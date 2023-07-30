DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook Review & Promo Code
Everything you need to know about DraftKings Sportsbook in Ohio.
By Peter Dewey
DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the United States and is widely available across most states that have legalized sports betting outside of Arkansas, Delaware, Maine, Montana, Nevada, and Rhode Island.
Legal sports betting officially launched in the state of Ohio on January 1, 2023 and DraftKings was one of the first sportsbooks that received a license to operate in the state.
DraftKings is one of the most trusted brands in the sports betting industry. Let’s take a look at everything related to DraftKings sportsbook including a review, their sign up offers, FAQ, and more.
DraftKings Ohio promo codes, Month, Year
DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook overview
Welcome bonus details
DraftKings’ current welcome bonus is $150 in bonus bets if you make a wager of $5 or more on any sport.
Minimum deposit
$5
Minimum payout
The minimum withdrawal amount at DraftKings is $1
Maximum payout
The maximum payout on DraftKings is $100,000.
Launch date
DraftKings launched in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023
App availability
The app is available in 23 US states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Ohio legal requirements
Ohio requires all members that gamble to be 21 years or older.
Official Partner
DraftKings has a partnership with Hollywood Casino.
Licenced by
DraftKings is licensed and regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
Last verified
June 23, 2023
How does the DraftKings Ohio welcome offer work
The first step to claim your $150 in bonus bets is to download the DraftKings Sportsbook and to create an account.
Once you do that, you just need to make a deposit of at least $5 using your method of choice. When the money is in your account, you can then go ahead and place a bet on any sport. The bet must be at least $5.
Then, whether or not the bet wins or loses, your account will be credited with $150 in bonus bets.
How do I sign up for DraftKings Ohio and claim the welcome offer
- Click here (insert promo link) or on the promo offer listed above to take advantage of the welcome offer for DraftKings.
- Create an account by signing up with an e-mail address and password
- Verify your personal information including the last four digits of your SSN
- Make a deposit of at least $5 into your DraftKings accounts
- Once the money is in your account, place a $5 wager on any sport.
Other DraftKings Ohio promotions
Other promotions that DraftKings offer include:
- Profit boosts for select events
- “No sweat same game parlay” - Bet a SGP and get a bonus bet back if it loses
- Referral bonus boosts
DraftKings Ohio review
DraftKings is available in most states where sports betting is legal and officially launched.
Not only does it have great bonuses and offers, but it also has a DFS portion of the website and app.
Let’s break down our full review for DraftKings Sportsbooks in Ohio.
DraftKings Pros
DraftKings Cons
DraftKings Sportsbook offers odds on a wide variety of sports
The welcome bonus isn’t as big as what is offered at some other sportsbooks.
Also has a DFS (Daily Fantasy) portion to its website which pairs with your sportsbook account.
You can only contact support through email. Phone or live chat options aren’t available.
Great interface that’s easy to navigate
Available in most legal betting states
DraftKings review summary
DraftKings Promotions + Welcome Offer
3/5
DraftKings Odds Quality
5/5
DraftKings Ohio Features
5/5
DraftKings Betting Types/Markets
5/5
DraftKings Mobile App
5/5
Total
4.6/5
DraftKings Ohio promotions, offers, odds boosts and bonus bets
DraftKings Sportsbook has a solid welcome bonus. If you make a deposit into your new account and place a bet on any sport of at least $5, you will earn $150 in bonus bets.
There are some sportsbooks offering more money in bonus bets as a welcome bonus, but the one offered by DraftKings is still a great option and gives you an incentive to open an account with them.
DraftKings, on top of the welcome bonus, does continuously offer profit boosts for several different types of bets on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
Our score: 3/5
- Quality, variety and value of DraftKings promotions and rewards: Good
- DraftKings welcome offer quality: Fine
- How can you get promos with DraftKings: On both the app and the mobile version of the website, promos and bonuses are available under the “promos” tab.
- How to claim promos with DraftKings: The welcome bonus can be claimed by signing up using our link above. Promos that are available for everyone can be claimed in the “promos” portion of the site and app.
- How to check a bonus expiration date: Check the official terms and conditions for any expiration date.
Odds quality versus other sportsbooks
DraftKings Sportsbook offers odds on just about any sport that you can think of that has odds available at other regulated sportsbooks.
DraftKings does at times have the best odds in the industry, especially when it comes to the sport of golf. Let’s take a look at an example of exactly that.
Odds quality score: 5/5
BetMGM betting odds
DraftKings betting odds
FanDuel betting odds
Rickie Fowler +1200
Rickie Fowler +1400
Rickie Fowler +1200
As the example shows above, if you wanted to bet on Rickie Fowler for the 2023 edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, a PGA Tour event in June, DraftKings had odds that presented the best value amongst two other popular sportsbooks.
DraftKings Ohio features
DraftKings has some great features that are unique to their app and website:
- Profit boosts: Increase payout for certain types of bets, including same game parlays.
- VIP: Become qualified for a VIP betting experience with DraftKings which comes with exclusive custom offers.
- Daily Fantasy: DraftKings is one of only a couple of sportsbooks that also offer a Daily Fantasy platform
Our score: 5/5
DraftKings betting types and markets
You would be hard pressed to find a betting market or a type of bet that DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t offer. Keep in mind, some types of bets aren’t offered in certain states due to regulations. For example , you can’t bet on player props in college football or college basketball in the state of New York.
Our score: 5/5
- Moneylines: Bets on what team or person will win the game/match
- Spreads: The spread is used to make a game or match a 50/50 proposition. In baseball, the spread is referred to as a “run line”, in hockey the spread is referred to as a “puck line”.
- Totals: These are bets on the total number of combined points scored in a game.
- Props: These are specific types of bets, usually on a player's performance. For example, how many points a player will record in a game.
- Futures: Usually a long term bet on what the result of a season will be. This can include team awards like a league championship, or a player award such as an MVP.
- Parlays and teasers: These are bets that include multiple different legs. They usually have a higher payout but are less likely to win.
Can I bet on the Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals at DraftKings Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and the rest of the National Football League at Draftkings Sportsbook.
Can I bet on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Draftkings Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the rest of the National Basketball Association (NBA) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Can I bet on the Cleveland Guardians or Cincinnati Reds at DraftKings Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on the Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds, and the rest of Major League Baseball (MLB) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Can I bet on the Ohio State Buckeyes or Ohio Bobcats at Draftkings Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on several collegiate sports with DraftKings Sportsbook, including college football, college baseball, and college basketball, including those that involve Ohio schools like the Buckeyes and Bobcats.
What sports can I legally bet on in Ohio with DraftKings?
You can legally bet on most professional and collegiate sports with DraftKings Sportsbook. If there is a betting market available at other sportsbooks, you can bank on DraftKings also offering that market.
DraftKings Ohio (mobile) app
The DraftKings Sportsbook app is widely considered to have one of the best interfaces in the industry.
It’s easy to create an account, log in, deposit/withdrawal, and find what sport you want to bet on.
But, if you want to bet on Daily Fantasy, you will have to download a separate app. The bright side of that it’s the same login information as what you use on their sportsbook app.
- iOS App user rating: 5/5
- Android App Rating: 5/5
- Overall score: 5/5
DraftKings Ohio app user reviews
Let’s take a look at some user reviews of the DraftKings Sportsbook app rom the App Store:
- 5 out of 5 review: Draft kings
I have used many different betting sites over the last year. Without question DraftKings is the best. They pay out your winnings when requested quickly. Also, I placed an odds boost bet the other night on Giannis to score a double double. The line was originally like -350. DraftKings boosted it to +100. Great Deal.
However, Giannis got hurt and didn’t finish the game. When he left the game he had half the double double hot with over 10 points. However, he only had 8 rebounds so he left the game without completing the double double. I thought I lost the bet. The next day I receive an email from DK informing me they will honor the bet and pay everyone who took the bet. So instead of losing $25 I was pleasantly surprised DK paid me $50. I highly recommend DK for all your sports betting.
- 4 out of 4 review: Great app
The app is great and it’s really easy to use and find props and lines and everything, the one feature that would be very helpful would be what FD uses when selecting a game, for example Red Sox vs. Brewers. If there was a tab that shows pending/placed bets that involve that game already. For people like me who place multiple bets this would be very helpful.
An alternative or another feature that would coincide with the aforementioned one would be if we could group our bets together under my bets. For example grouping them by sports or type of bet (props, ML, line, etc) this would be helpful for people like me because when betting on multiple things that page can be difficult to sort out what I’ve already bet on as well as it can’t be difficult to locate the bet their so much action on that “slip.” Thank you!
Download the DraftKings Ohio app
You can download the DraftKings Sportsbook app for iPhone or Android through the App Store or Google Play Store.
Once you download the app and sign up, you will be able to claim your welcome bonus by depositing at least $5 and making a bet of at least $5.
DraftKings Ohio desktop website
The DraftKings Sportsbook website is extremely similar to the mobile app, but transitions nicely to a desktop or laptop screen.
You can choose which sport to bet on with the menu on the left side of the screen. The most popular sports to bet on are listed at the very top of the list for easy navigation.
Other things, like finding out the active promos and seeing which bets you already have placed, can be found in the toolbar at the top of the website. You can also switch to the Daily Fantasy site at the top.
Our score: 5/5
DraftKings Ohio payments and withdrawals
There are several different ways to deposit and withdraw money at DraftKings Sportsbook. Using one of those options, you can take advantage of their welcome bonus by making a deposit of at least $5 and then placing a bet of at least $5 on any sport.
Our score: 5/5
Deposit payment methods
Here is a list of the different deposit methods available at DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Online banking
- PayPal
- Credit and debit cards
- Cash @ Cage of physical location
- Venmo
- Wire Transfer
- Electronic Gift Card
- DraftKings Gift Card
Withdrawal and payment methods
Here is a list of the different withdraw methods available at DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Online banking
- PayPal
- Debit card
- Cage at available physical locations
- Venmo
- Play+ prepaid card
- Checks
- Bank wire
How long do withdrawals and payouts take?
How long it takes for a withdrawal to take depends on the method used for the withdrawal. Here is the list:
- Online banking - up to 5 days
- PayPal - up to 2 days
- Debit card - 1 day
- Cage at available physical locations - 1 hour
- Venmo - up to 2 days
- Play+ prepaid card - up to 4 days
- Checks - up to 7 business days
- Bank wire - up to 2 days
DraftKings Ohio minimum payout
The minimum payout at DraftKings Sportsbook is $1.
DraftKings Ohio maximum payout
The maximum payout at DraftKings Sportsbook is $100,000.
Payment and withdrawal summary
Payment Method
Deposit minimum
Withdrawal minimum
Withdrawal Time
Online Banking
$5
$1
Up to 5 days
PayPal
$5
$1
Up to 2 days
Debit card
$5
$1
1 day
Cash @ cage
$5
$1
1 hour
Venmo
$5
$1
Up to 2 days
Play+ prepaid card
$5
$1
Up to 4 days
Bank wire
$5
$20,000
Up to 2 days
Check
$15
$15
Up to 7 business days
DraftKings Ohio loyalty rewards and programs
DraftKings Sportsbook has one of the best rewards programs in the sports betting industry. Placing bets on DraftKings earns you “crowns”, which can be redeemed for awards and bonus bets.
Furthermore, if you use DraftKings often you may be accepted into their VIP program which gives your further bonus offers and rewards.
Our score: 5/5
DraftKings Ohio alternatives
Here is a list of all the other legal sportsbooks that are currently operating in the state of Ohio:
- Barstool
- Bet365
- Betfred
- BetJACK
- BetMGM
- BetPARX
- Betr
- BetRivers
- Betway
- Caesars
- Fanatics (in Testing)
- FanDuel
- Belterra Park
- Hard Rock
- MVGBet (Betly)
- PointsBet
- SuperBook
- Tipico
Is DraftKings sportsbook in Ohio trustworthy?
DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most trustworthy sportsbooks in the regulated market. Not only is it one of the most popular and most-used sportsbooks, but it has been operating in North America longer than most others due to its history as a Daily Fantasy app.
Getting help at DraftKings Ohio
DraftKings Ohio customer support
The support at DraftKings Sportsbook is largely done through e-mail. There is also a live chat option available, although it will often direct you to send an e-mail or try to find your answer through the help center and FAQ instead.
There is no direct phone number to call, but you can request a call back through an e-mail request if you’d prefer to talk to an agent over the phone.
If you want any support, whether it be through e-mail or a call back, you need to submit a support request.
You can find their support request form here.
Responsible gambling
In the top right hand corner of the website, there is a “responsible gambling” link that you can click on to give you a plethora of support when it comes to that topic.
You can use the resources on that page, including the phone number for Gambling Anonymous National Hotline: (888) GA-HELPS (888-424-3577).
You are also able to set deposit limits to help you gamble responsibly on their app and website.
DraftKings Ohio FAQ
Is DraftKings sportsbook legal in the state of Ohio?
Yes, DraftKings is legal in the state of Ohio.
Is DraftKings sportsbook a legitimate book?
Yes, DraftKings Sportsbook is a legitimate sportsbook and is available in 23 states; Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Who owns DraftKings sportsbook?
DraftKings is a publicly traded company based out of Boston, Massachusetts. It’s founders are Jason Robins, Paul Liberman, and Matt Kalish. Its current largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc.
What is DraftKings?
DraftKings Sportsbook is a website and app that offers both daily fantasy sports and an online sportsbook. It was founded in 2012 and is based out of Boston, Massachusetts.
What is the DraftKings new customer promo offer?
DraftKings offers new users $150 in free bonus bets if you place a bet of $5 or more on any sport.
Can I bet on college sports and games with DraftKings Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on college sports and games with DraftKings in Ohio.
Can I have multiple DraftKings accounts in Ohio?
No, each individual is limited to one single account with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Can I bet in person with DraftKings Ohio?
Yes. The Hollywood Casino in Toledo, Ohio, has a physical DraftKings Sportsbook that you can bet at.
Is DraftKings Sportsbook limited to Ohio residents?
No, DraftKings is available in 22 other states.
Can I place a bet on DraftKings Sportsbook outside of Ohio?
If you live in one of the 22 other states where DraftKings is operational, you can bet on DraftKings Sportsbook. Those states include; Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Where can I download the DraftKings Sportsbook app in Ohio?
You can download the DraftKings Sportsbook app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play store.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER