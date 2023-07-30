Cleveland Guardians Team Page
Fresh off an ahead-of-schedule AL Central Division title, the Cleveland Guardians are in the hunt to repeat as division champs this season.
Featuring stars like Shane Bieber and Jose Ramirez, the Guardians are easily one of the top teams in the division, but are listed at +5000 odds or longer to win the World Series at most sportsbooks.
Cleveland Guardians Odds & Betting
Finding ways to bet on your Guardians has never been easier thanks to the recent legalization of sports betting in Ohio.
You have several sportsbooks – and new-user promotions – at your disposal that you can use to maximize your bankroll in a matter of minutes.
This Week’s Odds
You can bet on any of the 162 games Cleveland plays this season in a variety of ways.
Here are the odds for this week’s games:
Cleveland Guardians World Series and Playoff Odds
As noted above, the Guardians are regarded as relative longshots to win the World Series, but their chances of making the playoffs are much more likely.
Below you can find the most up-to-date lines on Cleveland’s postseason hopes.
Guardians Prop Bets
One fun way to back your favorite team is by betting on individual players to go over or under their projected statistical output.
You could bet on anything from taking a player to hit a home run to betting on a pitcher to record a certain number of outs. And don’t forget you can also combine your selections into a same-game parlay!
Best Cleveland Guardians Sportsbooks
2023 Cleveland Guardians Offseason Moves
Key signings: 1B Josh Bell, C Mike Zunino
Key losses: C Austin Hedges, IF Owen Miller
Most Guardians fans have come to expect light offseason returns, and that was again the case this past winter.
Bell and Zunino have brought some much-needed pop to Cleveland’s lineup, but they also aren’t known for having high batting averages. Still, when you consider the additions compared to the losses, it’s clear that Cleveland took a small step forward this past offseason – always an encouraging sign for a defending division champion.
Cleveland Guardians 2023 Schedule
How to Bet on the Guardians
Most sportsbooks in Ohio offer seemingly endless ways to bet on the Guardians. Read below for more in-depth information on the different ways you can wager.
Moneyline
Picking a team to win on the moneyline is the most basic form of sports betting because you’re simply betting on one team to win.
Moneyline bets will have a “-” symbol for teams that are favored and a “+” symbol for underdogs. The number associated with each symbol is directly correlated to how much money you stand to win.
For instance, if you bet $100 on the Guardians at +115 odds (slight underdogs) on the moneyline and they win, you’d profit $115! If you bet $100 on the Guardians at -115 odds (slight favorites) and they win, you’d profit just $86.96.
Run Line
The run line is essentially the spread in baseball.
When you wager on the run line, you’re typically either betting on the favored team to cover a -1.5 spread OR the underdog to cover a +1.5 spread.
However, don’t forget that you can look for alternate run lines on games that allow you to back a team to win via blowout with crazy odds!
Run Totals
This is the standard over/under bet in baseball.
Typically when you bet on run totals, you’re wagering on the combined amount of runs scored in a game. But just like in the example above, you can also find alternate lines on run lines – including ones that only pertain to one team!
Team and Player Props & Futures
There are many more ways to bet on the Guardians than simply wagering on who will win or how many runs will be scored.
You can also bet on just about anything each player could do on the field, from betting on hits, walks and home runs to strikeouts, earned runs and more!
Prop Bet Examples
Jose Ramirez Over 0.5 Home Runs (+400)
Andres Gimenez To Record a Hit (-250)
Shane Bieber to record more than 17.5 pitching outs (-115)
If you’re bold you could even combine your best bets into a same-game parlay with wild odds.
Futures bets are wagers that won’t be settled in the immediate future. These include bets on award winners, division winners, season-long statistical leaders and, of course, World Series picks.
If you wanted to bet on Cleveland to go back-to-back to win the AL Central, for instance, you could get that bet at plus-odds! Have you seen the rest of that division?
Progressive Field
Constructed as part of the Gateway Sports and Entertainment Complex alongside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, then-named Jacobs Field was the first new major sporting facility to open in Cleveland in 57 years.
The Guardians announced that Progressive Corporation purchased stadium naming rights in January of 2008 and the stadium has been named ‘Progressive Field’ since.
There have since been several renovations to Progressive Field including adding a two-story bar, new concessions and restaurants, terraces for large group gatherings and an improved kids’ playground.
Guardians TV & Radio Coverage
There are a few ways you can watch and listen to your Guardians this season. Out-of-state fans can show their support through MLBTV, the MLB App and SiriusXM radio.
How to Watch the Guardians in Ohio
Guardians fans can tune in to game-to-game coverage at Bally Sports Great Lakes. Select games may be available on FOX, ESPN or MLB Network.
How to Listen to the Guardians in Ohio
AM listeners can tune in to AM 1100 while FM listeners can tune in to 100.7 FM.
Guardians Trivia, Facts and History (FAQ)
Below are some popularly asked questions related to the Cleveland Guardians and their history.
- In what year did the Guardians start playing?
1901
- When was the most recent time that the Guardians were in the World Series?
2016 (Lost to the Chicago Cubs in seven games)
- How many times have the Guardians made it to the playoffs?
The Guardians have made the MLB postseason 16 times.
- What is the best regular-season record by the Guardians?
Cleveland went an astounding 111-43 in 1954.
- What was the Guardians’ worst season?
The Guardians went 51-102 in 1914.
- Which jersey numbers have been retired by the Guardians?
No. 3 for Earl Averill, No. 5 for Lou Boudreau, No. 14 for Larry Doby, No. 18 for Mel Harder, No. 19 for Bob Feller, No. 20 for Frank Robinson, No. 21 for Bob Lemon, No. 25 for Jim Thome, No. 42 for Jackie Robinson and No. 455 for The Fans.
- Which Guardians players have been inducted into the Hall of Fame?
Cy Young (Inducted 1937), Nap Lajoie (Inducted 1937), Tris Speaker (Inducted 1937), Jesse Burkett (Inducted 1946), Bob Feller (Inducted 1962), Elmer Flick (Inducted 1963), Stan Coveleski (Inducted 1969), Lou Boudreau (1970), Early Wynn (1972), Earl Averill (Inducted 1975), Bob Lemon (Inducted 1976), Joe Sewell (Inducted 1977), Addie Joss (Inducted 1978), Larry Doby (Inducted 1998), Jim Thome (Inducted 2018).
- When was the most recent time that the Guardians won the AL Central?
The Guardians won the AL Central in the 2022 season. They are currently trying to repeat as division champions.
- What is the cost of Guardians tickets?
Guardians tickets typically range anywhere from $19 to $250+, depending on the location of the seat.
- Who is the owner of the Guardians?
Larry and Paul Dolan
- What is the Guardians’ record in the postseason?
60-58 (.508 winning percentage)
- Why are they named the Cleveland Guardians?
The team is named after statues on the Hope Memorial Bridge that are referred to as the ‘Guardians of Traffic.’
- When did the Guardians win their first World Series?
1920 against the Brooklyn Robins.
- How many years has it been since the Guardians won the World Series?
Cleveland has not won a World Series since 1948 – 75 years ago this fall.