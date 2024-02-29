Ohio Sports Betting
Ohio has become a popular state for sports betting since legalizing it January 1, 2023.
State residents have access to 20 sportsbooks, including some of the biggest names in the industry like FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars and BetMGM.
You’ll have access to the latest odds on all of your favorite sports along with new-user promotions, odds boosts and other bonus opportunities – all available from the comfort of your own home on a mobile device.
If you’d prefer to place your bets in person, you can do so at any of the state’s four casinos and seven racinos (a racetrack that also houses a casino).
Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites
Ohio Sports Betting Legality
You can bet on sports at casinos, racetracks and your mobile device in Ohio.
Ohio became the 33rd state to have legal sports betting on January 1, 2023, just over a year after Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 into law in late December of 2021.
The state has since become home to a wide variety of sportsbooks, including some exclusive to Ohio.
Ohio Sports Betting Latest
January 1, 2023: Ohio launches legal sports betting via retail sportsbooks and online sportsbooks.
May 17, 2023: The Ohio Casino Control Commission cracks down on fantasy sports contests in Ohio, sending cease and desist orders to operators offering prop betting without a state license.
May 24, 2023: The University of Cincinnati fires a pair of baseball staffers during allegations of NCAA infractions related to sports betting.
July 1, 2023: Lawmakers in Ohio double the tax betting operators must pay on their revenue from 10% to 20%.
December, 2023: Ohio reports that it’s received $780 million in taxable revenue via sports betting from January through November.
Best Ohio sportsbook apps
You have access to several of the best sportsbooks in the industry as a sports bettor in Ohio. Some names you might recognize from commercials, while others you might not have heard about yet.
Let’s make sure you’re aware of some of the most popular options to get you started.
FanDuel Sportsbook
FanDuel is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the entire industry, used by millions of sports bettors.
You’ll have access to the latest odds on all of your favorite sports along with exclusive odds boosts and more.
You’ll also have chances to win bonus bets, with special promotions available like the Gronk Kick of Destiny.
- Our rating: 4.5/5
- Best Feature: Clean and easy-to-use site
- Bonus Offer: Bet $5, Win $200 in bonus bets
DraftKings Sportsbook
Another top competitor in the sports betting landscape is DraftKings.
There are so many promotions available at DraftKings that they provide you with a page to track them all! And you’ll also have access to exclusive odds boosts, profit boosts and a tiered rewards program.
- Our rating: 4.5/5
- Best Feature: Frequent no-sweat same-game parlay opportunities
- Bonus Offer: Bet $5, Get $200 in instant bonus bets
BetMGM Sportsbook
BetMGM is one of the best-known names in sports betting.
You can bet on all of your favorite sports with up-to-the-minute odds, and you can track all of your bonus opportunities on its promotions page.
Keep checking that page as new offers – like odds boost tokens and no-sweat bets – will update on a regular basis.
- Our rating: 4/5
- Best Feature: Unique and frequent odds boosts
- Bonus Offer: Bet $5, Get $158 in instant bonus bets
Bet365 Sportsbook
Bet365 is a British-based sportsbook that was founded in 2000 and has since expanded to the United States after growing in popularity.
It has since gone live in seven U.S. states including Ohio, and that’s great news for you! Bet365 offers unique betting odds along with odds boosts that allow you to shop around for the best price between sportsbooks.
- Our rating: 4/5
- Best Feature: Up-to-the-second live-bet tracking
- Bonus Offer: Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets
Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars is one of the best known names in Las Vegas, so it only makes sense that it’s a major player in the sports betting industry.
You can bet on profit and parlay boosts, take fun pre-made same-game parlays and many other ways to win, including chances to win reward credits, a getaway to Las Vegas and more!
- Our rating: 3.5/5
- Best Feature: Fun rewards that aren’t available anywhere else
- Bonus Offer: $1,000 no-sweat first bet
Best Ohio Sports Betting Offers and Bonuses
DraftKings Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets:
DraftKings is offering its new users a $200 bonus – eight $25 bet credits – for signing up, depositing $10 or more and wagering $5 or more.
FanDuel Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets:
FanDuel rewards new users with a $200 bonus you’re free to use on anything as long as you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more.
BetMGM Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $158 in Bonus Bets:
BetMGM is giving you $158 in bonus bets – two $50 bet credits and one $58 bet credit – to celebrate Super Bowl LVIII. All you have to do is sign up, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more and you’ll be instantly rewarded.
Bet365 Sportsbook - Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets:
Bet365 will give its new users $150 in bonus bets when your first bet of $5 or more is finished, even if it doesn’t win. You must deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more to qualify.
Caesars Sportsbook - $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet
Caesars is offering you a chance to bet big on your favorite wager with no sweat. You’ll be issued a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,000 if your first bet doesn’t win – giving you a second chance.
All you have to do is sign up, use the site’s promo code and deposit $10 or more.
Ohio Sportsbook Betting Beginners Guide
Sports betting might be overwhelming for someone who hasn’t gambled before. Below you can find all of the basics you’ll need to know before you get started.
Select a Sportsbook
There’s no limit to the amount of sportsbooks you can sign up with in Ohio. You can find the best one by searching for the biggest new-user bonus or by looking up reviews.
Ultimately it’s best to sign up for multiple sportsbooks so you can shop for the best betting lines on all of the games you’re interested in wagering on, as well as cash in on multiple bonuses.
Register Online
Signing up for sportsbooks in Ohio can be done in a matter of minutes on a mobile device or computer. All you have to do is fill out personal information such as your name, address, payment method and last four digits of your social security number.
Claim Your Bonus
Any bonus bets you qualify for will be automatically applied to your account and found in the ‘Promos’ section of each sportsbook.
When you go to place a bet, a box will appear with the option to use a bonus bet instead of real cash.
Deposit Funds
There are several different ways for you to load funds into your sportsbook account. You can use a credit or debit card, a bank transfer and PayPal among other electronic payment methods.
Betting Types
There’s a wide variety of wagers available at sportsbooks in Ohio. You can stick to the traditional methods, like moneyline, spread and over/under bets. Or you could bet on player props, alternate lines, same-game parlays and more.
Start Betting
Once you’ve found your favorite sportsbooks, make sure you find the best odds on your best bets before placing them.
If you want to bet on a parlay, click on all of the betting lines you like to add them to your bet slip. And don’t forget to review the odds on your selected wagers before placing it!
Withdraw Funds
Withdrawing your funds is nothing to sweat at sportsbooks in Ohio. The time it takes to receive your funds varies by the method of payment, but withdrawals are typically completed within 72 hours.
Bonuses and Promotions Explained
Each sportsbook in Ohio offers a new-user promotion that offers first-time bettors a reward for signing up.
The bonus offer differs from sportsbook to sportsbook and isn't limited to only new users. Many sportsbooks also offer bonus bets to users who refer in-state sports bettors.
- No deposit: A no-deposit bonus is exactly how it sounds. You’ll be welcomed to a sportsbook with a bonus just for signing up. These offers are rare since sports betting is now over a year old in Ohio.
- Deposit: A deposit bonus means you’ll be issued bonus bets equal to (or a percentage of) your deposit. These bonuses are typically capped at a specific deposit amount.
- First bet: These offers reward you for placing your first bet, typically for $5 with a minimum $10 deposit. Some first bet bonuses are guaranteed, while you have to win your wager to receive your bonus for other offers.
- Odds boosts: Sportsbooks will boost the odds on games, players and parlays to encourage sports bettors to get in on the action. For instance, a parlay that typically has +120 odds could end up paying out at +150 odds or better with an odds boost.
- Rewards: Many sportsbooks offer tiered rewards programs that offer you bonuses and prizes for sticking with it. You’ll earn more points and level up – gaining access to better rewards – as you wager more money.
Online Sports Betting Law in Ohio
There are three different levels of sports betting licenses that companies can acquire in Ohio, broken down below.
- Type A: There are 25 Type A licenses permitted in Ohio reserved for companies operating in the state such as casinos and professional sports organizations.
- Type B: There are 40 Type B licenses available that the Ohio Casino Control Commission can assign in the state. These licenses are reserved for retail sportsbooks in the state.
- Type C: Licenses that allow kiosk betting at places that have Class D liquor licenses or sell Ohio Lottery tickets.
Ohio Sports Betting Law Eligibility
Betting on sports in Ohio is easy, but there are some key laws you need to know before you get started.
- Legal age: 21+
- Remote registration: You can sign up for any of the state’s sportsbooks on your mobile device as long as you are physically located in Ohio when you sign up.
- Betting with state borders: You can bet on sports remotely in Ohio, but keep in mind that you will be unable to place bets if you travel outside of the state.
- Retail sportsbooks: The option to place in-person sports wagers is available at several brick-and-mortar locations, including casinos in each major city and racinos across the state.
- Tax: Your total winnings will be taxed at a rate of 4% if your winnings are $600 or more.
Ohio Betting Restrictions
There are relatively few restrictions when it comes to wagering in Ohio. You must be 21+ years old and confirm your identity, but otherwise, there are few restrictions.
- Politics: Gambling on elections, or politics in general, is not legal in Ohio.
- Entertainment awards: You cannot bet on entertainment awards in Ohio, but you do have the option to bet on sporting awards, such as betting on who will win league MVP.
- Under 18 competitions: Wagering on amateur athletics is limited to the collegiate level. Ohio does not offer sports betting on Under-18 competitions.
- NFL Draft: You can bet on the NFL Draft in Ohio, like predicting which player will be selected First Overall, or which player the Browns or Bengals will select.
- eSports: Wagering on eSports is legal in Ohio.
Other Gambling Types in Ohio
There are more ways to gamble than by betting on sports and Ohio offers them in abundance. You can participate in table games, play slots, test your skill at poker, pick ponies and put your fantasy skills to the test.
- Casino: Ohio is home to four casinos and seven racinos. Each casino hosts a retail sportsbook along with a variety of table games and slots.
- Poker: Online poker is unavailable in Ohio, but you can play poker at any of the state’s casinos or poker rooms.
- Horse racing: There are seven racinos in Ohio where you can wager on horse races live in-person on a year-round basis. You also have the option to wager on horses online through one of the state’s sportsbooks.
Daily fantasy sports: Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) was legalized in Ohio in December of 2017. DFS allows bettors an alternative to the traditional odds-based wagering. Two of the most popular DFS sites, FanDuel and DraftKings, are widely-used in Ohio.
Most Bet-On Ohio Sports
There are tons of teams to bet on in Ohio, including those in each of the four major sports along with NCAA Division-I competition.
Below are the most popular teams to bet on Ohio.
NFL Betting
The NFL is a popular sport to wager on and there’s a variety of different ways you can go about it.
Sportsbooks in Ohio offer you the ability to bet on teams to win and cover spreads, go over or under the total points and much more, including player props like picking anytime touchdown scorers.
With the Browns fresh off a postseason appearance and the Bengals getting star quarterback Joe Burrow back, there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to betting on the NFL in Ohio.
NBA Betting
There’s only one NBA team in Ohio, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make the most of it.
You could bet on which player will score the first basket, bet on your favorite players like Donovan Mitchell scoring over his projected points and more.
With 82 regular season games to pick and choose from, you’ll have the luxury of targeting matchups where you think the Cavs can dominate.
MLB Betting
There are MLB games to wager on nearly every day of the season, providing you with tons of betting lines to choose from on a daily basis.
Some fun MLB wagers are betting on home runs and strikeouts as well as season-long futures bets, like taking the Cleveland Guardians to win the AL Central.
NHL Betting
Betting on the NHL can be a thrill, especially when it comes to the final minutes of the third period.
Anything can happen, including an empty-net goal helping you hit over the total goals or cover the puck line.
The Blue Jackets have struggled lately, but nothing is stopping you from betting on other teams across the league.
NCAA Betting
Some states prohibit wagering on in-state college athletics, but not Ohio.
You can bet on all of your favorite NCAA sports, including March Madness, the College Football Playoff and much more.
Daily Fantasy Sports in Ohio
Daily fantasy sports, or DFS, has been legal and available in Ohio since 2018 from some of the industry leaders like FanDuel and DraftKings.
DFS offers bettors the ability to construct a lineup with players in different sports to try to accumulate more fantasy points than other users competing for a share of the cash entries.
Ohio Sports Betting History
Bringing legal sports betting to Ohio has been in the works for several years ever since the Supreme Court ended the nation-wide ban on retail and online sports betting in 2018.
2023
Legal sports betting launches on January 1 with a wide array of sportsbooks available to bettors, including the biggest names like FanDuel, DraftKings and more.
Ohio clears over $800 million in revenue in its first year of legal sports betting.
2022
Ohio begins preparations for launching legal sports betting, including partnerships with sportsbooks to be housed in casinos, racetracks and on mobile devices.
2021
The Ohio Senate approves legislation for sports betting and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs House Bill 29 into law shortly after.
2020
A bill to legalize sports betting is passed by the Ohio House of Representatives, but isn’t passed by the Ohio Senate.
2019
A bipartisan bill to legalize and tax sports betting in Ohio was introduced to the state Senate in March of 2019.
Ohio Responsible Gambling
There are several keys to betting on sports responsibly.
You should set limits on losses, only risk money you’re comfortable losing and you should never chase your losses.
More tips and help can be found at https://ohio.gov/responsible-gambling.
If you need more assistance, you can call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966.
Sportsbooks in your state help make it easier by allowing you to set limits and take breaks from sports betting.
Ohio Sports Betting Summary
Below you can find many of the important details about betting on sports in Ohio, including how you can bet, where you can bet and who can bet.
Launch date: January 1, 2023
Legal betting age: 21+
Betting sites number: 20
Remote registration: Yes, you can register for sportsbooks on your mobile device.
Retail sportsbooks: There are retail sportsbooks located in each of the state’s casinos and several of the state’s racetracks.
Retail casinos: Yes, there are four retail casinos in Ohio.
Online casino: Yes, you can access online casino play through online sportsbooks.
Online poker: No, online poker is not legal in Ohio.
Tax rate: 20%
State regulator: The Ohio Casino Control Commission
Ohio Sports Betting FAQ
- Is sports betting legal in Ohio?
Yes, sports betting has been legal in Ohio since January 1, 2023.
- How do you gamble on sports in Ohio?
You can bet on sports on your mobile device via sportsbook apps or in person at casinos and racetracks in the state.
- What kind of sports betting is currently legal in Ohio?
You can bet on both professional and collegiate sports in Ohio, including the big leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL.
- How many online sportsbooks are available in Ohio?
There are 20 sportsbooks available to use in Ohio.
- Can I make bets online or on my mobile device in Ohio?
Yes, you can wager on sports online in Ohio – on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or mobile device.
- Are the odds for Ohio the same as those in Las Vegas?
Sportsbook odds stay the same from state-to-state, but you can find differing odds by shopping around for lines at different sportsbooks.
- What is the minimum age to bet in Ohio?
You must be at least 21 years old to bet on sports in Ohio.
- Is Bet365 legal in Ohio?
Yes, Bet365 is legal and operational in Ohio.
- Can you bet on Ohio-based teams within Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on Ohio teams while wagering in the state.
- Do you have to be an Ohio resident to bet online?
You don’t have to be a resident of Ohio to bet on sports online in the state, except at Bet365.
- How much revenue does Ohio generate from sports betting?
Ohio generated north of $800 million in revenue in its first year of legal sports betting in 2023.
- Which cities in Ohio have the largest sports betting presence?
Cleveland and Cincinnati not only host professional and collegiate sports teams, but are also home to some of the most popular casinos and racetracks in the state.
- Who oversees legal sports betting in Ohio?
The Ohio Casino Control Commission oversees the integrity and regulations related to wagering in Ohio.
- Who is eligible to bet on sports in Ohio?
Anyone 21 years or older can bet on sports in Ohio.
- Can I bet on college sports in Ohio?
Yes, you can wager on college athletics in Ohio – even in-state teams.
- Is horse racing legal in Ohio?
Horse racing is legal in Ohio and you can do it in person at one of the state’s racetracks.