)
- Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Center (1997-2010)
- Kyrie Irving, Guard (2011-2017)
- Austin Carr, Guard (197-1980)
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER