FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook Review & Promo Code
Everything you need to know about FanDuel Sportsbook in Ohio.
By Peter Dewey
FanDuel is the mobile sportsbook leader in the United States for a reason and bettors in Ohio have access to all the great elements their app offers as well, including their outstanding promotions.
New users who sign up are treated to a generous offer, which you can access below, and FanDuel’s easy-to-use mobile sportsbook.
Below you will find all the information you need about FanDuel in Ohio, including a full review of the mobile app and information about how to bet and the latest promo codes.
FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook Promo Codes
FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook Overview
Welcome bonus details
10x Your First Bet - Max Wager $20
Minimum deposit
$10
Minimum payout
NA
Maximum payout
$1,000,000
Launch date
FanDuel launched in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023
App availability
FanDuel app is available in Ohio as well as AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY
Ohio legal requirements
Must be 21 years or older to legally bet anywhere in the United States, including Ohio
Official Partner
FanDuel is partnered with Boyd Gaming and the Belterra Park Gaming & Entertainment Center but not with any sports teams in Ohio
Licenced by
FanDuel is licensed and regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission
Last verified
June 2023
How to sign up for FanDuel Ohio
Claiming FanDuel’s offer bonus in Ohio is as simple as 1, 2, 3. Now matter what the current offer is, all you need to do is follow three simple steps.
- Sign up for FanDuel using this link
- Make a deposit of $10 or more
- Make a bet on any game
No matter what the offer at the time is, you’re automatically eligible for the sign-up bonus if you follow those steps.
After your bet settles, if you receive bonus bets, they will appear in your account and can be used like a real money bet. The primary difference is if you win a bet with bonus bets, you don’t get the bonus bet amount back as part of your winnings, only the amount you won using your bonus bet.
The rules and regulations of the different offers vary as FanDuel adjusts its promos periodically. The primary element they don’t change is the steps above. Use the link to sign up, make the deposit and make a bet. That’s it.
Remember, this offer is only eligible for new users in Ohio. If you are an existing customer, FanDuel offers different bonuses at different times of the year, but existing users are not eligible for a second sign-up bonus.
FanDuel Ohio Sportsbook review
FanDuel sportsbook is the nationwide leader for a reason. They have the most user-friendly app in the country. It’s easy to navigate, has as many ways to bet as any book on the market and is known for its safety when it comes to depositing and withdrawing funds from your account.
Personally, my favorite thing about the app is how easy it is to find bets and make them. Their navigation is extremely easy to understand and finding what bets they offer is simple as well. This goes for whether you’re making a bet on a game before it happens or during the action.
The only gripe one can make about FanDuel is sometimes their sign-up bonus isn’t as enticing as other books. But they do change their offers around often, meaning if the offer isn’t as great now, you can always come back and check again.
To me, no mobile sportsbook is as easy to navigate as FanDuel, which makes it my go-to book. I do cross-reference what odds at other books are, but FanDuel is always my first stop when looking to make a bet.
FanDuel Pros
FanDuel Cons
Easy navigation
Limited promo offers
Easy sign-up process
No loyalty rewards program
Known for having strong privacy and security measures
Comprehensive odds offering for futures, games and live betting
Offer odds on virtually every regulated sport in the world
Referral promo program
FanDuel Sportsbook review summary
FanDuel Promotions + Welcome Offer
4/5
FanDuel Odds Quality
5/5
FanDuel Features
5/5
FanDuel Betting Types/Markets
5/5
FanDuel Mobile App
5/5
Total
4.8/5
FanDuel Ohio Promotions
Beyond a welcome offer for new users, FanDuel also has other promotions, some of which are regular and others that arise sporadically. These include:
- Daily odds boosts, where FanDuel boosts the odds of specific bets to give users a better potential payout if they cash
- Parlay boosts, where FanDuel boosts a specific parlay payout amount
- Bonus bets, where FanDuel will give you back your bet amount in bonus bets if your initial bet loses
- Bet and gets, where you get a prize for making a bet
- Referral bonuses, where you get bonus bets for referring a friend to sign up for FanDuelB
FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus vs DraftKings and Other Ohio Sportsbooks
FanDuel adjusts its sign-up bonus during several points of the year. Based on that, it’s hard to compare FanDuel vs DraftKings and other sportsbooks at this exact moment.
However, FanDuel has consistently run a competitive promo vs the competition. That’s how it became the most-used mobile sportsbook nationwide.
I’ve seen FanDuel run everything from a bet $5, win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed promo to a $2,500 risk-free first bet promo and a lot in between. Both of those are similar to what you see from the likes of DraftKings and others.
Other Ohio Sportsbook promotions
DraftKings
Bet $5, Win $150 in bonus bets
Caesars
Up to $1,250 bonus bet refund if your first bet loses
Bet365
Bet $1, Win $200 in bonus bets
BetMGM
Up to $1,000 bonus bet refund if your first bet loses
These offers change all the time, but currently Bet365 is offering the largest amount of bonus bets on your initial deposit. However, FanDuel’s app is more intuitive to use.
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Odds versus other sportsbooks
In general, FanDuel is competitive with its odds across various sports vs other sportsbooks. Many times they offer the best possible payout. However, it's important to note that odds often vary between sportsbooks, and some sportsbooks may have more favorable odds for certain events or markets at certain times.
To get the best value, experienced bettors often use multiple sportsbooks to find the most favorable odds available. This allows them to take advantage of any discrepancies in the lines and maximize their potential returns.
It's always smart to compare odds from different sportsbooks before placing your bets to ensure you're getting the best possible value. Additionally, keep in mind that odds can change quickly based on factors such as betting volume and market conditions.
As an example, look at these odds selected at random on the same day at the same time for the Chiefs Week 1 2023 game at the Lions.
FanDuel Odds
DraftKings Odds
Caesars Odds
Chiefs (-300) @
Chiefs (-280) @
Chiefs (-285) @
Lions (+240)
Lions (+235)
Lions (+225)
If you like the Lions on the moneyline, you should bet with FanDuel, as they offer the highest odds here. If you prefer the Chiefs ML, you should bet with DraftKings.
FanDuel Odds Rating: 4.5/5
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio features
FanDuel is the most popular sportsbook across the nation and its easy-to-use app and its various features are a big reason why. Here are some of the key features of FanDuel Sportsbook in Ohio.
User-Friendly Interface
- Fanduel boasts a user-friendly interface, making it easy for both novice and experienced bettors to navigate the platform effortlessly.
- The intuitive layout and well-organized menus allow users to quickly find their preferred sports, events, and betting markets and place a wager.
Diverse Sports Betting Options:
- Fanduel covers virtually every sport and sporting event out there, including major leagues such as NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and college sports as well as lesser-covered events like table tennis, ruby and darts.
- Users can enjoy a diverse range of betting options, including moneyline bets, point spreads, over/under, parlays, teasers, futures, and more
Live Betting and Streaming:
- Fanduel offers one of the most premium live betting interfaces, allowing users to place bets on ongoing games in real-time with the latest stats part of the betting experience.
- FanDuel also offers live streaming of certain events, further enhancing the experience and enabling users to watch the action unfold while making informed betting decisions.
Competitive Odds and Promotions:
- Fanduel consistently provides competitive odds, ensuring users have the opportunity to maximize their potential winnings.
- The platform offers various promotions, including sign-up bonuses, free bets, and enhanced odds, adding extra value to the betting experience.
In-Depth Statistics and Insights:
- Fanduel provides comprehensive statistics, trends, and insights for various sports, empowering users to make informed betting decisions.
- Access to detailed team and player statistics, injury reports, and historical data helps bettors gain a deeper understanding of the games they are wagering on.
Secure and Reliable:
- Fanduel prioritizes the security of its users' information and funds. It employs robust encryption technology to ensure safe transactions and protect sensitive data.
- The platform is regulated and licensed, adhering to strict industry standards, giving users peace of mind while placing their bets.
Those are just some of the many feature options FanDuel offers, ensuring every bettor’s experience feels personalized to them.
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio betting types & markets
If there’s a betting market you’re looking for, odds are FanDuel has it. It offers a wide range of different types of bets to suit everyone’s needs and desires.
- Moneyline: A moneyline bet is a straightforward wager on which team or player will win a particular game or match.
- Point Spread: A point spread bet involves betting on a team to win or lose by a certain margin of points. The favorite is indicated with a negative number, while the underdog has a positive number. The point spread levels the playing field and offers more balanced odds.
- Over/Under: An over/under bet, also known as a totals bet, involves predicting whether the total combined score of a game will be over or under a specific number. The sportsbook sets a predicted total, and you decide if the actual score will go over or fall below that number.
- Prop Bet: Prop bets focus on specific events or occurrences within a game. For example, betting on which player will score the first basket or if a player will score more or less than a predetermined number of points or which team will win the first quarter of a game.
- Parlay: A parlay bet combines multiple individual wagers into a single bet. To win a parlay, all individual bets within it must be correct. Parlays offer the potential for higher payouts, as the odds of each individual bet are multiplied together. But they’re less likely to succeed because you need multiple legs to win for you to win.
- Teaser: A teaser bet is similar to a parlay, but it allows you to adjust the point spread or totals in your favor. By shifting the lines, teasers increase the chances of winning but reduce the potential payout.
- Futures: A futures bet involves predicting the outcome of a future event, typically before the season starts. For instance, predicting the winner of the Super Bowl or World Series. Futures bets can be placed well in advance and often offer higher potential payouts.
FanDuel betting types score: 5/5
Can I bet on the Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals on FanDuel in Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on either of the Ohio-based NFL teams at FanDuel. You can also bet on any NFL team or game on FanDuel in Ohio. There are multiple markets you can bet on in the NFL and no restrictions on what you can bet on as long as FanDuel offers the market.
Can I bet on Ohio State or other Ohio-based college teams on FanDuel in Ohio?
Yes. Ohio, as a state, has not placed any restrictions on betting on in-state college teams. That includes the Ohio State Buckeyes. Whether they’re playing football, basketball or any sport, as long as FanDuel offers a market, there are no restrictions. You can even bet college prop bets if the market is offered.
What sports can I legally bet on in Ohio with FanDuel?
At FanDuel, you can bet on both popular and niche sports. While the availability of specific sports varies depending on the season, here are some of the sports typically offered for betting on Fanduel:
NFL, College Football, NBA, College Basketball, MLB, College Baseball, NHL, College Hockey, MLS, Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, ATP, WTA, PGA Tour, LPGA, Champions Tour, UFC, Boxing, NASCAR, Formula 1, AFL, Cricket, Cycling, Darts, Rugby, Snooker, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Darts, and more.
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio app
FanDuel Sportsbook's mobile app has revolutionized the way sports bettors engage in online betting. With its user-friendly interface, extensive sports coverage, competitive odds, and innovative features, the FanDuel Sportsbook app provides an exceptional betting experience for users.
- The FanDuel Sportsbook app has an intuitive interface that makes it easy for anyone to navigate, whether experienced or new to mobile sports betting.
- The well-organized menus and straightforward design allow users to quickly find their preferred sports, events, and betting markets.
- It offers an extensive range of sports to bet on, covering major leagues like NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and soccer, as well as niche sports and international competitions.
- The app ensures users have access to a diverse selection of betting options across a wide range of sporting events.
- The live betting feature on the FanDuel Sportsbook app is easy to navigate and place bets on. Users can place bets on ongoing games in real-time, with dynamic odds that adjust as the action unfolds.
- The app also provides live video streaming for some events, allowing users to watch the games as they bet.
- The app also regularly presents various promotions, including sign-up bonuses, free bets, enhanced odds, and special event promotions.
- Users can explore different types of bets, including moneyline, point spread, over/under, parlays, teasers, and more.
- FanDuel Sportsbook provides users with in-depth statistics, trends, and insights for various sports.
- The app is backed by a trusted and licensed operator. It uses strong encryption protection to make sure all user information is secure. BRIEF REVIEW
- iOS App user rating - 4.8/5
- Android App Rating - 4.7/5
- Our Score - 4.8/5
FanDuel Ohio app user reviews
These are a snippet of reviews on FanDuel from real users.
- “The app is great and they have a good selection compared to other pa sites. They have the ability to run good promotions but few and far between. Finally got 3 trophies and got the minimum, which you can get from the other prizes so that's a little cheap but at least they offer free online Sweepstakes monthly. I have had issues where you get a pop up for a non opt-in promotion and it goes away, and customer service is unaware of whatever you've been offered.”
- It is a SUPER app and is very transparent, very easy to add money and very easy to withdraw from IT. The only reason I withheld one star is because for some reason in New York I cannot use the Casino and I hope they will work on that but it's probably not their fault. Otherwise, yes, if you like to do sports betting this is my favorite app, ESPECIALLY horse betting.
- I love this app but lately it keeps just suddenly closing on me, or it freezes. I try to pick a game to play and it brings me to a completely different game. I was putting money in quite a bit but now I'm not even sure I want to.
How to Download the FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio app
To download the FanDuel Sportsbook app in Ohio, just follow three simple steps.
- Sign up for FanDuel using this link
- Fill out your personal and financial information (everything is encrypted and safe)
- Deposit $10 or more in your account
That’s it! As long as you’re physically located in Ohio and follow those steps, you’ll sign up for the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio desktop website
Like the FanDuel app, FanDuel’s desktop website is equally easy to access and use to make bets. Simply visit https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/ and you’ll have access to the betting platform on desktop or mobile web.
The interface, as it is on the app, is intuitive and easy to navigate. All of the sports they offer betting markets on can be found on the left-hand rail and within them the individual games, futures and other betting markets can easily be found.
You do have to download a location finder if you are going to use the desktop version of the website to make a bet, which can sometimes lead to issues with the location service and site working together at all times, but you need that to bet and for FanDuel to be compliant with state rules.
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Payments & Withdrawals
FanDuel offers myriad ways to deposit money into your account and makes it easy to withdraw. The fastest and most secure way is through your bank account, but there are plenty of other options for anyone interested in betting on their platform.
While we accept methods from debit cards and online banking, Venmo and Apple Pay, not every option may be available in your state or financial institution.
Deposit Payment Methods
FanDuel can sync with most online banking systems, which creates instant deposits and the ability to bet. It’s also a secure, encrypted way to withdraw money from your bank account and deposit it with FanDuel.
If you prefer not to use a bank account, you can also use your debit card, Venmo, Apple Pay and credit card.
While FanDuel does accept many payment methods, it’s important to note that not every option payment option is available.
Withdrawal & payment methods
Similar to deposit payment methods mentioned above, withdrawing money directly into your bank account is the fastest, most secure way to get money into your account. But whatever account you deposited money into, you can also withdraw from.
You can not deposit money with one account and withdraw it to another account.
How long do withdrawals & payouts take?
Withdrawing money from FanDuel can take as little as an hour but it can also take up to five business days depending on the method you use and their rules.
Here’s what FanDuel lists as their general timetable:
- Online Banking: 3-5 business days
- PayPal/Venmo: up to 48 hours
- Debit card: up to 48 hours upon first withdrawal and 24 hours for all subsequent withdrawals
- FanDuel Prepaid Play+: up to 24 hours
- Cash at Counter withdrawals are typically processed within an hour, but larger withdrawals may take up to 48 hours.
- Check: 7-10 business days
FanDuel Ohio minimum and maximum withdrawal amounts
FanDuel lists no minimum withdrawal amount on its sportsbook. It’s maximum withdrawal amount per transaction is $10,000.
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio Loyalty Rewards & Programs
FanDuel has a loyalty program call the FanDuel Players Club. Here’s a bullet point breakdown of how it works.
FanDuel Points can not be redeemed for cash. You earn them by entering paid contests.
- All FanDuel users are automatically enrolled.
- Players earn points by placing real-money wagers on eligible sports events.
- Users get rewards based on the total amount of FanDuel Points they earn every month.
- The program is designed to reward players based on their betting activity on the platform - IE the more you bet the higher your standing.
- The program allows users to accumulate points, which can then be redeemed for various rewards and bonuses.
- The number of points earned depends on the amount wagered and the odds of the bet.
- Different sports and bet types may offer varying points per dollar wagered.
- The FanDuel Players Club features multiple tiers, each offering its own set of benefits.
- Tiers are determined based on the number of points accumulated over each month.
- As players progress through the tiers, they unlock higher rewards and exclusive perks.
- These points determine your status at FanDuel and can be used for monthly and weekly free plays on FanDuel.
- The better your status, the bigger your free play.
Is FanDuel Sportsbook in Ohio trustworthy?
FanDuel Sportsbook is a leading name in the mobile sports betting industry, and its reputation for excellence and trustworthiness extends to its operations in Ohio.
One of the primary factors that make FanDuel Sportsbook in Ohio a trustworthy platform is its strict adherence to regulatory compliance and licensing requirements. FanDuel operates legally and is licensed by the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC). This regulatory oversight ensures that the sportsbook operates within the bounds of the law, protecting the interests of both the bettors and the integrity of the games.
FanDuel has also built a solid reputation in the sports betting industry due to its extensive experience. As one of the pioneers in daily fantasy sports, FanDuel transitioned seamlessly into the sports betting arena. The brand's longevity and continued success have helped establish trust among bettors.
The trustworthiness of any online platform relies heavily on its ability to ensure the security and privacy of user data. FanDuel Sportsbook employs state-of-the-art security measures to protect its users' personal and financial information. This includes industry-standard encryption protocols and advanced firewalls to prevent unauthorized access. Additionally, FanDuel complies with stringent data protection regulations to ensure the highest level of privacy for its users.
These are the keys to FanDuel being one of the most trustworthy mobile sports betting apps in the United States.
Getting help at FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio
FanDuel Ohio Customer Support
FanDuel Ohio has a strong customer support team ready to help.
Telephone number
1-800-GAMBLER Open 24/7
https://support.fanduel.com/s/contactsupport
Website
https://support.fanduel.com/s/contactsupport
Live Chat
Yes, available on website - https://support.fanduel.com/s/contactsupport
Responsible gambling at FanDuel in Ohio
Whenever you’re sports betting, it’s essential to prioritize responsible gaming practices. This section should help educate bettors on the importance of responsible gaming and provide actionable tips to ensure a safe and enjoyable mobile betting experience.
Understand Responsible Gaming
- Responsible gaming is a set of practices that promote safe and controlled gambling behavior.
- It involves maintaining a balance between entertainment and financial responsibility while avoiding the negative consequences of excessive gambling.
Set and Stick to a Budget
- Establish a predetermined budget for your mobile sports betting activities and adhere to it strictly.
- Only wager what you can afford to lose and avoid chasing losses by exceeding your budget.
Time Management
- Allocate a specific amount of time for mobile sports betting and avoid spending excessive hours gambling.
- Engage in other activities and maintain a healthy balance between betting and other aspects of life.
Self-Assessment
- Regularly assess your gambling habits and monitor for any signs of problematic behavior.
- Be mindful of changes in your mood, spending patterns, or relationships that may be influenced by gambling.
Take Breaks
- Incorporate regular breaks from mobile sports betting to maintain perspective and prevent excessive gambling.
- Engage in alternative activities such as exercise, hobbies, or spending time with loved ones to create a healthy balance.
Seek Support
- If you feel your gambling habits are becoming problematic, reach out for support. Ohio offers resources like the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-589-9966) and support groups to provide assistance and guidance.
Ohio FanDuel Sportsbook FAQ
Is FanDuel sportsbook legal in Ohio?
Yes.
Is FanDuel a legitimate sportsbook?
Yes. FanDuel is one of the most trusted sportsbook in the United States.
Who owns FanDuel?
Flutter Entertainment is the parent company of FanDuel and owns the majority stake in the company.
What is FanDuel?
FanDuel is a prominent online sportsbook and daily fantasy sports (DFS) platform that offers users the opportunity to participate in sports betting and fantasy sports competitions. Founded in 2009, FanDuel has emerged as one of the leading providers in the industry, providing a user-friendly platform for sports enthusiasts to engage in various forms of online gaming.
What's the FanDuel new customer offer?
FanDuel’s current offer is bet $20 and win $200 in bonus bets. But their new user sign-up offer changes offer.
Can I bet on college sports with FanDuel Ohio?
Yes. It is legal to bet on college sports in Ohio.
Can I have multiple FanDuel Ohio accounts?
No. An individual can only have one account at the same sportsbook.
Can I bet in person with FanDuel Ohio?
No. FanDuel does not currently have a physical sportsbook in Ohio.
Is FanDuel Sportsbook limited to Ohio residents?
No. FanDuel is available in 19 states including Ohio, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Can I place a bet on FanDuel Sportsbook outside of Ohio?
Yes. There are 19 states where FanDuel is legal.
Where can I download the FanDuel Sportsbook app in Ohio?
Anywhere in Ohio or anywhere in the 19 states it’s legal.
