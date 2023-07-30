Bet365 Ohio Sportsbook Review & Promo Code
A full review of Bet365 Sportsbook in Ohio.
By Peter Dewey
Bet365 Sportsbook is available in five different states in the US, including Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia and Iowa.
Legal sports betting started in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023, and Bet365 broke in as one of the sportsbooks to operate in the state. With over 20 years of experience operating in the gambling industry, Bet365 has competitive offers and a great sign up bonus for users.
Here’s a full breakdown of everything Bet365 has to offer, including a review of the sportsbook itself, sign up offers, FAQ and more:
Bet365 Ohio promo codes, Month, Year
Bet365 Ohio Sportsbook overview
Welcome bonus details
Bet365’s current welcome offer gives bettors $200 in bonus bets once they place a $1 bet
Minimum deposit
$10
Minimum payout
The minimum withdrawal amount at Bet365 is between $5 and $10.
Maximum payout
The maximum payout on Bet365 is £2,000,000 or $2,555,810
Launch date
Bet365 launched in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023
App availability
The app is available in five states in the US: Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia and Iowa.
Ohio legal requirements
Ohio requires all members that gamble to be 21 years or older.
Official Partner
Bet365 is the official partner of the Cleveland Guardians.
Licenced by
Bet365 is licensed and regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
Last verified
June 19, 2023
How does the Bet365 Ohio welcome offer work
To claim your welcome offer with Bet365, you must first download the sportsbook app and make a deposit of at least $10. That minimum deposit makes you eligible for the welcome offer.
From there, you just need to wager $1 to receive $200 in bonus bets from Bet365. Customers who want this offer will have 30 days to make the $1 wager, and the bet must have minimum odds of -500.
To use the bonus bets that you receive from the welcome offer, you’ll need to select the “use bonus bets” option when in the betslip feature. Remember, bonus bets are not able to be withdrawn and will expire within 90 days.
How do I sign-up for Bet365 Ohio, and claim the welcome offer
- Click here (insert promo link) or on the promo offer above to activate your welcome offer for Bet365.
- Register for the sportsbook (must be 21+ and in Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia or Iowa).
- Enter an email address and password to create your account.
- Verify personal information such as name, DOB, address, last four digits of your SSN and phone number.
- Once your account is created, you need to deposit $10 (as mentioned above) to be eligible for the welcome offer.
- No Bet365 promo code is needed to claim the Bet365 sign-up bonus in Ohio.
- From there, place a $1 wager with odds of -500 or longer to receive your bonus bets.
Other Bet365 Ohio promotions
There are other promotions available at Bet365 as well:
Early payout offers
There are potential offers for a straight bet to be paid out as a winner if a certain team gets up by a designated amount of points, even if the team doesn’t end up winning the game in the end.
Bet Boosts
Bet365 offers boosts to select same-game parlays.
Multi-sport parlay boosts
Bet365 will offer up to a 70% boost on mult-sport parlays. A two-leg parlay is eligible for a 5% boost while a 14-leg parlay can receive a 70% boost.
Bet365 Ohio review
Bet365 Sportsbook may only be available in a handful of states at the moment, but residents of Ohio are lucky to have it as an option.
The Sportsbook has a great welcome offer (Bet $1, receive $200 in bonus bets), and it has a competitive odds offering across all of the major sports leagues.
While there are some promotions at Bet365 that aren’t as extensive as some other books, it makes up for that with a strong app interface and a unique cash out option for select bets.
Below, we have a full review for Bet365 Sportsbook in Ohio.
BOOK Pros
BOOK Cons
Bet365 has years of experience operating overseason, making it a reliable and veteran option
Only available in five states, so may not be convenient to use if traveling
Easy app interface to navigate, especially for getting to different sports
Boosts/promos are less extensive than some other competing books
Live “in-game” tracker in app for games in progress
Wide variety of sports available to bet and different promo options
Bet365 review summary
Bet365 Promotions + Welcome Offer
4/5
Bet365 Odds Quality
5/5
Bet365 Ohio Features
4/5
Bet365 Betting Types/Markets
5/5
Bet365 Mobile App
4/5
Total
4.4/5
Bet365 Ohio promotions, offers, odds boosts and bonus bets
Bet365 has one of the most competitive welcome offers in the sports betting industry, requiring bettors to deposit just $10 and wager just $1 to receive $200 in bonus bets.
While some of the sportsbooks promotions and boosts aren’t as lucrative, this is a great way to jump start an account at Bet365.
Bet365 does offer early payout options for select games, something that not every other book offers on a consistent basis. In this scenario, bettors can win a bet if their team gets up by a certain number of runs.
Our score: 4/5
- Quality, variety and value of Bet365 promotions and rewards: Good
- Bet365 welcome offer quality: Great
- How can you get promos with Bet365: Promos are available daily under the “promos” tab in the app
- How to claim promos with Bet365: These can be claimed through the “promos” tab in the app. The welcome bonus also does not need a promo code.
- How to check a bonus expiration date: These are usually included in the terms and conditions.
Odds quality versus other sportsbooks
Bet365 offers odds on all of the major sports, and it offers extremely competitive odds as well.
Below we have an example to show why Bet365 is among the leaders in the market for sports betting in the United States.
Odds quality score: 5/5
Bet365 Betting Odds (Moneyline)
DraftKings Moneyline
FanDuel Moneyline
New York Mets (+125)
New York Mets (+125)
New York Mets (+122)
Houston Astros (-145)
Houston Astros (-145)
Houston Astros (-144)
As evidenced by this New York Mets-Houston Astros game from the 2023 MLB season, Bet365 is extremely competitive with two of the leading books in the United States.
Bettors will find similarities throughout the odds offered at Bet365.
Bet365 Ohio features
Bet365 has some really cool features that Ohio bettors will enjoy, including:
- Bet Boosts: Get a 30% increase for a same-game parlay on select games
- Cash out options: Bet365 allows for cash out on single bets and parlays in certain situations that can allow bettors not have to sweat the last leg of a parlay and come away with some of their winnings.
- Live streaming: Bet365 offers live streaming of soccer games in its app, a feature that many other competitors don’t have.
Our score: 4/5
Bet365 betting types and markets
Bet365 has a wide variety of betting markets and allows Ohio fans to bet on all of their favorite in-state teams.
Our score: 5/5
- Moneylines: Wagers on who will win the game.
- Spreads: The spread is used to make a game “even,” and bettors can pick a side as to which team will cover – the underdog or the favorite.
- Totals: These are wagers on the total number of points scored in a game.
- Props: Bets on specific players or a game prop. Include things like points scored, team total runs, touchdowns and more.
- Futures: These are longer term bets that will be paid out down the line such as Super Bowl Winner, MVP and other awards, win totals and playoff odds.
- Parlays & multi-leg bets: This is a way for bettors to combine multiple bets together to increase their odds. Each leg must hit for the bet to be a winner.
Can I bet on the Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals at Bet365 Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and the National Football League (NFL) at Bet365 Sportsbook.
Can I bet on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Bet365 Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on the Cleveland Cavaliers and the National Basketball Association (NBA) at Bet365 Sportsbook.
Can I bet on the Cleveland Guardians or Cincinnati Reds at Bet365 Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on the Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds and Major League Baseball (MLB) at Bet365 Sportsbook.
Can I bet on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Bet365 Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on college athletics, including the Ohio State Buckeyes at Bet365 Sportsbook. This includes college football, basketball and more.
What sports can I legally bet on in Ohio with Bet365?
You can legally bet on professional and collegiate sports with Bet365 Sportsbook ranging from football to soccer to basketball and baseball. There are a ton of options across all of the major sports leagues.
Bet365 Ohio (mobile) app
The Bet365 app has a solid interface, although it may not look as “new age” as some of its competitors.
Regardless, the app is easy to navigate between different sports, in and out of the betslip and has a distinct promos tab for all of the boosts and promotions offered by Bet365. You can also livestream certain soccer games from within the app.
The only complaint I have in the Bet365 app is that the homepage sections aren’t as easily divided as the specific sports. Still, it has competitive odds and certainly gets the job done.
- iOS App user rating: 4/5
- Android App Rating: 4/5
- Overall score: 4/5
Bet365 Ohio app user reviews
Here are some user reviews of the Bet365 app from the App Store:
- 5 out of 5 review: Great app! Suggestion for improvement
Great app! Was a bit disappointed of the new look in September 2020 but following user's feedbacks it was quickly improved significantly and is now better than ever!!!
A little suggestion for improvement - would you be able and so kind to make it possible to copy betting slips (selections already created and made a bet) so for example if I’ve placed a bet on a selection numerous matches and I want to make another bet with the same or similar selection to quickly copy the list. Or when for example one of the bets in the selection fails, to be able to quickly copy the list without the failed match/matches.
Thanks!!!
- 3 out of 5 review: Does it work? Yes. Is it exciting? No
365 is not the worst sportsbook app, but it’s nowhere near the best either. They offered a very nice signup bonus, but outside of that, there are no real bonuses or promos to keep you engaged.
The app is very easy to navigate and placing bets is easy as can be. It offers a tons of wager options & is extremely easy to use any bet credits you have, but it’s just such a visually boring app. I think it’s a mix of the bland color scheme and also the fact that since there’s no new promos advertised, it’s the exact same bland look every time you open the app. I find myself wanting to open it, place the bet I’m already thinking of, & close it, not look around for any other ideas, and with the lack of any promos (bonus bets, bet insurance, etc.) this is compounded even more. The app is like the coworker that you don’t really talk to: it does its job, it does it fine, but you don’t want to spend any more time with it than you have to.
I wouldn’t tell people to avoid 365 at all costs, they’re are just much better options, especially if you’re looking for excitement or bonus offers to keep you engaged. 365 is perfectly usable & there are definitely worse sportsbook apps, but this is certainly the least “fun” of the multiple different sportsbook apps I’ve checked out.
Download the Bet365 Ohio app
You can download the Bet365 app for iPhone or Android through the App Store.
Once you download the app and sign up, you will be able to claim your welcome bonus with a $10 deposit.
Bet365 Ohio desktop website
The Bet365 website is very similar in terms of its format to the mobile app. The menu runs down the left hand side of the site and there is a way to separate between live in-game matchups and those that haven’t started yet.
The website also has “featured” and “top events” sections to showcase some of the promotions and bet boosts for the day. It is very similar to the app, so it receives a similar rating.
Our score: 4/5
Bet365 Ohio Payments and Withdrawals
There are plenty of ways to deposit and withdraw money to and from your Bet365 account. With these options, bettors can claim their welcome bonus which requires a $10 deposit and $1 wager to receive $200 in bonus bets.
Our score: 5/5
Deposit Payment Methods
Here are the different deposit methods available at Bet365:
- Visa/Mastercard
- Online banking
- PayPal
- PayNearMe
- Skrill
- Paysafecard
Withdrawal and payment methods
There are various ways to withdraw money from Bet365. To do so, you need to select the “withdraw” option from the “bank” section within the account menu.
You will not be charged a fee if you use one of these withdrawal methods.
How long do withdrawals and payouts take?
Most withdrawals and payouts from Bet365 will happen within 24-48 hours of the requested action, but it can depend on the method used.
Bet365 Ohio minimum payout
The minimum withdrawal at Bet365 is between $5 and $10. However, the minimum payout for a bet one can vary based on the odds and the amount wagered.
Bet365 Ohio maximum payout
The maximum payout at Bet365 Sportsbook is £2,000,000 or $2,555,810.
Payments and withdrawal summary
Payment Method
Deposit
Withdrawal
Withdrawal Time
Visa/Mastercard
$10
N/A
N/A
Online banking
$10
$5-$10
2-5 days
PayPal
$10
$5-$10
24-48 hours
PayNearMe
$10
$5-$10
24-48 hours
Skrill
$10
$5-$10
24-48 hours
Paysafecard
$10
$5-$10
24-48 hours
Bet365 Ohio Loyalty Rewards and Programs
While Bet365 doesn’t currently offer a loyalty rewards program in Ohio, it does offer boosts and other promotions daily for users to take advantage of. Many other books reward their loyal customers in a similar way.
Our score: 4/5
Bet365 Ohio alternatives
There are several other alternatives to Bet365 in the state of Ohio. The other legal sportsbooks in the state include:
- Barstool
- Betfred
- BetJACK
- BetMGM
- BetPARX
- Betr
- BetRivers
- Betway
- Caesars
- DraftKings
- Fanatics (in Testing)
- FanDuel
- Belterra Park
- Hard Rock
- MVGBet (Betly)
- PointsBet
- SuperBook
- Tipico
Is Bet365 sportsbook in Ohio trustworthy?
Yes, Bet365 Sportsbook is a 100% legitimate sportsbook that bettors can feel comfortable wagering on in Ohio. It is regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission and is partnered with the Cleveland Guardians.
Bet365 has a long history in Europe as one of the top sportsbooks, and it is beginning to build a reputation in the United State, operating in five different states at this time.
Getting help at Bet365 Ohio
Bet365 Ohio Customer Support
There are several ways to reach out to Bet365’s customer support, and bettors can reach them through their online chat service 24/7.
In the Bet365 mobile app, users can check the available customer support methods by doing this:
First, click on “Help” in the upper right corner of the page. That will take users to the FAQ page. You can also click “contact us” at the bottom of the page in the app.
Telephone number
1-888-8-BET-365 1-833-754-8200 You can live chat through Bet365’s website 24 hours a day, seven days a week
support-eng@customerservices365.com
Website
https://help.oh.bet365.com/contact
Live Chat
Yes, available on website
Responsible gambling
There are various ways to get help if you have an issue gambling at Bet365 Sportsbook in Ohio. You can use the resources above, and use the Ohio hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER.
There are other ways to practice responsible gaming with Bet365 Sportsbook. Users can place limits on themselves, including timeout periods, and self-exclusion. These options can be found in the app under the “help” button.
Bet365 Ohio FAQ
Is Bet365 sportsbook legal in the state of Ohio?
Yes, Bet365 is legal in the state of Ohio.
Is Bet365 sportsbook a legitimate book?
Yes, Bet365 is a legitimate sportsbook and is available in five states: Colorado, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia and Iowa.
Who owns Bet365 sportsbook?
Bet365 is a British gambling company that is based in the United Kingdom. It was founded by Denise Coates. She is the majority shareholder in Bet365 along with her brother, John.
What is Bet365?
Bet365 is a sportsbook and sports betting company. It was founded back in 2,000 and is available in five states in the U.S.
What is the Bet365 new customer promo offer?
Bet365’s new customer promo offer allows new users to receive $200 in bonus bets when they deposit and place a $1 wager.
Can I bet on college sports and games with Bet365 Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on college sports and games with Bet365 in Ohio.
Can I have multiple Bet365 accounts in Ohio?
No, every user is limited to one account with Bet365.
Can I bet in person with Bet365 Ohio?
There currently isn’t a retail sportsbook for Bet365 available in Ohio.
Is Bet365 Sportsbook limited to Ohio residents?
No, Bet365 is available in four other states in the United State, including Colorado, New Jersey, Virginia and Iowa
Can I place a bet on Bet365 Sportsbook outside of Ohio?
You can place a bet on Bet365 outside of Ohio if you are in another state where it is legal. It is available in Colorado, New Jersey, Virginia and Iowa.
Where can I download the Bet365 Sportsbook app in Ohio?
You can download the Bet365 Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play anywhere in Ohio.
