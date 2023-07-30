Caesars Ohio Sportsbook Review & Promo Code
Everything you need to know about Caesars Sportsbook in Ohio.
By Peter Dewey
Caesars Sportsbook is live in 20 states for sports betting, offering competitive prices to other sportsbooks and a wide array of options for bettors to choose from.
Caesars has been aggressive in growing in the sports betting market, acquiring William Hill PLC in April of 2021 and continuing to offer some of the most diverse markets with reasonable limits and odds.
As of this writing, Caesars is seen as one of the leaders in legal sports betting in the United States and is live in the following states:
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Washington D.C.
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
Caesars Sportsbook is available both online and through Apple and Android app stores with daily promotions, odds boosts and same-game parlay features.
Further, Caesars has partnered with the NFL to offer live streams inside its sports betting app, giving consumers to watch and bet all on one app.
Here are Caesars’ current promotions, giving sports bettors the opportunity to get boosted odds and bonuses upon depositing!
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio overview
Welcome bonus details
Deposit up to $1,250, place your first wager of $10 or more, and get 100% of your bet back up to $1,250!
Minimum deposit
$20
Minimum payout
$20
Maximum payout
$5,000-$10,000 depending on method of withdrawal
Launch date
August 3, 2021
App availability
Apple, Android
Ohio legal requirements
Ohio requires all members that gamble to be 21 years or older.
Official Partner
Teams: Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, Washington Capitals, Washington Mystics Colleges: LSU, Michigan State Leagues: NBA, NFL Arenas: Capital One Arena, Superdome, Prudential Center, Madison Square Garden, Chase Field,Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Citi Field, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Licenced by
New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement, Colorado Division of Gaming, Nevada Gaming Control Board, Virginia Lottery, Indiana Gaming Commission, West Virginia Lottery Commission, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Illinois Gaming Board, Michigan Gaming Control Board, Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council, Arizona Department of Gaming, Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, DC Office of Lottery and Gaming, Louisiana Gaming Control Board, New York State Gaming Commission, Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, Ohio Casino Control Commission, Maryland Lottery and Gaming, Wyoming Gaming Commission, Massachusetts Gaming Commission
Last verified
June 28, 2023
How does the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer work?
New bettors at Caesars Sportsbooks can get a welcome bonus of up to $1,250 when you sign up and use the listed promo code.
The sportsbook refunds bettors up to the amount of the first bet upon deposit, so in order to receive the maximum amount bettors should deposit $1,250 in order to be refunded that amount.
However, bettors can choose however much they would like over $10, the minimum needed to qualify for the deposit bonus.
How do I sign-up for Caesars Sportsbook and claim the welcome offer
- Click the “register” button on either the website or mobile app
- Fill out personal information that includes name, address, phone number and date of birth.
- Create a password and two security questions for account protection
- Provide last four digits of your social security number
- Provide welcome bonus code and deposit money to play!
Other Caesars Sportsbook promotions
Referral Bonus
Refer someone with a share code and get a $100 bonus when they sign up
Daily Profit Boosts
Daily profit boosts appear in the “Bonus Drawer” on the Caesars Sportsbook platform with various options to choose from daily.
Bonus Bets
Check your account overview tab in either the desktop version of Caesars Sportsbook or the mobile app and view options under “Bonus Activity” in account settings. Bonus bets are created through placing bets and accumulating “tokens.”
Caesars Sportsbook review
Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most popular sportsbooks available in legal wagering states and it has only grown since the acquisition of William Hill in 2021.
Caesars offers competitive limits to fellow sportsbooks in the space while offering a wide range of markets from sides, totals, player props and the emerging market that is same-game parlays.
As well, Caesars has partnered with the NFL to live stream through the app, giving sports bettors a unique experience to watch and bet on the NFL.
Further, Caesars offers one of the biggest welcome bonuses in the space which is accompanied by a wide range of live betting options during the games.Caesars gives sports bettors as many opportunities to wager as any other sportsbook.
Caesars also has a rewards program that allows bettors to redeem rewards through Caesars properties and select retailers, which are inside the app.
With a high functioning app that offers a sleek look and is easily accessible, Caesars Sportsbook has emerged as one of the most well rounded sports betting platforms in the United States.
Caesars Sportsbook Pros
Caesars Sportsbook Cons
Big sign-up bonus
Certain bets not in alphabetical order and tough to navigate
Rewards program that can be used with select retailers listed in app
Limited live betting options, mainly on player props
Watch NFL live in-app
Caesars Sportsbook review summary
Promotions
4/5
Odds offering
4/5
Sports betting features
5/5
Betting types and markets
5/5
Total
4/5
Caesars Sportsbook Promotions
Caesars Sportsbook offers a wide array of promos daily that can be found under the “Promos” tab at the bottom of the page on desktop and bottom of the page on the app.
There are daily odds boosts and promotions for sports bettors to choose from depending on the part of the sports calendar including one of the largest sports betting offers for new users by refunding the first bet up to $1,250.
Our score: 4/5
Odds quality versus other sportsbooks
Caesars offers fair odds relative to its peers at higher limits in most cases. Depending on the sport, Caesars is one of the first to market with sides and totals when compared to the likes of FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook at a fair price.
If there is a lagging part of Caesars odds offering it is in the player prop market as it pales in comparison to the diversity of some of its competitors like the aforementioned FanDuel and DraftKings, typically shading the odds in one direction and offering a more limited market.
- Our score: 4/5
Caesars Sportsbook features
Caesars has a handful of sports betting features including live betting in a majority of sports, early cash out for select events, same-game parlays for the major markets and a live casino.
While these are all widely available across sports betting platforms the differentiator for Caesars is that you can stream NFL games through the app.
Caesars partnered with the NFL and Genius Sports to make a unique live streaming platform to allow bettors to watch the games live on the app and bet through the platform.
Our score: 5/5
Caesars Sportsbook betting types & markets
Caesars offers comparable markets to all its sports betting competitors, as described below. There are plenty of options to choose from, listed at the top of each event and easily accessible on the app.
Our score: 5/5
- Moneylines: Picking the winner of a given game with odds set to both the favorite (indicated by a - sign) and an underdog (indicated by a + sign).
- Point Spreads: Similar to a moneyline, but this is betting on a team to win or lose by a specific amount, also known as the point spread. The favorite must win by more than the listed spread and the underdog must lose by less than the spread or win the game outright.
- Totals: The total, also known as the over/under is used to bet on the combined amount of points scored by each team. Scoring more than the total would be going “over” while less is “under.”
- Player Prop Bets: One of the largest menus available in full the day of the game allows you to bet on a player to perform a certain action.
- Futures: Long term bets that span the entire season, such as betting on the winner of the NBA Championship
- Parlays & multi-leg bets: Combining multiple bets into one for an enhanced payout at bigger odds.
Can I bet on the Cincinnati Bengals or Cleveland Browns at Caesars Sportsbook Ohio?
Yes, all major market sports teams are available to bet at Caesars Sportsbook, including both NFL teams Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.
In addition, you can bet on all other professional teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians.
Can I bet on Ohio State sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Ohio?
Most importantly, there is nothing stopping sports bettors in Ohio from betting on college sports teams, which includes Ohio State University on sports like college basketball and football. Unlike other states, there is no legislation banning legalized sports betting on college sports.
What sports can I legally bet on in Ohio with Caesars Sportsbook?
You can bet on the following sports at Caesars: Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Golf, Hockey, MMA, Rugby, Soccer, Tennis, Auto Racing, Cricket
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio (mobile) app
Available to both Apple and Android users, Caesars Sportsbook has a sleek app that features both “dark” and “light” mode for users to choose from. With different sports highlighted at the top to choose from as well as the live betting menu and profit boosts tabs easy to find with the amount of offerings active in real-time highlighted, Caesars has one of the most accessible and user friendly apps on the market.
- iOS App user rating - 4/5
- Android App Rating - 4/5
Our score: 4/5
Caesars Sportsbook app user reviews
- Most active sports with most offerings easy to find at top of the page by sports and further down the page by date
- Promotions in middle of page and easy to access upon logging
- Each sport page has different types of bets being offered readily accessible at top of each page
- Placing bets is incredibly easy with pop up page upon clicking wager to type in wager
- Caesars Rewards points at the top of the page and always easy to access
- Hard to find customer service tab, which is located at the bottom of the page
Download the Caesars Sportsbook app
You can download the Caesars Sportsbook app through the app store, Google Play or Android.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio desktop website
You can access Caesars Sportsbook through this link.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Payments & Withdrawals
It’s incredibly easy to both pay and withdraw with Caesars Sportsbook.
Under the account tab, which can be accessed at any time on the app or website, you can either withdraw or deposit money into your sportsbook account.
By clicking either tab, you get a variety of options that are easy to click and have explicit instructions on how to continue on with the process.
On the withdrawal portal, Caesars tells you about how long it takes for each method to process.
- Our score: 4/5
Deposit Payment Methods
You can deposit in many different ways, including through online banking, debit card, paypal, ACH e-Check, PayNearMe and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Play+ prepaid account.
On the deposit page you can add a promotion code if you have one available.
Withdrawal & payment methods
Similar to deposits, you can withdraw money through several different ways, including your bank account, a debit card, ACH - Bank Transfer and your Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Play+ prepaid account.
How long do withdrawals & payouts take?
Each payment method is different, as noted above, but here is how long it approximately takes to process through each method
- ACH - Bank Transfer: 2-5 business days
- Bank account: 2-5 business days
- Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Play+ prepaid account: Same day
- Debit Card: 30 minutes
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio minimum payout
The minimum withdrawal amount is $20 at Caesars Sportsbook per transaction.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio maximum payout
Caesars has different limits for each type of transaction, as described below:
- Bank account: $5,000 per transaction
- Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Play+ prepaid account: $5,000 per transaction
- eCheck by VIP Preferred: $5,000 per transaction
- PayPal: $10,000 per transaction
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Loyalty Rewards & Programs
Due to its connection to Caesars Hotel brands, Caesars Sportsbook has arguably the best reward program in the market given its ability to offer sports bettors bonuses that can be applied at Caesars properties and partnerships and converted from sports betting credit into tangible rewards.
Some of the partners include, but are not limited to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Norwegian Cruise Line and Atlantis Paradise Island.
- Our score: 5/5
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio review summary
In review, here are some of the reasons to bet with Caesars Sportsbook while also noting some of the drawbacks to the platform.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Pros
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Cons
Large deposit bonus for new customers
Difficult to find customer service tab
Competitive betting markets
Limited player prop menu
Easy to use app
Exciting promotion structure
Timely payouts
Review scores
Promotions
4/5
Odds Quality
4/5
Features
5/5
Betting Types
5/5
App
4/5
Payment and Withdrawal
4/5
Loyalty and Rewards Program
5/5
Total
4.4/5
Getting help at Caesars Sportsbook in Ohio
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Customer Support
Below is key information for assistance at Caesars Sportsbook in Ohio.
Telephone number
855-474-0606
support-oh@caesarssportsbook.com
Website
https://caesars.com/sportsbook-and-casino/oh/support/about-us/
Live Chat
Yes, available on website every day for 24 hours
Responsible gambling
Caesars Sportsbook is committed to responsible gaming by putting in several functions to help limit problem gamblers on the app and website. Caesars uses the limit setting function, self-exclusion function and opt-out program to combat problem gambling.
You can read more about this here.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio FAQ
Is Caesars Sportsbook legal in Ohio?
Yes, you can bet on all major sports in Ohio with Caesars Sportsbook.
Is Caesars Sportsbook legitimate?
Yes, Caesars Sportsbook is verified by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.
Who owns Caesars Sportsbook?
Caesars Entertainment Inc.
What is Caesars Sportsbook?
Caesars Sportsbook is one of the largest sportsbooks in the United States, available in 19 states including Washington D.C.
What's the Caesars Sportsbook new customer offer?
Caesars Sportsbook matches up to $1,250 upon your first deposit and bet.
Can I bet on college sports with Caesars Sportsbook?
Yes, including on college in the state of Ohio.
Can I have multiple Caesars Sportsbook Ohio accounts?
No, each customer is limited to one sports betting account with Caesars Sportsbook.
Can I bet in person with Caesars Sportsbook Ohio?
There are two in-person sportsbooks in Ohio sponsored by Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and Eldorado Scioto Downs
Is Caesars Sportsbook limited to Ohio residents?
No, Caesars Sportsbook is active in 19 states, including Washington D.C., but if you register in Ohio, you can only access your account in Ohio.
Can I place a bet on Caesars Sportsbook outside of Ohio?
No, if you are registered as an Ohio resident, you can only use your account in Ohio.
Where can I download the Caesars Sportsbook app in Ohio?
You can download Caesars Sportsbook at your Apple or Android app store
