BetMGM Ohio Sportsbook Review
Everything you need to know about BetMGM Sportsbook in Ohio.
Legal sports betting started in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023, and BetMGM was one of the first books to operate in the state. BetMGM is a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain Holdings and it has one of the bigger sportsbooks in the United States.
BetMGM Sportsbook is available in several different states in the US, including Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Here’s a full breakdown of everything BetMGM has to offer in Ohio, including a review of the sportsbook itself, sign up offers, FAQ and more:
BetMGM Ohio promo codes
BetMGM Ohio Sportsbook overview
Welcome bonus details
BetMGM’s current welcome offer gives bettors up to $1,000 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses. The amount you receive back depends on the initial bet.
Minimum deposit
$10
Minimum payout
The minimum withdrawal amount at BetMGM is $20.
Maximum payout
The maximum payout on BetMGM is $1,000,000.
Launch date
BetMGM launched in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023
App availability
The app is available in Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Ohio legal requirements
Ohio requires all members that gamble to be 21 years or older.
Official Partner
BetMGM is the official partner of the Cincinnati Reds and MGM Northfield Park
Licenced by
BetMGM is licensed and regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
Last verified
Jan. 2024
How does the BetMGM Ohio welcome offer work
To claim your welcome offer with BetMGM, you must first click this link, download the sportsbook app and deposit at least $10. That minimum deposit makes you eligible for the welcome offer.
From there, you can place your first wager, up to $1,000. If your bet ends up losing, BetMGM will credit your account back in bonus bets for the initial wager.
If your first bet at BetMGM wins, you’ll receive your winnings in the normal fashion and won’t be eligible for the bonus bets since the bet won.
Here’s how the bonus bets would be distributed if your bet loses:
- Any wager of $49 or less gets one bonus bet equal to the initial wager.
- A wager of $50 or more will receive five bonus bets, but each bonus bet is worth 20 percent of the initial wager. For example, a $100 wager that loses would receive five $20 bonus bets back.
It’s also important to note that you will get seven days to use your bonus bets otherwise they will go away. You will not receive the bonus bet back as part of your winnings. To use bonus bets, simply click “apply reward” when placing your amount for a specific wager.
How do I sign-up for BetMGM Ohio, and claim the welcome offer
- Click here or on the promo offer above to activate your welcome offer for BetMGM.
- Register for the sportsbook (must be 21+ in a state where BetMGM is legal).
- Enter an email address and password to create your account.
- Verify personal information such as name, DOB, address, last four digits of your SSN and phone number.
- Once your account is created, you need to deposit $10 (as mentioned above) to be eligible for the welcome offer.
- From there, you need to place a wager to be eligible to receive your bonus bets.
Other BetMGM Ohio promotions
There are other promotions available at BetMGM as well:
Bonus Bet
For the return of football season in 2023, BetMGM offered a bonus bet to customers for Week 1.
Odds
BetMGM will offer odds boosts and other bonuses at times during the season for specific matchups across different sports.
Parlay insurance
BetMGM offers parlay insurance on specified same-game parlays that will allow you to receive your stake back in bonus bets if the wager loses.
BetMGM also offers a cash out option similar to other sportsbooks and will have contests such as the BetMGM Survivor Pool Challenge during NFL season.
BetMGM Ohio review
BetMGM is available in many states in the United States, making it convenient for bettors who are on the go a lot.
The sportsbook is one of the biggest in the United States as well and offers some solid promotions for existing customers, such as odds boosts and bonus bets.
Below, we have a full review for BetMGM Sportsbook in Ohio.
BetMGM Sportsbook Pros
- BetMGM operates in several states in the US and is one of the bigger sportsbooks on the market.
- Rewards for BetMGM Resorts are a perk of betting with BetMGM.
- Allows for live betting and has very in depth markets.
- Wide variety of sports available to bet and different promo options
BetMGM Sportsbook Cons
- Default bet is $50, and there is no option to confirm bets in the app, something which would be a nice add
- Many odds boosts are for parlays only
- Welcome offer requires much more of an initial bet than other sportsbooks
BetMGM review summary
BetMGM Promotions + Welcome Offer
4/5
BetMGM Odds Quality
5/5
BetMGM Ohio Features
4/5
BetMGM Betting Types/Markets
5/5
BetMGM Mobile App
4/5
Total
4.4/5
BetMGM Ohio promotions, offers, odds boosts and bonus bets
BetMGM has a solid welcome offer if you’re willing to risk more money on your initial bet.
Some sportsbooks require an initial wager of less than $10 to receive hundreds in bonus bets, but BetMGM allows bettors to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets (if their bet loses) if they’re willing to wager that much. If your bet wins, it’s a great way to jump start your account.
BetMGM also has some cool rewards that relate to BetMGM Resorts. That’s something that most other books cannot offer.
The odds boosts, parlay insurance and bonus bets are somewhat industry standard, but it’s nice that BetMGM also gives those as an option. Those rewards are good for keeping bettors around that are loyal users.
Our score: 4/5
- Quality, variety and value of BetMGM promotions and rewards: Good
- BetMGM welcome offer quality: Good
- How can you get promos with BetMGM: Promos are available daily under the “promos” tab on the bottom of the app
- How to claim promos with BetMGM: These can be claimed through the “promos” tab in the app and selecting the promotional offer you’re interested in.
- How to check a bonus expiration date: These are usually included in the terms and conditions on the promo. Bonus bets from the welcome offer expire in seven days.
Odds quality versus other sportsbooks
BetMGM offers odds on all of the major sports, and the odds are extremely competitive across the market.
Below we have an example of how BetMGM’s stack up against other major books in the United States.
Odds quality score: 5/5
These odds are from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.
BetMGM Betting Odds (Spread): Lions +4.5 (-110) vs Chiefs -4.5 (-110)
DraftKings Spread: Lions +4.5 (-110) vs Chiefs -4.5 (-110)
FanDuel Spread: Lions +4.5 (-110) vs Chiefs -4.5 (-110)
As you can see, the odds for this game are equal across the board. The moneyline odds are also very similar for this game, and those can sway depending on the handle at each sportsbook.
Bettors should find that they can get the best – or same – odds at BetMGM a good amount of the time.
BetMGM Ohio features
BetMGM has some really cool features that Ohio bettors will enjoy, including:
- Odds Boosts: BetMGM offers odds boosts or bonus bets for users throughout the year.
- Parlay Insurance: BetMGM will offer insurance on certain same-game parlay options, allowing losing bets to be paid back in a bonus bet.
- Cash out options: You can cash out bets at BetMGM before the competition of a game in order to guarantee a payout. If you’re worried about a wager losing, this is a great option.
- BetMGM Resort Rewards: When you sign up for BetMGM, you automatically enroll in M life Rewards, which is the rewards club tied to MGM Resort locations around the world.
Our score: 4/5
BetMGM betting types and markets
BetMGM has a long list of betting markets and allows Ohio fans to bet on all of their favorite teams, whether in state or not.
Our score: 5/5
- Moneylines: Wagers on who will win the game.
- Spreads: The spread is used to make a game “even. Bettors can pick a side as to which team will cover – the underdog or the favorite.
- Totals: These are wagers on the total number of combined points scored in a game.
- Props: Bets on specific players or a game prop. Include things like points scored, rebounds, team total runs, touchdowns, passing yards and more.
- Futures: These are longer term bets that will be paid out down the line or at the completion of the season. These include: Super Bowl Winner, MVP and other awards, win totals and playoff odds.
- Parlays & multi-leg bets: This is a way for bettors to combine multiple bets together to increase their odds. Each leg must win for the bet to be a winner.
Can I bet on the Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals at BetMGM Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and the National Football League (NFL) at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Can I bet on the Cleveland Cavaliers at BetMGM Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on the Cleveland Cavaliers and the National Basketball Association (NBA) at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Can I bet on the Cleveland Guardians or Cincinnati Reds at BetMGM Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on the Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds and Major League Baseball (MLB) at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Can I bet on the Ohio State Buckeyes at BetMGM Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on college athletics, including the Ohio State Buckeyes at BetMGM Sportsbook. This includes college football, basketball and more.
What sports can I legally bet on in Ohio with BetMGM?
You can legally bet on professional and collegiate sports with BetMGM Sportsbook. This includes all of the major United States sports, soccer, golf and much more.
BetMGM Ohio (mobile) app
The BetMGM mobile app has a solid interface with menus to access different sports across the top of the page.
One of the biggest perks of the BetMGM is to set alerts for games you wager on, and that will send score updates for your bet if you can’t watch the game in person. The betslip is fairly straightforward and it’s easy to access different markets to wager on.
- iOS App user rating: 4.8/5
- Android App Rating: 4.4/5
- Overall score: 4.6/5
BetMGM Ohio app user reviews
Here are some user reviews of the BetMGM app from the App Store:
- 5 out of 5 review: Great features, great bonuses
I have used every app from Barstool to DraftKings to FanDuel and BetMGM is now my preferred way to bet. I love that BetMGM lets you turn on alerts for any games so you can get score notifications during it. I also love the “edit my bet” features which allows you to change your bet instead of having to cash out and replace it.
- 3 out of 5 review: Good but needs improvement
Download the BetMGM Ohio app
You can download the BetMGM app for iPhone or Android through the App Store.
Once you download the app and sign up, you will be eligible for the welcome bonus if you deposit and place your first wager up to $1,500.
BetMGM Ohio desktop website
The BetMGM website has a very similar layout to the mobile app, making it very easy to navigate.
Bettors have access to their 24/7 customer service center by clicking on the button at the top of the screen, and they can access any market they wish to bet with the left side menu.
Our score: 4/5
BetMGM Ohio Payments and Withdrawals
There are plenty of ways to deposit and withdraw money to and from your BetMGM account.
Our score: 5/5
Deposit Payment Methods
Here are the different deposit methods available at BetMGM:
- Visa/Mastercard
- Online banking
- PayPal
- PayNearMe
- Skrill
- Paysafecard
Withdrawal and payment methods
There are various ways to withdraw money from BetMGM.
- Visa/Mastercard
- Online banking
- PayPal
- PayNearMe
- Skrill
- Paysafecard
You will not be charged a fee if you use one of these withdrawal methods.
How long do withdrawals and payouts take?
Most withdrawals and payouts from BetMGM will happen quicker than the maximum five days that it will take.
BetMGM Ohio minimum payout
The minimum withdrawal at BetMGM is $20. However, the minimum payout for a bet one can vary based on the odds and the amount wagered.
BetMGM Ohio maximum payout
The maximum payout at BetMGM Sportsbook is $1,000,000.
BetMGM Ohio Loyalty Rewards and Programs
One of the biggest perks to BetMGM is the M life Rewards program.
When you sign up for BetMGM, you automatically enroll in M life Rewards, which is the rewards club tied to MGM Resort locations around the world.
BetMGM also offers bonus bets, odds boosts, parlay insurance and more to existing customers as loyalty rewards.
Our score: 4/5
BetMGM Ohio alternatives
There are several other alternatives to BetMGM in the state of Ohio. The other legal sportsbooks in the state include:
- Barstool
- Betfred
- BetJACK
- Bet365
- BetPARX
- Betr
- BetRivers
- Betway
- Caesars
- DraftKings
- Fanatics (in Testing)
- FanDuel
- Belterra Park
- Hard Rock
- MVGBet (Betly)
- PointsBet
- SuperBook
- Tipico
Is BetMGM sportsbook in Ohio trustworthy?
Yes, BetMGM Sportsbook is a 100% legitimate sportsbook that bettors can feel comfortable wagering on in Ohio. It is regulated by the Ohio Casino Control Commission and is partnered with Major League Baseball’s Cincinnati Reds
BetMGM is available in several states in the United States, and it is a part of MGM Resorts International and Entain Holdings.
Getting help at BetMGM Ohio
BetMGM Ohio Customer Support
There are several ways to reach out to BetMGM’s customer support, and bettors can reach out to a live customer service representative 24/7.
In the BetMGM app, users can access customer support by following these steps:
- Go to “Account” in the bottom right hand corner of the app.
- Then select “Help Center”
- From there you will have access to the FAQ, help pages and customer care
- If you click on Customer Care, you can scroll to the bottom to contact someone. This is available 24/7.
Website
https://www.oh.betmgm.com/en/mobileportal/contact
Live Chat
Yes, available on website and app
Responsible gambling
There are various ways to get help if you have an issue gambling at BetMGM Sportsbook in Ohio. You can use the resources above, and use the Ohio hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER.
There are other ways to practice responsible gaming with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Users can place limits on themselves, including timeout periods, and self-exclusion.
BetMGM Ohio FAQ
Is BetMGM sportsbook legal in the state of Ohio?
Yes, BetMGM is legal in the state of Ohio.
Is BetMGM sportsbook a legitimate book?
Yes, BetMGM is a legitimate sportsbook and is available in several states in the United States.
Who owns BetMGM sportsbook?
BetMGM is owned by the parent companies of MGM Resorts International and Entain Holdings.
What is BetMGM?
BetMGM is a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain Holdings and it has one of the bigger sportsbooks in the United States.
What is the BetMGM new customer promo offer?
BetMGM’s current welcome offer gives bettors up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses. The amount you receive back depends on the initial bet and will be paid back in bonus bets. Those bonus bets must be used within seven days.
Can I bet on college sports and games with BetMGM Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on college sports and games with BetMGM in Ohio.
Can I have multiple BetMGM accounts in Ohio?
No, every user is limited to one account with BetMGM.
Can I bet in person with BetMGM Ohio?
There are two retail sportsbooks for BetMGM in Ohio that allow you to bet in person.
One is located at MGM Northfield Park, and the other is The BetMGM Sportsbook at Great American Ball Park – the Cincinnati Reds home stadium.
Is BetMGM Sportsbook limited to Ohio residents?
No, BetMGM is available in several states, including Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Can I place a bet on BetMGM Sportsbook outside of Ohio?
You can place a bet on BetMGM outside of Ohio if you are in another state where it is legal. It is available in Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Where can I download the BetMGM Sportsbook app in Ohio?
You can download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play anywhere in Ohio.
–
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER