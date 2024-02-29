Columbus Blue Jackets odds & betting guide
Your guide to Columbus Blue Jackets betting in Ohio
The Columbus Blue Jackets are among the teams in Ohio you can bet on, though they’re the only NHL organization in the state.
They haven’t made the playoffs often, though there’s optimism around Columbus thanks to a deep pool of prospects and young players.
Legal sports betting in Ohio allows a wide variety of ways to bet on the Blue Jackets, ranging from individual games to season-long props and futures.
This week's Blue Jackets spread
Blue Jackets Stanley Cup Finals & playoff odds
Blue Jackets’ odds to win the Stanley Cup
Oddsmakers consider the Blue Jackets among the least likely teams to win the Stanley Cup Finals this season. Columbus is one of 10 franchises to have never won a Stanley Cup, though the well-regarded farm system gives fans hope for the future.
Blue Jackets’ odds to make the playoffs
Columbus is a longshot to make the postseason after three consecutive disappointing years. That said, the Blue Jackets had four straight playoff appearances before this drought.
Best Blue Jackets sportsbooks
See below all of the sportsbooks in Ohio where you can bet on the Blue Jackets this season.
Fanatics is the official online and retail sportsbook of your Columbus Blue Jackets.
2023 Blue Jackets offseason moves
Players Added:
- Damon Severson (via trade)
- Ivan Provorov (via trade)
- Dmitry Voronkov (free agency)
Players Added in 2023 NHL Draft:
- Adam Fantilli (Round 1)
- Gavin Brindley (Round 2)
- William Whitelaw (Round 3)
- Andrew Strathmann (Round 4)
- Luca Pinelli (Round 4)
- Melvin Strahl (Round 5)
- Oiva Keskinen (Round 7)
- Tyler Peddle (Round 7)
Players Lost this Offseason:
- Kevin Connauton (via trade)
- Gavin Bayreuther (free agency)
TEAM Schedule 2023-24
How to bet on the Blue Jackets
Hockey is a thrilling sport to bet on, with each goal providing potential ramifications for any wager.
Sportsbooks offer a variety of ways to bet on the Blue Jackets and NHL at large, including moneyline and puck line odds, player props, totals, parlays and more.
In addition to the results of full games, betting markets also offer odds on the results of each period within a game as well as season-long props and futures.
Blue Jackets Moneyline
A moneyline bet simply consists of betting on who will win the matchup. The margin of victory does not matter, only whether or not the team you bet on wins.
Let’s look at a hypothetical example of moneyline odds for a potential Blue Jackets game and how to bet it:
- Blue Jackets moneyline: +200
- Penguins moneyline: -230
A $100 bet on the Blue Jackets would profit $200 if Columbus won. Conversely, you would need to bet $230 to win $100 if you were backing the Penguins.
Blue Jackets Puck line
A puck line bet is also one of the most popular ways to bet on the NHL. This type of bet depends on the margin of victory and is often represented in half-goal increments.
An example of a puck line bet is below.
- Blue Jackets +1.5 (-110)
- Penguins -1.5 (-110)
The “+” indicates the Blue Jackets are underdogs. They would need to either win the game outright or lose by only one goal or in overtime to cover the puck line. A 4-3 loss, for example, would cover the +1.5 puck line. Odds of -110 indicate you need to bet $110 to profit $100.
Alternatively, the Penguins at -1.5 indicates that Pittsburgh needs to win by two or more goals to cover the puck line and win your wager.
Blue Jackets Point totals (over/under)
The total, also referred to as OVER/UNDER, refers to the total number of goals scored in the game.
An example of an over/under bet is below.
- 5.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The combined final score represents the total. If the two teams combine for six goals or more using the example below, the over cashes. If they combine for less than six goals, the under wins.
Blue Jackets player props & futures
Blue Jackets Player Props
Betting markets also include odds on individual players. Common props in the NHL include goals, points, shots on goal and more.
An example could involve Johnny Gaudreau’s stat line:
- Johnny Gaudreau Shots On Goal: 2.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
In this example, Gaudreau would need to record three or more shots on goal to win the over. If he finished with two or fewer shots on goal, the under would cash.
Blue Jackets Futures
Futures refer to a long-term bet, often for the entire season, that depends on results over a longer period of time than just one game.
Examples in the NHL include:
- Stanley Cup Finals Champion
- Conference Winners
- Division Winners
- Regular Season Win Totals
- To Make or Miss the Playoffs
- Stanley Cup Finals MVP
- NHL Awards (Hart Trophy, Norris Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Calder Trophy, etc.)
- Season-Long Player Props
Betting markets include other futures bets as well, such as playoff series winners and playoff player props, though the best way to think about a futures bet is one that depends on future events.
Odds are fluid in futures markets. The Blue Jackets’ current +15000 odds to win the Stanley Cup, for example, would shrink if they went on a long winning streak.
Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena has been the home of the Columbus Blue Jackets since its completion in 2000.
It is located at 200 West Nationwide Boulevard, Columbus, OH, 43215 and has a capacity of 18,500 for hockey events.
Utilizing Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets were the first NHL team to have their practice facility in the same location where they played their games.
Blue Jackets TV & Radio coverage
There are a variety of ways to watch and listen to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Ohio. As the only NHL team in the state, the Blue Jackets ensure wide access to coverage across the state
How to watch the Blue Jackets in Ohio
You can watch the Blue Jackets on Bally Sports Ohio through your local cable provider, DirecTV, Fubo, or Breezeline. Games are also available on the Bally Sports App with a subscription to any of the above services.
Columbus also has three games this season that will be broadcast on the ESPN+/Hulu app.
How to listen to the Blue Jackets in Ohio
The Blue Jackets just announced multi-year extensions with Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan (WBNS-Radio) and Columbus Alternative 105.7 (WXZX).
The Fan will remain the flagship station of the Blue Jackets for all preseason, regular season and playoff games. Conflicting games will air on Columbus Alternative 105.7.
Blue Jackets trivia, facts & history - FAQ
What year did the Blue Jackets start playing?
The Blue Jackets’ first season in the NHL was 2000-01.
When was the last time the Blue Jackets made the the Stanley Cup Finals?
The Blue Jackets have never made the Stanley Cup Finals.
When was the last time the Blue Jackets made the playoffs?
Columbus last made the playoffs in the 2019-20 season, losing in the first round to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
What is the best regular season record in Blue Jackets’ history?
The Blue Jackets’ best regular season was 2016-2017, when they finished with a 50-24-8 record before losing in the first round of the playoffs.
What is the worst regular season record in Blue Jackets’ history?
Columbus’ second season in the NHL was the organization’s worst, finishing with a 22-47-8 record.
What jersey numbers have been retired by the Blue Jackets?
Rick Nash’s #61 is the only jersey retired by the Blue Jackets.
Nash’s jersey was retired in 2022. He is the only first overall pick in Columbus franchise history.
How many Blue Jackets players have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame?
Two. Sergei Fedorov and Ken Hitchcock have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame after spending stints with the Blue Jackets.
What team is the Blue Jackets’ biggest rival?
The Detroit Red Wings are considered the Blue Jackets’ biggest rival.
How many times have the Blue Jackets had the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft?
The 2002 draft was the only time the Blue Jackets had the first overall pick. They selected Rick Nash, who remains the only player in Columbus history to have his jersey retired.
When was the last time the Blue Jackets won the Metropolitan Division?
The Blue Jackets have never won the Metropolitan Division.
How much do Blue Jackets tickets cost?
Ticket prices vary, though SeatGeek lists prices as low as $17 with the average cost at $150.
Who is the owner of the Columbus Blue Jackets?
John P. McConnell and the McConnell family are the majority owners of the Blue Jackets.
John P. McConnell became the majority owner in 2008.
Who is the most famous player in Blue Jackets history?
Rick Nash is the only player in franchise history to have his number retired, though goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is likely considered the most talented and successful Blue Jackets player ever.
Bobrovsky won the Vezina Trophy awarding the NHL’s best goalie twice over seven seasons with Columbus.